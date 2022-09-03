The champions are looking for another blowout victory as they make the trip to the Midlands - here's everything you need to know.

Manchester City will have their eyes set on the top of the Premier League table - at least until Arsenal face Manchester United on Sunday - when they visit Villa Park to take on Aston Villa, on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard's side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal as Douglas Luiz's goal direct from a corner provided little more than a consolation. Although, Villa did show a fair share of character in the loss, especially in the second half - something the West Midlands outfit will need in spades against the champions.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's men scored an unanswered six goals at the Etihad against newly promoted Nottingham Forest with Erling Haaland scoring his second consecutive Premier League hat-trick. Julian Alvarez also bagged a brace on his first Premier League start, with Joao Cancelo added the other goal with a ferocious long shot.

City can also extend their unbeaten run to 18 games on Saturday, beating Villa 3-2 at the same venue in their last meeting before getting on with their title celebrations last season.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from India.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City date & kick-off time

Game: Aston Villa vs Manchester City Date: September 3, 2022 Kick-off: 10pm IST

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City on TV & live stream online

Fans in India can watch the clash between Aston Villa and Manchester City on the Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select).

The game is also available via live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

Country TV Channel (English) Live stream India Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Commentary is also available in vernacular languages across India.

Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam Bengali TV Channel Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Aston Villa vs Manchester City team news

Getty Images

Diego Carlos is the only absentee for the hosts. Luiz's goal against Arsenal might tempt Gerrard to offer the Brazilian a start over John McGinn.

Deadline day signings Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek are in with an opportunity to make club debuts, except that Dendoncker reportedly had a sore throat.

Leon Bailey should start upfront after keeping the Gunners backline on their toes, while Emiliano Martinez continues in between the sticks.

City continue to be without Aymeric Laporte, while Kalvin Phillips is yet to recover from his shoulder injury, but Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake are on likely to be available after recovering from their niggles.

Recently completing his move from Dortmund, Manuel Akanji is in line to make his club debut - possibly from the bench.

Guardiola will have the Champions League fixture against Sevilla in mind while taking a call on the return of Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez into the XI and could make early substitutions with plenty of quality expected to be available on the bench.