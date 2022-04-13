How to watch Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City in the 2022 AFC Champions League from India?

Mumbai City will be looking for a second win on the trot as they face Al-Jazira in Group B of the 2022 AFC Champions League at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

The Islanders became the first Indian team to register a win in the competition as they beat Air Force Club 2-1 on Monday, after fellow Indian Super League side FC Goa managed three draws last season.

On the other hand, the Emirati side are bottom in the group following back-to-back defeats to Air Force Club and Al-Shabab.

Here's how to watch Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City start?

Game Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City Date Thursday, April 14 Time 10:45pm IST

How to watch Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City on TV & live stream in India

Mumbai City

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show AFC Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City: Team news & key stats

Mumbai City

Al-Jazira coach Marcel Keizer will be banking on key players such as Ali Mabkhout, Khalfan Mubarak and Abdoulay Diaby to come good against the Mumbaikars as the team from UAE have no injury concerns other than a bit of fatigue.

Mumbai City will most likely miss Igor Angulo to a calf strain the Spanish forward sustained ahead of the 3-0 loss to Al-Shabab in their group opener. However, with Diego Mauricio on the scoresheet and Bradden Inman playing in the last outing, Buckingham should have an equipped squad.

Article continues below

Key Stats:

This will be the first game between Al Jazira and Mumbai City in the AFC Champions League as well as Al Jazira’s first game against an Indian team in the competition.

Al Jazira have only won three of their last 25 games in the AFC Champions League, losing 17 times, including the last three games in a row (W3 D5 L17). They have only managed three clean sheets in their last 48 games in the competition, conceding 99 goals in those games (avg. 2.06/game).

Mumbai City became the first Indian club to win a game in the AFC Champions League after their MD2 victory over Iraqi side Air Force Club (2-1). They also became the first Indian team to score more than a single goal in a game in the competition.

Mumbai City’s Murtada Fall made a total of 12 clearances in the game against Air Force Club in MD2 of the AFC Champions League. Overall, he has made 14 clearances in the competition so far this season – more than any other player.

Rahul Bheke became the first Indian national to score a goal in the AFC Champions League with his winning goal for Mumbai City against Air Force Club in MD2.

(Stats: Opta)

Further reading:

Mumbai City become first Indian club to win in ACL

2022 AFC Champions League Standings

Football on TV in India: Matches to watch & live stream

