Manchester United are set to play Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium in Group F of the Champions League, on Tuesday.

The Red Devils will be hoping for a repeat performance against the Italians after a thrilling 3-2 win in the reverse tie. Gian Piero Gasperini's men will want to seek revenge for the defeat at Old Trafford where Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late winner.

Here's how to watch Atalanta vs Manchester United in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

Contents

What time does the Champions League match between Atalanta vs Man Utd start?

Game Atalanta vs Manchester United Date Wednesday, November 3 Time 1:30am IST

Return to top

How to watch Atalanta vs Manchester United on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV/JioTV

Return to top

Atalanta vs Manchester United: Team news & key stats

Article continues below

Atalanta defender Jose Luis Palomino is deemed fit for the tie, with Berat Djimsiti also named in the squad, but Gasperini may still miss Rafael Toloi, Robin Gosens, Matteo Pessina and Hans Hateboer.

Paul Pogba, Antony Martial and former Atalanta prodigee, Amad Diallo, have all been included in the team that boarded the flight to Italy. Victor Lindelof picked a knock in training and hence has been left out, but with Eric Bailly, Solskjaer seems to have an option at the back that should comprise of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.

Key Stats:

Atalanta have only won one of their five games against English teams in the UEFA Champions League (D1 L3), with that victory coming away at Liverpool last season. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side were beaten 3-2 by Manchester United last time out, despite taking a 2-0 lead in the game.



Manchester United have only lost one of their last 11 games against Italian opponents in the UEFA Champions League (W8 D2), while they’ve picked up victories in five of the last six (L1).



Davide Zappacosta has been involved in more shot-ending sequences of play than any other Atalanta player in the UEFA Champions League this season (18), while only striker Duván Zapata (19) has had more touches in the opposition box than the full-back so far (10).



Since returning to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in all three of his UEFA Champions League appearances (three goals) – the last player to score in four consecutive appearances for the club in the competition was Ruud van Nistelrooy in April 2003 (in a run of nine).

Return to top