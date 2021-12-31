Manchester City wil be aiming to open up an 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League table when they travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men have pulled clear of the chasing pack thanks to a 10-match winning streak, with closest competitors Chelsea and Liverpool both dropping points over the festive period.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have opened up a four-point cushion between themselves in fourth and West Ham in fifth, coming into this game on the back of a four-game league winning streak.

Here's how to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Arsenal vs Manchester City start?

Game Arsenal vs Manchester City Date Saturday, January 1 Time 6pm IST

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Team news & key stats

Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are all ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19, with manager Mikel Arteta also in isolation.

Sead Kolasinac remains sidelined with the ankle issue that has kept hik out since November, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still not being considered for selection.

John Stones and Rodri are both douftul due to injury, while Kyle Walker has not featured since his red card against RB Leipzig.

Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez are all likely to return after being unused substitutes in Wednesday's 1-0 win at Brentford.

Key Stats:

Arsenal have failed to score in their last five Premier League games against Man City – only against Chelsea (6 between 2013 and 2016) and Liverpool (6 between 1997 and 2000) have the Gunners failed to score in more consecutive league games against an opponent.

Manchester City have opened the scoring in the first 15 minutes in all five of their Premier League away games against Arsenal under manager Pep Guardiola, netting in the first two minutes in each of the last two seasons.

Arsenal have only lost one of their last 10 Premier League games on New Year’s Day (W8 D1), going down 2-0 at Southampton in 2015. At home, the Gunners are unbeaten in 11 New Year’s Day games (W9 D2) since a 2-1 loss against Tottenham in 1985.

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has scored in each of his last four Premier League appearances, and a goal here would make him the third youngest (21y 157d) player to score in five in a row in the competition for any side, after Nicolas Anelka in 1998 (19y 239d) and Jose Antonio Reyes in 2004 (21y 10d).

Man City’s Raheem Sterling has scored in each of his last three Premier League away games against Arsenal. The only player to score in four consecutive Premier League away appearances against Arsenal is Nicolas Anelka, who did so between 2002 and 2009 (twice at Highbury with Man City, and at the Emirates with Bolton and Chelsea).

