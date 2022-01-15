Aston Villa are set to host Manchester United for a Premier League encounter at Villa Park on Saturday.

Villa lost 1-0 in Monday's FA Cup tie against the same opponents and will look for better fortunes on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick's men aim to push for a place in the league's top four and a win against Villa will do their confidence a world of good.

Here's how to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Aston Villa vs Manchester United start?

Game Aston Villa vs Manchester United Date Saturday, January 15 Time 11pm IST

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Aston Villa vs Man Utd: Team news & key stats

Fomer Barcelona duo Phillippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne are both set for their Aston Villa debuts. John McGinn is suspended, Marvelous Nakamba and Leon Bailey injured, while Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Eric Bailly is on international duty, with Paul Pogba is injured, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are both suspended. Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo all need to undergo late fitness tests.

Key Stats:

Aston Villa are looking to win consecutive league games against Man Utd for the first time since November 1976, while they last did the league double over the Red Devils in 1954-55.

Manchester United have won 299 Premier League away games, and would be the first side to reach 300 in the competition with victory here. No side has won more Premier League games (37) or away games (17) in the competition’s history than the Red Devils have against Aston Villa.

Dean Smith was manager of Aston Villa for their 1-0 win earlier this season over Man Utd, while Steven Gerrard will take charge of this game. Should the Villans win, they will be the first team to complete a league double over Manchester United with a different manager in charge for each game since Bolton Wanderers in 1950-51 (Walter Rowley and Bill Ridding).

Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes has taken a penalty in all four of his Premier League games against Aston Villa, scoring the first three but missing in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford this season. No player (or team) has ever taken a penalty in five consecutive games against a specific opponent in the competition.

Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo has been involved in 11 goals in his nine Premier League starts against Aston Villa (8 goals, 3 assists). It’s the most goals he’s scored (8) and been involved in (11) against a specific opponent in the competition.

