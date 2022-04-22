Arsenal and Manchester United will want to put pressure on fourth-placed Tottenham when they meet at the Emirates Stadium, on Saturday.

Following three consecutive defeats, Mikel Arteta's men have sparked a comeback with a 4-2 win over Chelsea to go level on points with Spurs.

On the other hand, Ralf Rangnick's side remain three points behind their North London rivals after a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Here's how to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Arsenal vs Manchester United start?

Game Arsenal vs Manchester United Date Saturday, April 23 Time 5pm IST

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United on TV & live stream in India

Getty Images

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Team news & key stats

Getty Images

Arsenal continue to miss Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney, while Arteta has no other injury concerns given Takehiro Tomiyasu has also returned to training.

As for United, Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted in training for the first time since the death of his baby boy and could feature at the Emirates stadium.

Paul Pogba joins Luke Shaw, Fred and Edinson Cavani in the treatment room, while Scott McTominay is back from injury.

Article continues below

Key Stats:

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last three Premier League home games against Man Utd (W2 D1), keeping a clean sheet each time – they’ve never kept a clean sheet in four consecutive home league games against the Red Devils.

Manchester United won the reverse fixture 3-2 against Arsenal in December, ending a six-game winless run against the Gunners in the Premier League. They’re looking to complete their first league double over Arsenal since 2017-18.

Since beating Leeds United 5-1 on the opening weekend of the season, Manchester United are winless in their last five Premier League games at 12.30 (UK time) on Saturday, alternating between defeat (3) and a draw (2) each time.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six goals in his last seven appearances against Arsenal in all competitions, including a brace in the reverse fixture in December, and a brace on his last visit to the Emirates Stadium in May 2009 (Champions League semi-final).

Emile Smith Rowe is Arsenal’s highest goalscorer at the Emirates Stadium in all competitions this season (6), with the Gunners winning all six home games in which he’s scored this term. Smith Rowe opened the scoring in the reverse fixture against Manchester United – the last Englishman to score home and away against the Red Devils in the same season for the Gunners was David Rocastle in 1991-92.

(Stats: Opta)

Further reading:

How much is the Premier League worth to the world economy?

Why Man Utd picked Ten Hag over Pochettino

Premier League Hall of Fame: Who is in it & all the details

