How to watch Argentina vs Chile in the Copa America 2021 from India?

Argentina kick-off their Copa America with a game against Chile at Estadio Nilton Santos on Monday night.

Argentina are unbeaten in their ongoing 2022 World Cup qualifiers and stay second behind Brazil, but Lionel Scaloni won't be pleased after two draws against Colombia (2-2) and Chile (1-1) before their Copa America opener.

Here's how to watch Argentina vs Chile in India.

What time does Argentina vs Chile start?

Game Argentina vs Chile Date Tuesday, June 15 Time 2:30am IST

How to watch Argentina vs Chile on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Argentina vs Chile: Team news

The Chile national team has confirmed that Inter star Alexis Sanchez will miss the Copa America group stage after suffering an injury in training.

Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos has been left out of Argentina's Copa America squad, which was finalised on Thursday night. The 26-year-old had been a starter in Lionel Scaloni's team just one week prior vs Chile in a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw.

