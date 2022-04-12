Atletico Madrid are set to welcome Manchester City at the Wanda Metropolitano for their second leg encounter of the Champions League quarter-finals, on Wednesday.

It's still all to play for after Kevin De Bruyne scored the winner for Pep Guardiola's men in a 1-0 result at the Etihad, as Diego Simeone's charges are tasked with producing a come-back at home.

Atleti followed the away defeat in the reverse tie with a defeat by a similar margin at Mallorca as they slipped up in La Liga's top-four race, while the Citizens continue to lead the Premier League standings after being held to a 2-2 draw by Liverpool.

Here's how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Atletico Madrid vs Man City start?

Game Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Date Thursday, April 14 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man City on TV & live stream in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil & Telugu Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Atletico Madrid vs Man City: Team news & key stats

For Altetico, Yannick Carrasco returns from suspension. Hector Herrera and Jose Gimenez are out injured, while Joao Felix, Renan Lodi and Sime Vrsaljko are expected to start.

As for the English outfit, Ruben Dias (hamstring) and Cole Palmer (ankle) are the two reported injuries in the side. Gabriel Jesus is suspended for the tie, whereas Kyle Walker returns from his European ban.

Key Stats:

This will be Manchester City’s first every away game against Atlético Madrid in European competition – the Citizens have won just three of their previous 11 away games against Spanish opponents (D1 L7), however one of those came on their most recent such trip under Pep Guardiola (2-1 v Real Madrid in February 2020).

Atlético Madrid failed to attempt a shot in the first leg against Manchester City. Since 2003-04, the fewest shots recorded by a team across two legs of a UEFA Champions League knockout tie is four, by Shakhtar Donetsk against Bayern Munich in 2014-15. The only team to have failed to record a shot on target across two legs in this period was Deportivo La Coruña in the 2003-04 semi-finals against FC Porto.

This will be Manchester City’s 100th game in the UEFA Champions League – the Citizens have won 55 of their first 99, which is already the most by an English side through a century of games in the competition. Overall, only Real Madrid have won more of their first 100 games in the UEFA Champions League (57).

Atlético Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has scored 29 goals in his career in the UEFA Champions League – should he score in this game, he would overtake David Trezeguet (29) for the fourth-most goals by a French player in the competition, trailing only Karim Benzema (82, as of the first leg), Thierry Henry (50) and Kylian Mbappé (33).

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez has scored six goals across his last six away games in the UEFA Champions League. The Algerian has scored in three consecutive away games in the knockout stages of the competition; should he score in this match, only Cristiano Ronaldo will have scored in more such games consecutively (6 - 2013-2015).

(Stats: Opta)

