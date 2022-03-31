How to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw in India?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw on Friday will decide who faces who in the group stage clashes of the main event that will be held in Qatar later this year.

The final draw will allocate 32 teams, 27 of whom are confirmed and the remaining to be known by June 2022, in eight groups of four.

GOAL tells you how to can watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw LIVE from India.

When is the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw will take place in Qatar on Friday, April 1 and will get underway at 9:30pm IST at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

How does the World Cup 2022 draw work?

How to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw in India?

Viacom 18 Media have the rights to show the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Draw in India.

You may also watch the draw via online streaming on the Voot Select app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, or on the FIFA's official website.

TV channel (English) Online streaming History TV18 HD Voot Select, JioTV

What dates will the 2022 FIFA World Cup be played?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to take place in Qatar from November 21, 2022 to December 18, 2022.

The opening group fixture will feature the hosts, Qatar, and another team from Group A. The game will kick off at 1pm local time (3:30pm IST).

Which teams have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Team Association Date qualified Qatar AFC December 2, 2010 Germany UEFA October 11, 2021 Denmark UEFA October 12, 2021 Brazil CONMEBOL November 11, 2021 Belgium UEFA November 13, 2021 France UEFA November 13, 2021 Croatia UEFA November 14, 2021 Spain UEFA November 14, 2021 Serbia UEFA November 14, 2021 England UEFA November 15, 2021 Switzerland UEFA November 15, 2021 Netherlands UEFA November 16, 2021 Argentina CONMEBOL November 16, 2021 Iran AFC January 27, 2022 South Korea AFC February 1, 2022 Japan AFC March 24, 2022 Saudi Arabia AFC March 24, 2022 Ecuador CONMEBOL March 24, 2022 Uruguay CONMEBOL March 24, 2022 Canada CONCACAF March 27, 2022 Ghana CAF March 29, 2022 Senegal CAF March 29, 2022 Portugal UEFA March 29, 2022 Poland UEFA March 29, 2022 Tunisia CAF March 29, 2022 Cameroon CAF March 29, 2022 Morocco CAF March 29, 2022

