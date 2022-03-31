How to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw in India?

Anselm Noronha
Getty/Goal composite

A total of 32 teams will fight for the ultimate trophy in Qatar later this year...

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw on Friday will decide who faces who in the group stage clashes of the main event that will be held in Qatar later this year.

The final draw will allocate 32 teams, 27 of whom are confirmed and the remaining to be known by June 2022, in eight groups of four.

GOAL tells you how to can watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw LIVE from India.

When is the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw will take place in Qatar on Friday, April 1 and will get underway at 9:30pm IST at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

How does the World Cup 2022 draw work?

How to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw in India?

Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi World Cup 2022
Getty/Goal composite

Viacom 18 Media have the rights to show the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw in India.

You may also watch the draw via online streaming on the Voot Select app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, or on the FIFA's official website.

TV channel (English)

Online streaming

History TV18 HD

Voot Select, JioTV

What dates will the 2022 FIFA World Cup be played?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to take place in Qatar from November 21, 2022 to December 18, 2022.

The opening group fixture will feature the hosts, Qatar, and another team from Group A. The game will kick off at 1pm local time (3:30pm IST).

Which teams have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Team

Association

Date qualified

Qatar

AFC

December 2, 2010

Germany

UEFA

October 11, 2021

Denmark

UEFA

October 12, 2021

Brazil

CONMEBOL

November 11, 2021

Belgium

UEFA

November 13, 2021

France

UEFA

November 13, 2021

Croatia

UEFA

November 14, 2021

Spain

UEFA

November 14, 2021

Serbia

UEFA

November 14, 2021

England

UEFA

November 15, 2021

Switzerland

UEFA

November 15, 2021

Netherlands

UEFA

November 16, 2021

Argentina

CONMEBOL

November 16, 2021

Iran

AFC

January 27, 2022

South Korea

AFC

February 1, 2022

Japan

AFC

March 24, 2022

Saudi Arabia

AFC

March 24, 2022

Ecuador

CONMEBOL

March 24, 2022

Uruguay

CONMEBOL

March 24, 2022

Canada

CONCACAF

March 27, 2022

Ghana

CAF

March 29, 2022

Senegal

CAF

March 29, 2022

Portugal

UEFA

March 29, 2022

Poland

UEFA

March 29, 2022

Tunisia

CAF

March 29, 2022

Cameroon

CAF

March 29, 2022

Morocco

CAF

March 29, 2022

