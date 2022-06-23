A total of 16 teams will fight for the coveted trophy in India in October...

The 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup draw will decide the path from the group stage in the main event that will be held in India in October.

Hosts India, and 15 other countries who qualified for the tournament based on their performances in their respective continental competitions, will feature in the draw.

The format for the final tournament will feature four groups of four teams each, with the winner and runner-up in each group set to progress to the quarter-finals.

GOAL tells you how to can watch the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup Draw LIVE from India.

When is the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup Draw?

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup draw will take place in Zurich on 24 June 2022 and will get underway at 3:30pm IST.

Being the hosts, India is an automatic selection and is placed in Group A.

How to watch the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup Draw in India?

Viacom 18 Media have the rights to show the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw in India.

You may also watch the draw via online streaming on the Voot Select app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, or on the FIFA's official website.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sports18 1 SD & HD Voot Select, JioTV

What dates will the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup be played?

This will be the seventh edition of the tournament and will kick off on 11 October 2022 and will end with the final on 30 October 2022.

Bhubaneswar is set to host India's group games and Goa will host the semi-finals. The final will take place in Navi Mumbai. The quarter-final games will be shared between Goa and Navi Mumbai.

The opening day of the group stage will feature the hosts India and three other teams from Group A. It will also feature four teams from Group B. The games will kick off at 4:30pm IST and 8pm IST in each group.

What are the groups for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup?

There will be 24 group games contested by the 16 teams over six matchdays stretched across eight days.

Each of the three venues will be hosting double headers in the group stage of the tournament as the participants await the results of the official draw in order to discover whom they are destined to start their campaign against.

Group A Group B India B1 A2 B2 A3 B3 A4 B4

Group C Group D C1 D1 C2 D2 C3 D3 C4 D4

Which teams have qualified for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup?

India qualified as hosts, and the remaining 15 teams qualified based on their performances in their respective continental competitions.

The full list of teams that have qualified for the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup can be found below.

Team Association India AFC China PR AFC Japan AFC Morocco CAF Nigeria CAF Tanzania CAF Canada CONCACAF Mexico CONCACAF United States CONCACAF Brazil CONMEBOL Chile CONMEBOL Colombia CONMEBOL New Zealand OFC France UEFA Germany UEFA Spain UEFA

