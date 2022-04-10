How to watch Air Force Club vs Mumbai City in the 2022 AFC Champions League from India?

Mumbai City are set to take on Iraq's Air Force Club on matchday 2 from Group B of the 2022 AFC Champions League at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

The Islanders began their maiden run in the Asian competition with a 3-0 defeat to Al-Shabab while Air Force Club, also known as Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, picked a 2-1 win over Al-Jazira in their group opener.

Here's how to watch Air Force Club vs Mumbai City in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does Air Force Club vs Mumbai City start?

Game Air Force Club vs Mumbai City Date Monday, April 11 Time 10:45pm IST

How to watch Air Force Club vs Mumbai City on TV & live stream in India

Can 🇸🇦 Al Shabab and 🇮🇶 Air Force Club continue their winning ways in #ACL2022 Group B on Matchday Two? pic.twitter.com/w71dYIQLiO — #ACL2022 (@TheAFCCL) April 9, 2022

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show AFC Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Air Force Club vs Mumbai City: Team news & key stats

Mumbai City

The Iraqi side displayed a dominating performance in their first match in the group as Hussein Jabbar and Ali Kadhim scored in the 2-1 win over Al-Jazira. Air Force Club are known to keep the ball and play.

Buckingham revealed that he missed Igor Angulo in the 3-0 loss to Al-Shabab due to a calf strain, while Bradden Inman is recovering from COVID-19.

Article continues below

Key Stats:

This will be the first game between Air Force Club and Mumbai City in the AFC Champions League as well as the first game between an Iraqi and Indian team in the competition.

Iraqi sides have faced Indian teams four times in the AFC Cup competition, winning all of their games with an aggregate score of 6-0 with Air Force Club achieving the last of those victories winning 1-0 over Bengaluru in the final in 2016.

Air Force Club have ended their longest winless streak in the AFC Champions League (D2 L4) with their 2-1 win over Al Jazira in MD1. Air Force Club have only won two games in a row in the AFC CL once before – (2004 – 2006) and they have never managed to win two consecutive games in a single campaign.

Mumbai City were the only not to have a single shot on target in MD1 of the 2022 AFC Champions League and had the fewest shots overall of any team (3). On the other hand, Mumbai City’s goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa made nine saves in MD1 – the most of any keeper in the competition.

Air Force Club were the team with the most successful dribbles in MD1 of the 2022 AFC Champions League (20). They also won possession more times than any other team in the opening round (78).

(Stats: Opta)

Further reading:

Mumbai City lose to Al-Shabab in 2022 ACL opener

2022 AFC Champions League Standings

Football on TV in India: Matches to watch & live stream

