It's a must-win game for Mumbai City as they lock horns with Al-Shabab in Group B of the 2022 AFC Champions League at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday night.

With 10 points from their 4 games, the local team from the city are coming off a 3-0 win over Air Force Club, beating the Indian outfit with the same margin when they met in the group opener.

On the other hand, the Indian Super League outfit have picked a point from Al-Jazira to accumulate 4 points from as many games.

Here's how to watch Al-Shabab vs Mumbai City in the 2022 AFC Champions League from India.

What time does Al-Shabab vs Mumbai City start?

Game Al-Shabab vs Mumbai City Date Saturday, April 23 Time 1:45am IST

How to watch Al-Shabab vs Mumbai City on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show AFC Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Al-Shabab vs Mumbai City: Team news & key stats

The Saudi Arabian side reportedly have a full squad at their disposal with Carlos Junior in immaculate scoring form while Ever Banega is another key figure who scored twice in the reverse fixture.

Mumbai City

The Mumbaikars will be sweating on Igor Angulo's recovery from a calf strain as the Spaniard would be expected to slot in for the suspended Diego Mauricio up front. Vinit Rai is also suspended for the tie.

Amey Ranawade is a doubt after being taken off injured in the 1-0 loss to Al-Jazira and missing the return fixture.

Key Stats:

This will be the second game between Al-Shabab and Mumbai City in the AFC Champions League after Al-Shabab’s 3-0 win in MD1 this season.

Al-Shabab have equalled their best ever points return after four games in a group stages campaign in the AFC Champions League (10 points – also achieved after four games in 2013). Overall, Al-Shabab are undefeated in their last five group stage games in the competition (W4 D1) and are looking to go unbeaten for the sixth game in a row for the first time since 2014 (W4 D2).

No goalkeeper has made more saves in the 2022 AFC Champions League than Mumbai City’s Phurba Lachenpa. He had saved 20 of the 24 shots on target he has faced so far this season.

Al-Shabab’s Nawaf Al Abid scored his first AFC Champions League goal for the club against Air Force Club last time out. This was his first goal in the competition since scoring against UAE side Al Wahda for Al-Hilal back in March 2017 (1861 days between each goal). Al Abid was directly involved in scoring three goals in his last appearance (1 goal, 2 assists) – this was the first time he has ever managed this in the competition. He is also the joint highest assist maker in the AFC CL this season.

After scoring only three goals in his first 10 appearances for Al-Shabab in all competitions, Carlos has subsequently scored 15 goals in his last 15 appearances for the club (all comps), including four goals in the 2022 AFC Champions League so far making him joint top scorer.

(Stats: Opta)

