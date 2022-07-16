How to watch Arsenal vs Everton from India - TV channel, live stream & team news

The Premier League heavyweights come face-to-face...

Arsenal and Everton step up their pre-season preparations in Baltimore as they clash in a club friendly, on Sunday early morning (IST).

The Gunners have scored five times in the friendlies against Ipswich Town and Nuremberg, while the Toffees will be kicking off their bunch of friendlies with this tie.

Here's how you can watch the club friendly between Arsenal and Everton from India.

What time does Arsenal vs Everton start?

Game Arsenal vs Everton Date Sunday, July 17 Time 4:30am IST

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton on TV & live stream in India?

Fans in India can watch the match live on The Arsenal App and website, or via Everton's Official Membership.

TV channel (English) Online streaming NA The Arsenal App

Arsenal vs Everton: Team news

Mikel Arteta has a full 33-man Arsenal squad to pick from, including the likes of Thomas Partey, Bernd Leno and Folarin Balogun. William Saliba could finally make his first team debut at the club after a string of loan moves in France.

"When I was on loan I watched every single [Arsenal] game because when I was there some players weren't. I watched the games to see how they played, so when I was back it would be easier to play with those I hadn't met before," Saliba told Arsenal website.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are not sure starters against Everton.

As for Frank Lampard's Everton, Andros Townsend and Seamus Coleman are yet to recover from their injuries, with Allan Marques doubtful for the tie.

Defender James Tarkowski has joined from Burnley, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be handed the attackers role in the absence of Richarlison who has joined Tottenham.

