How to watch the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup draw in India?
The 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup draw will decide the path from the group stage in the main event that will be held in India in October.
Hosts India, and 15 other countries who qualified for the tournament based on their performances in their respective continental competitions, will feature in the draw.
The format for the final tournament will feature four groups of four teams each, with the winner and runner-up in each group set to progress to the quarter-finals.
GOAL tells you how to can watch the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup Draw LIVE from India.
When is the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup Draw?
The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw will take place in Zurich on 24 June 2022 and will get underway at 3:30pm IST.
Being the hosts, India is an automatic selection and is placed in Group A.
Viacom 18 Media have the rights to show the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw in India.
You may also watch the draw via online streaming on the Voot Select app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, or on the FIFA's official website.
TV channel (English)
Online streaming
Sports18 1 SD & HD
Voot Select, JioTV
What dates will the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup be played?
This will be the seventh edition of the tournament and will kick off on 11 October 2022 and will end with the final on 30 October 2022.
Bhubaneswar is set to host India's group games and Goa will host the semi-finals. The final will take place in Navi Mumbai. The quarter-final games will be shared between Goa and Navi Mumbai.
The opening day of the group stage will feature the hosts India and three other teams from Group A. It will also feature four teams from Group B. The games will kick off at 4:30pm IST and 8pm IST in each group.
What are the groups for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup?
There will be 24 group games contested by the 16 teams over six matchdays stretched across eight days.
Each of the three venues will be hosting double headers in the group stage of the tournament as the participants await the results of the official draw in order to discover whom they are destined to start their campaign against.
Group A
Group B
India
B1
A2
B2
A3
B3
A4
B4
Group C
Group D
C1
D1
C2
D2
C3
D3
C4
D4
Which teams have qualified for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup?
India qualified as hosts, and the remaining 15 teams qualified based on their performances in their respective continental competitions.
The format for the final tournament will feature four groups of four teams each, with the winner and runner-up in each group will progress to the quarter-finals.
The full list of teams that have qualified for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup can be found below.
Team
Association
India
AFC
China PR
AFC
Japan
AFC
Morocco
CAF
Nigeria
CAF
Tanzania
CAF
Canada
CONCACAF
Mexico
CONCACAF
United States
CONCACAF
Brazil
CONMEBOL
Chile
CONMEBOL
Colombia
CONMEBOL
New Zealand
OFC
France
UEFA
Germany
UEFA
Spain
UEFA