How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea from India - TV channel, live stream & team news
Arsenal and Chelsea are set to lock horns in the Florida Cup at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, on Sunday early morning (IST).
With a 100% record in pre-season, Mikel Arteta's men are shaping up well, especially in attack where they have scored 15 goals in four games with the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus impressing.
Chelsea, on the other hand, have won and lost a game each. Chelsea beat Club America before Raheem Sterling's Chelsea debut ended in a defeat against Charlotte who won the game on penalties.
Here's how you can watch the club friendly between Arsenal and Chelsea from India.
What time does Arsenal vs Chelsea start?
Game
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Date
Sunday, July 24
Time
5:30 am IST
How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV & live stream in India?
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show the club friendly fixture in India.
The match will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app.
TV channel (English)
Online streaming
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
SonyLIV, JioTV
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Team news
Fabio Vieira could make his Arsenal debut if deemed fit, but the trio of Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are yet to recover, while it will be too soon for latest signing Oleksandr Zinchenko to be in action on Sunday.
"In terms of the consistency, the level that we play from minute zero to 95, has to still improve. Physically still we are not there because we haven’t loaded the players with 90 minutes yet, but there a lot of positive signs at the same time," Arteta assessed.
The Arsenal boss may look to shuffle in a few players who started on the bench in the Orlando win, such as Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, William Saliba, Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes, into the XI.
As per the updates provided by Tuchel after the Charlotte game, Timo Werner and Ross Barkley have hamstring issues, Cesar Azpilicueta suffered a knock as he ran into Edouard Mendy in training, and Kepa Arrizabalaga has a 'discomfort' that the Chelsea manager thought was not worth the risk.
Kalidou Koulibaly may be handed his Chelsea debut, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz raring to start against Arsenal.
