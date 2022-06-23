How to watch the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup draw in India?

Anselm Noronha|
U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022AIFF
U17 Women's World CupIndia U16China PR U17Colombia U17Tanzania U17United States U17Japan U19India U19Brazil U17Germany U17Nigeria U17Mexico U17Morocco U17Canada U17New Zealand U17France U17Spain U17Chile U17

A total of 16 teams will fight for the coveted trophy in India in October...

The 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup draw will decide the path from the group stage in the main event that will be held in India in October.

Hosts India, and 15 other countries who qualified for the tournament based on their performances in their respective continental competitions, will feature in the draw.

The format for the final tournament will feature four groups of four teams each, with the winner and runner-up in each group set to progress to the quarter-finals.

GOAL tells you how to can watch the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup Draw LIVE from India.

When is the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup Draw?

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw will take place in Zurich on 24 June 2022 and will get underway at 3:30pm IST.

Being the hosts, India is an automatic selection and is placed in Group A.

How to watch the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup Draw in India?

FIFA U-17 Women

Viacom 18 Media have the rights to show the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw in India.

You may also watch the draw via online streaming on the Voot Select app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, or on the FIFA's official website.

TV channel (English)

Online streaming

Sports18 1 SD & HD

Voot Select, JioTV

What dates will the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup be played?

This will be the seventh edition of the tournament and will kick off on 11 October 2022 and will end with the final on 30 October 2022.

Bhubaneswar is set to host India's group games and Goa will host the semi-finals. The final will take place in Navi Mumbai. The quarter-final games will be shared between Goa and Navi Mumbai.

The opening day of the group stage will feature the hosts India and three other teams from Group A. It will also feature four teams from Group B. The games will kick off at 4:30pm IST and 8pm IST in each group.

2022 U-17 WWC: Groups, schedule & everything you need to know

What are the groups for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup?

FIFA U-17 Women
AIFF

There will be 24 group games contested by the 16 teams over six matchdays stretched across eight days.

Each of the three venues will be hosting double headers in the group stage of the tournament as the participants await the results of the official draw in order to discover whom they are destined to start their campaign against.

Group A

Group B

India

B1

A2

B2

A3

B3

A4

B4

Group C

Group D

C1

D1

C2

D2

C3

D3

C4

D4

Which teams have qualified for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup?

India qualified as hosts, and the remaining 15 teams qualified based on their performances in their respective continental competitions. 

Article continues below

The format for the final tournament will feature four groups of four teams each, with the winner and runner-up in each group will progress to the quarter-finals.

The full list of teams that have qualified for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup can be found below.

Team

Association

India

AFC

China PR

AFC

Japan

AFC

Morocco

CAF

Nigeria

CAF

Tanzania

CAF

Canada

CONCACAF

Mexico

CONCACAF

United States

CONCACAF

Brazil

CONMEBOL

Chile

CONMEBOL

Colombia

CONMEBOL

New Zealand

OFC

France

UEFA

Germany

UEFA

Spain

UEFA

