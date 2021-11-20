How to watch East Bengal vs Jamshedpur in the 2021-22 ISL from India?

East Bengal will inevitably have the Kolkata derby on their mind as they face Jamshedpur at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Sunday.

The Red and Golds finished ninth among 11 teams in their debut season and face ATK Mohun Bagan in their second fixture of the season on the weekend that follows.

Owen Coyle, meanwhile, will want to guide Jamshedpur to the club's first play-offs after missing out with a sixth place finish last season.

What time does East Bengal vs Jamshedpur start?

Game East Bengal vs Jamshedpur Date Sunday, November 21 Time 7:30pm IST

How to watch East Bengal vs Jamshedpur on TV & live stream in India?



The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Indian Super League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla, Jalsha Movies

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur: Team news & key stats

Manolo Diaz will be hoping for his new recruits to gel together as Daniel Chima is expected to lead the frontline, Tomislav Mrcela marshalling the defense and Amir Dervišević in a squad revolving more around the foreigners.

Indian players such as Amarjit Kiyam, Mohammed Rafique and Adil Khan may see themselves start on Sunday.

Jamshedpur have strengthened their attack with Jordan Murray to partner Nerijus Valskis and new additions such as Greg Stewart, Pronay Halder and Ishan Pandita brought in to add steel.

Opta Stats:

Only against Jamshedpur FC did SC East Bengal register a win and also remain unbeaten during their debut campaign in the Indian Super League last season; they won one match and drew the other.

Only against SC East Bengal has Jamshedpur FC manager Owen Coyle failed to register a win since joining the ISL during the 2019/20 season (P2 D1 L1).

SC East Bengal have lost their last three matches in the ISL, never have they lost four consecutive matches in the league.

Jamshedpur FC had hit the woodwork 15 times, the most in the ISL last season and five more than any other team; meanwhile, SC East Bengal struck the woodwork the second-fewest times (4).

No player registered a better shooting accuracy than Jamshedpur FC’s Nerijus Valskis (62%) during the last edition of the ISL; 21of his 34 shots were on target (min. 20 shots attempted).



