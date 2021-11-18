How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters in the 2021-22 ISL from India?

The eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off with ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters squaring up against each other at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Antonio Habas' side finished runners-up to both the ISL League Winners Shield and the ISL title last season while the Blasters, under new coach Ivan Vukomanovic, are eyeing their first win in nine games after finishing second from bottom in their previous campaign.

Here's how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters in the 2021-22 ISL.

What time does ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters start?

Game ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Date Friday, November 19 Time 7:30pm IST

How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters on TV & live stream in India?



The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Indian Super League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla, Jalsha Movies

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters: Team news & key stats

Like last season, ATK Mohun Bagan will be entering the tournament opener without playing any pre-season friendlies against their ISL counterparts. They did however participate in the 2021 AFC Cup in August and September where they fell short against Uzbekistan’s FC Nasaf in the Inter-Zone Semi-finals

The Kolkatan giants will once again depend on the front pair of Roy Krishna and David Williams for the goals after further strengthening their unit with the likes of Hugo Boumous and Joni Kauko in midfield.

With players like Alvaro Vazuez, Jorge Pereira Diaz, Enes Sipovic and Chencho Gyeitshen in the side, Kerala Blasters will be hoping for a better campaign this time around.

Opta Stats:

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) won both their previous matches against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League; ATKMB scored twice the number of goals than the Blasters in these matches.

ATK Mohun Bagan scored 82% of their goals in the second half of the regular season during their 2020/21 ISL campaign, the best rate amongst all teams; they found the back of the net 23 times during that period.

Kerala Blasters FC did not register a win in any of their last eight matches during the 2020/21 ISL season (D4 L4); it is their longest run without a win since remaining winless in nine matches between October and December 2019 (D5 L4).

ATK Mohun Bagan were ranked second for both aerial duels won (389) and tackles won (204) during the league stage of the 2020/21 ISL season; however, they finished with the fewest interceptions (204) among all teams during this phase.

Kerala Blasters FC conceded 36 goals during the 2020/21 ISL season, their highest ever tally in a single campaign, and the second instance of them conceding 30+ goals in a season (32 goals in 2019/20).



