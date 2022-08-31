How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in India - TV channel, live stream & team news

The Gunners are the only team chasing a perfect record in the 2022-23 Premier League as they welcome Steven Gerrard's men to the Emirates

Arsenal aim for five wins in as many 2022-23 Premier League games when they host Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Atop the table with 12 points, two more than Manchester City, the London-based side had to come from behind to beat Fulham on Saturday with Martin Odegaard on target in successive games before Gabriel Magalhaes scored a late winner.

Arsenal otherwise started the season with comprehensive wins over Crystal Palace (2-0), Leicester City (4-2) and Bournemouth (3-0).

Aston Villa do not enjoy the same kind of form at the 15th spot as they have failed to win three of their four games so far this season. Their last result was a 1-0 home defeat against West Ham. They did record a 2-1 victory over Everton sandwiched between 2-0 and 3-1 defeats to Bournemouth and Crystal Palace but recorded a 4-1 win over Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup.

While Mikel Arteta couldn't have asked for a better start to their campaign, Villa will look to capitalise on the problems Fulham caused Arsenal and GOAL has all of the information you need to stay right up to date with the midweek action in Emirates.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa date and kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Aston Villa Date: September 1, 2022 Kick-off: 12am IST

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa on TV and live stream online

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds will be made available for key matches on Star Sports 3 (in Bengali, English, Kannada, Malayalam), Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV Channel (English) Live Streaming Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Commentary is also available in vernacular languages across India.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa team news

Getty Images

Thomas Partey (knee) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (thigh) remain doubts after missing the last match, and also given that Arsenal face Manchester United next.

Meanwhile, Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu could come in with Gabriel Jesus to continue in attack.

Generally no changes to the squad named in the Fulham win, while Reiss Nelson is set to miss out due to a thigh problem.

Diego Carlos is yet to recover from his Achilles tendon injury, but there are signs that Tyrone Mings can return after missing the West Ham game due to illness.

Calum Chambers is probably the one to slip out if Mings is passed fit.

There may be some shots called by Gerrard as Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey could be tipped for a start, while Ollie Watkins is set to partner Philippe Coutinho up front.