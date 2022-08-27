How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham in India - TV channel, live stream & team news

The Gunners are the only side in the Premier League still to boast a 100 per cent record, but will that run continue in Saturday's London derby?

Arsenal have enjoyed a perfect start to their 2022-23 Premier League campaign, taking maximum points from their opening three games, and will look to extend that run when taking on Fulham on Saturday. The Cottagers are also unbeaten following their return to the English top-flight and will make a short trip to Emirates Stadium in confident mood.

Will the Gunners remain the only team with a 100 per cent record this season or can Marco Silva’s side spring a surprise in the derby encounter? GOAL has all of the information you need to stay right up to date with events in north London.

Arsenal vs Fulham date and kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Fulham Date: August 27, 2022 Kick-off: 10:00 pm IST

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham on TV and live stream online

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds will be made available for key matches on Star Sports 3 (in Bengali, English, Kannada, Malayalam), Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV Channel (English) Live Streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Commentary is also available in vernacular languages across India.

Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam Bengali TV Channel Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Arsenal vs Fulham team news

Mikel Arteta has an almost fully-fit squad at his disposal, with only Reiss Nelson ruled out as he nurses a thigh complaint.

Arsenal have named the same starting XI in all three of their games so far, and might not tinker with a winning formula.

If that approach is favoured again then Ben White will continue at right-back, Gabriel Jesus will lead the line in attack and the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu will have to wait patiently on the bench.

Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon will be unavailable for the Cottagers, while Neeskens Kebano is a doubt as he struggles to shake off a groin injury.

With a much-changed Fulham side having suffered a shock Carabao Cup defeat to League Two side Crawley Town in midweek, Silva will revert back to his tried and tested against Arsenal.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, with three goals to his name this season, will spearhead the attack, while Andreas Pereira and Joao Palhinha will slot into the midfield and Issa Diop will be hoping for his first Premier League minutes since joining from West Ham.