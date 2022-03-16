Arsenal are set to host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in a mid-week Premier League fixture on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta's men are looking to cement their spot in the top four after winning their last five games while a ninth straight win for Jurgen Klopp's side can take them within a point of leaders Manchester City.

Here's how to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Arsenal vs Liverpool start?

Game Arsenal vs Liverpool Date Thursday, March 17 Time 1:45am IST

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Team news & key stats

Arteta will have a fully fit squad to pick his best XI from, with the exception of the injured Takehiro Tomiyasu.

For Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has trained ahead of the tie and hence is in contention for a start, subject to a late fitness test. James Milner and Konstantinos Tsimikas are both out.

Article continues below

Key Stats:

Arsenal are looking to win six consecutive Premier League games for the first time since a run of seven between August and October 2018 under Unai Emery. At home, the Gunners have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League games (W10 D2), going down 2-1 against Manchester City on New Year’s Day.

Liverpool have won their last eight Premier League games, scoring 21 goals and conceding just two in this run. Away from home, the Reds have only failed to win five of their 14 Premier League games this season (D3 L2), though four of those came against London clubs.

Arsenal are unbeaten in all eight of their midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League home games under Mikel Arteta (W5 D3), which includes a 2-1 Wednesday win over Liverpool in July 2020.

Since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played his last game for Arsenal (December 6th vs Everton), Alexandre Lacazette has been involved in 10 goals in 11 Premier League appearances (3 goals, 7 assists), more than any other Gunners player in that time.

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 30 goals in 26 games for Liverpool in the Premier League this season. This is the second time he has scored 20+ goals and provided 10+ assists in a Premier League campaign (also in 2017-18), while only Thierry Henry also achieved this in multiple seasons in the competition (in 2002-03 and 2004-05).

(Stats: Opta)

