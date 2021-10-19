Atletico Madrid are set to host Liverpool at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Group B of the ongoing Champions League, on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men will look to continue with their good run, having won both of their matches in the competition so far. Atletico were held to a goalless draw by Porto in their first home clash but have kept eight clean sheets in their last 12 Champions League matches at home.

Here's how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

Contents

What time does the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool start?

Game Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Date Wednesday, October 20 Time 12:30am IST

Return to top

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV/JioTV

Return to top

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: Team news & key stats

Article continues below

Diego Simeone will expect to have a full squad at his disposal after late checks on Jose Gimenez, Marcos Llorente and Matheus Cunha after the trio were out of action lately.

Liverpool confirmed that they are set to welcome Alisson Becker and Fabinho back into contention after the Brazil internationals missed the weekend's 5-0 win at Watford due to national team duty. Curtis Jones has not made the trip to Madrid due to a niggle, while Thiago Alcantara continues to miss out owing to a muscle injury.

Key Stats:

Atlético Madrid and Liverpool last met in the last 16 of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League, with the Spaniards winning both legs, 1-0 at home and 3-2 away in extra-time.



Liverpool have failed to win any of their four UEFA Champions League matches against Atlético Madrid (D2 L2), only facing Basel as often (also four times) without winning in their European Cup/Champions League history.



Atlético Madrid striker Luis Suárez scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool between 2011 and 2014, although never played for the club in the UEFA Champions League. His only previous home appearance against the Reds saw him find the net for Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals in a 3-0 win in May 2019 (one goal).



Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last five away games for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League – the longest away scoring streak by a player for the Reds in the competition. Only one player has netted in more consecutive away appearances for an English club in the UEFA Champions League, with Sergio Agüero doing so in seven in a row for Manchester City between 2017 and 2019.

Return to top