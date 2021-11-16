It's a top of the table clash between leaders Brazil and second placed Argentinga in the 2022 World Cup COMBEBOL qualifying round at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in Argentina, on Tuesday night.

Lionel Scaloni's men moved closer to World Cup qualification with a 1-0 win over Uruguay, while the Selecao made it through to the World Cup beating Colombia by the same scoreline.

The previous meeting between these two teams was suspended a few minutes in as members of the Argentina squad were deemed to have breached COVID-19 guidelines in Brazil, but the Albiceleste will hope to pick right from downing Brazil to the Copa America title earlier this year.

Here's how to watch Argentina vs Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from India.

What time does Argentina vs Bolivia start?

Game Argentina vs Brazil Date Wednesday, November 17 Time 5am IST

How to watch Argentina vs Brazil on TV & live stream in India

In India, the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers will neither be telecasted on TV nor streamed online in the absence of an official broadcaster. Fans in India will have to find alternate means of watching or following the match.

Argentina vs Brazil: Team news

Scaloni confirmed that Lionel Messi is fit to play against Brazil after the six-time Ballon d'Or winner missedtwo games for Paris Saint-Germain and made it off the bench against Uruguay last Friday.

However, on the opposite end, Neymar is making the trip back to France after complaining of a thigh problem after Monday's training, as Vinicious Junior will be hopeful of stepping in his place.

Otherwise for Argentina, Lautaro Martinez seems to be still injured. As for Brazil, Tite will have to do without the suspended Casemiro and injured Roberto Firmino.