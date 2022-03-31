How to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw in India?
The 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw on Friday will decide who faces who in the group stage clashes of the main event that will be held in Qatar later this year.
The final draw will allocate 32 teams, 27 of whom are confirmed and the remaining to be known by June 2022, in eight groups of four.
GOAL tells you how to can watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw LIVE from India.
When is the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw?
The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw will take place in Qatar on Friday, April 1 and will get underway at 9:30pm IST at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.
How does the World Cup 2022 draw work?
How to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw in India?
Viacom 18 Media have the rights to show the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw in India.
You may also watch the draw via online streaming on the Voot Select app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, or on the FIFA's official website.
TV channel (English)
Online streaming
History TV18 HD
Voot Select, JioTV
What dates will the 2022 FIFA World Cup be played?
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to take place in Qatar from November 21, 2022 to December 18, 2022.
The opening group fixture will feature the hosts, Qatar, and another team from Group A. The game will kick off at 1pm local time (3:30pm IST).
Which teams have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Team
Association
Date qualified
Qatar
AFC
December 2, 2010
Germany
UEFA
October 11, 2021
Denmark
UEFA
October 12, 2021
Brazil
CONMEBOL
November 11, 2021
Belgium
UEFA
November 13, 2021
France
UEFA
November 13, 2021
Croatia
UEFA
November 14, 2021
Spain
UEFA
November 14, 2021
Serbia
UEFA
November 14, 2021
England
UEFA
November 15, 2021
Switzerland
UEFA
November 15, 2021
Netherlands
UEFA
November 16, 2021
Argentina
CONMEBOL
November 16, 2021
Iran
AFC
January 27, 2022
South Korea
AFC
February 1, 2022
Japan
AFC
March 24, 2022
Saudi Arabia
AFC
March 24, 2022
Ecuador
CONMEBOL
March 24, 2022
Uruguay
CONMEBOL
March 24, 2022
Canada
CONCACAF
March 27, 2022
Ghana
CAF
March 29, 2022
Senegal
CAF
March 29, 2022
Portugal
UEFA
March 29, 2022
Poland
UEFA
March 29, 2022
Tunisia
CAF
March 29, 2022
Cameroon
CAF
March 29, 2022
Morocco
CAF
March 29, 2022
