A Premier League top four finish is not in Arsenal's hands as they host Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Days after the 3-0 North London derby defeat to Tottenham, the Gunners slumped to a 2-0 at Newcastle and are now two points behind Spurs in the top four race.

Arsenal would hence need to win their game and hope that already relegated Norwich City beat Tottenham.

Frank Lampard's side are safe from relegation after their win over Crystal Palace during midweek. They will look to end their season on a high, however.

Here's how to watch Arsenal vs Everton in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Arsenal vs Everton start?

Game Arsenal vs Everton Date Sunday, May 2 Time 8:30pm IST

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Arsenal vs Everton: Team news & key stats

For Arsenal, Thomas Partley (thigh) and Kieran Tierney (knee) are out with injuries while Takehiro Tomiyasu is a doubt after being taken off due to a muscle issue in the Newcastle defeat. Rob Holding is available after completing a suspension for his red card against Tottenham.

Frank Lampard, meanwhile, may not want to change much after the inspiring 3-2 win against Crystal Palace.

Key Stats:

Arsenal are unbeaten in their final league game in each of the last 16 seasons (W14 D2), winning the last 10 in a row. When finishing a league season at home, the Gunners have won each of their last 12 games since a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in 1992-93.

Everton won this exact fixture last season, ending a 24-game winless run away against Arsenal in the league. They last won consecutive league visits against the Gunners in March 1987.

Arsenal have lost 91% of their Premier League games when conceding the first goal this season (W1 D0 L10), with only bottom club Norwich City (92%) having a higher such loss rate.

Bukayo Saka has played every single Premier League game for Arsenal this season, and (at 20y 259d on the day of this game) would be the second youngest player to play every match in a full Premier League campaign for the Gunners, after Cesc Fàbregas in 2006-07.

Martin Ødegaard has created more chances in the Premier League than any other Arsenal player this season (72). It’s the most by an Arsenal player in a single campaign since Mesut Özil in 2017-18 (84).

