How to watch AFCON 2021 in India: Teams, TV channels and streams
The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021, the 33rd edition of the flagship CAF competition, is being held in Cameroon this year. 24 teams
The format for the final tournament will be the same as AFCON 2019, making for six groups comprised of four teams. The winner and runner-up in each group, along with the four best third-placed sides, will progress to the round of 16.
Goal tells you how to watch the AFCON 2021 in India.
AFCON 2021 match schedule
|Round
|Date
|Group stage
|January 9, 2022 – January 20, 2022
|Round of 16
|January 23, 2022 – January 25, 2022
|Quarter-finals
|January 29, 2022 – January 30, 2022
|Semi-finals
|February 2, 2022 – February 7, 2022
|Final
|February 6, 2022
How to watch AFCON 2021 on TV & live stream in India
In India, the AFCON will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
|SonyLIV, Jio TV