How to watch AFCON 2021 in India: Teams, TV channels and streams

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021, the 33rd edition of the flagship CAF competition, is being held in Cameroon this year. 24 teams

The format for the final tournament will be the same as AFCON 2019, making for six groups comprised of four teams. The winner and runner-up in each group, along with the four best third-placed sides, will progress to the round of 16.

Goal tells you how to watch the AFCON 2021 in India.



AFCON 2021 match schedule

How to watch AFCON 2021 on TV & live stream in India

In India, the AFCON will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.