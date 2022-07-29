How to watch Arsenal vs Sevilla in the 2022 Emirates Cup from India - TV channel, live stream & team news

The match is dedicated to late Jose Antonio Reyes who was a fan favourite of the supporters of both teams

Arsenal welcome Sevilla for the 11th edition of the Emirates Cup that is set to be staged at the Emirates Stadium in North London, on Saturday.

The Gunners are the most successful team in the tournament, winning the Cup five out of 10 times, with Sevilla's best record in it being a runners-up finish in 2017.

Mikel Arteta's men beat Chelsea 4-0 in the Florida Cup final in the United States and had won all their pre-season games until a second string side was beaten by 2-1 by Brentford on Wednesday. The Los Palanganas, on the other hand, are fresh from their 6-0 win over Angers.

Here's how you can watch the 2022 Emirates Cup clash between Arsenal and Sevilla from India.

What time does Arsenal vs Sevilla start?

Game Arsenal vs Sevilla Date Saturday, July 30 Time 5 pm IST

How to watch Arsenal vs Sevilla on TV & live stream in India?

Fans in India can watch the match live on The Arsenal App and website.

TV channel (English) Online streaming NA The Arsenal App

Arsenal vs Sevilla: Team news

Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are doubtful for Arsenal's Premier League opening game against Crystal Palace on August 6 and it is unlikely that the duo would be available on Saturday.

An ankle issue keeps Fabio Vieira from making his club debut yet, while Emile Smith Rowe is also ruled out with a muscular problem.

Arteta has cleared injury concerns to Gabriel Jesus after he was taken off early against Chelsea, but even otherwise, Eddie Nketiah should be ready.

Sevilla's new centre-back Marcao would need to pass a fitness test to play, while Rafa Mir is doubtful with a muscular problem.

Lukas Ocampos and Youssef En-Nesyri have been under Arsenal's radar, and the duo may turn up alongside former Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela or Jesus Corona.

