How to watch 2022 Durand Cup in India: Tickets, fixtures, TV channel & stream

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup will kick-start on August 16, 2022, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and the final will be held on September 18 at the same venue. It is the oldest football competition in Asia which was started in 1888.
20 teams will participate in the upcoming edition of the competition (11 ISL teams, five I-League teams and four teams from the Indian Armed Forces). Some ISL teams might send their B teams for this tournament.
FC Goa are the defending champions of the Durand Cup.
How to watch the Durand Cup 2022 in India?
The Wait is finally over! We heard you & we are here to finally announce that this year, @Sports18 is our official Broadcasters. Get ready with your popcorn & enjoy the live telecast with your friends & family.#DurandCup #DurandCup2022 #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/SEmMg1SQBd— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 8, 2022
The Sports18 network has the rights to show Durand Cup 2022 matches in India.
Matches will be available for live streaming on Voot and JioTV.
TV Channel (English)
Live Streaming
Sports18 1 SD & HD
Voot/JioTV
Where is the Durand Cup 2022 being held?
The Durand Cup 2022 will be held in five venues across three states. Salt Lake Stadium, Naihati Stadium, Kishore Bharati Stadium (West Bengal), Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal, Manipur) and Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati, Assam) are the designated venues.
Which teams are participating in the Durand Cup 2022?
Team
Representation
ATK Mohun Bagan
Indian Super League
Bengaluru
Indian Super League
Chennaiyin
Indian Super League
East Bengal
Indian Super League
FC Goa
Indian Super League
Hyderabad
Indian Super League
Jamshedpur
Indian Super League
Kerala Blasters
Indian Super League
Mumbai City
Indian Super League
NorthEast United
Indian Super League
Odisha
Indian Super League
Mohammedan
I-League
NEROCA
I-League
Rajasthan United
I-League
Sudeva Delhi
I-League
Army Green
Indian Armed Forces
Army Red
Indian Armed Forces
Indian Air Force
Indian Armed Forces
Indian Navy
Indian Armed Forces
Durand Cup 2022: Fixtures & Results
Date
Fixture
Group
Time (IST)
Venue
Aug 16
Mohammedan vs FC Goa
A
7pm
Salt Lake Stadium
Aug 17
Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru
A
2:30pm
Kishore Bharati Stadium
Aug 17
NorthEast United vs Odisha
D
5:30pm
Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium
Aug 18
Mumbai City vs Indian Navy
B
3pm
Salt Lake Stadium
Aug 18
NEROCA vs TRAU
C
6pm
Khuman Lampak Stadium
Aug 19
FC Goa vs Indian Air Force
A
3pm
Kishore Bharati Stadium
Aug 19
Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters
D
6pm
Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium
Aug 20
Chennaiyin vs Army Red
C
3pm
Khuman Lampak Stadium
Aug 20
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United
B
6pm
Salt Lake Stadium
Aug 21
NorthEast United vs Army Green
D
3pm
Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium
Aug 21
Mohammedan vs Jamshedpur
A
6pm
Kishore Bharati Stadium
Aug 22
TRAU vs Hyderabad
C
3pm
Khuman Lampak Stadium
Aug 22
East Bengal vs Indian Navy
B
6pm
Salt Lake Stadium
Aug 23
Odisha vs Kerala Blasters
D
3pm
Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium
Aug 23
Bengaluru vs Indian Air Force
A
6pm
Kishore Bharati Stadium
Aug 24
Army Red vs NEROCA
C
3pm
Khuman Lampak Stadium
Aug 24
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City
B
6pm
Salt Lake Stadium
Aug 25
Army Green vs Sudeva Delhi
D
3pm
Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium
Aug 25
East Bengal vs Rajasthan United
B
6pm
Kishore Bharati Stadium
Aug 26
Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
C
3pm
Khuman Lampak Stadium
Aug 26
Jamshedpur vs FC Goa
A
6pm
Salt Lake Stadium
Aug 27
Mohammedan vs Indian Air Force
A
3pm
Kishore Bharati Stadium
Aug 27
NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters
D
6pm
Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium
Aug 28
TRAU vs Army Red
C
3pm
Khuman Lampak Stadium
Aug 28
East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan
B
6pm
Salt Lake Stadium
Aug 29
Mumbai City vs Rajasthan United
B
3pm
Kishore Bharati Stadium
Aug 29
Odisha vs Sudeva Delhi
D
6pm
Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium
Aug 30
Hyderabad vs NEROCA
C
3pm
Khuman Lampak Stadium
Aug 30
Bengaluru vs FC Goa
A
6pm
Salt Lake Stadium
Aug 31
Kerala Blasters vs Army Green
D
3pm
Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium
Aug 31
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy
B
3pm
Kishore Bharati Stadium
Sep 1
TRAU vs Chennaiyin
C
3pm
Khuman Lampak Stadium
Sep 1
Jamshedpur vs Indian Air Force
A
6pm
Kishore Bharati Stadium
Sep 2
NorthEast United vs Sudeva Delhi
D
3pm
Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium
Sep 2
Mohammedan vs Bengaluru
A
6pm
Kishore Bharati Stadium
Sep 3
Army Red vs Hyderabad
C
3pm
Khuman Lampak Stadium
Sep 3
East Bengal vs Mumbai City
B
6pm
Kishore Bharati Stadium
Sep 4
Army Green vs Odisha
D
6pm
Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium
Sep 5
Rajasthan United vs Indian Navy
B
3pm
Kishore Bharati Stadium
Sep 5
NEROCA vs Chennaiyin
C
6pm
Khuman Lampak Stadium
Durand Cup 2022: Fixtures, scores, results & tables
2022 Durand Cup tickets, prices & how to buy?
The fans are back on the stands & the wait is finally over... 💥— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 7, 2022
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 for 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏 D of the prestigious 𝟏𝟑𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩 are up for sale at @bookmyshow from 𝟏𝟐 𝐧𝐨𝐨𝐧. 🎟️
A battle like no other is about to begin... ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/QCl57T1NbX
Tickets for the 2022 Durand Cup can be bought on BookMyShow.com. Fans will need to pick their confirmed ticket/s from the box office of the stadium.
You can see the 2022 Durand Cup ticket prices below.
Stadium
Groups
Price
A & B
₹50, ₹100, ₹200
A & B
₹50
C
₹50, ₹100
D
₹50, ₹100