How to watch 2022 Durand Cup in India: Tickets, fixtures, TV channel & stream

Anselm Noronha|
Durand CupDurand Cup
IndiaIndian Super LeagueI-LeagueEast BengalATK Mohun BaganKerala BlastersMumbai CityChennaiyinGoaHyderabadJamshedpurNEROCATRAURajasthanOdishaNorthEast UnitedSudevaIndian NavyArmy RedArmy GreenMohammedanBengaluru

GOAL tells you how to catch the live action of 131st edition of the Durand Cup in India

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup will kick-start on August 16, 2022, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and the final will be held on September 18 at the same venue. It is the oldest football competition in Asia which was started in 1888.

20 teams will participate in the upcoming edition of the competition (11 ISL teams, five I-League teams and four teams from the Indian Armed Forces). Some ISL teams might send their B teams for this tournament.

FC Goa are the defending champions of the Durand Cup.

How to watch the Durand Cup 2022 in India?

The Sports18 network has the rights to show Durand Cup 2022 matches in India.

Matches will be available for live streaming on Voot and JioTV.

TV Channel (English)

Live Streaming

Sports18 1 SD & HD

Voot/JioTV

Where is the Durand Cup 2022 being held?

The Durand Cup 2022 will be held in five venues across three states. Salt Lake Stadium, Naihati Stadium, Kishore Bharati Stadium (West Bengal), Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal, Manipur) and Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati, Assam) are the designated venues.

Which teams are participating in the Durand Cup 2022?

Team

Representation

ATK Mohun Bagan

Indian Super League

Bengaluru

Indian Super League

Chennaiyin

Indian Super League

East Bengal

Indian Super League

FC Goa

Indian Super League

Hyderabad

Indian Super League

Jamshedpur

Indian Super League

Kerala Blasters

Indian Super League

Mumbai City

Indian Super League

NorthEast United

Indian Super League

Odisha

Indian Super League

Mohammedan

I-League

NEROCA

I-League

Rajasthan United

I-League

Sudeva Delhi

I-League

Army Green

Indian Armed Forces

Army Red

Indian Armed Forces

Indian Air Force

Indian Armed Forces

Indian Navy

Indian Armed Forces

Durand Cup 2022: Fixtures & Results

Army Red Hyderabad FC Durand Cup 2021Durand Cup Media

Date

Fixture

Group

Time (IST)

Venue

Aug 16

Mohammedan vs FC Goa

A

7pm

Salt Lake Stadium

Aug 17

Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru

A

2:30pm

Kishore Bharati Stadium

Aug 17

NorthEast United vs Odisha

D

5:30pm

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Aug 18

Mumbai City vs Indian Navy

B

3pm

Salt Lake Stadium

Aug 18

NEROCA vs TRAU

C

6pm

Khuman Lampak Stadium

Aug 19

FC Goa vs Indian Air Force

A

3pm

Kishore Bharati Stadium

Aug 19

Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters

D

6pm

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Aug 20

Chennaiyin vs Army Red

C

3pm

Khuman Lampak Stadium

Aug 20

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United

B

6pm

Salt Lake Stadium

Aug 21

NorthEast United vs Army Green

D

3pm

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Aug 21

Mohammedan vs Jamshedpur

A

6pm

Kishore Bharati Stadium

Aug 22

TRAU vs Hyderabad

C

3pm

Khuman Lampak Stadium

Aug 22

East Bengal vs Indian Navy

B

6pm

Salt Lake Stadium

Aug 23

Odisha vs Kerala Blasters

D

3pm

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Aug 23

Bengaluru vs Indian Air Force

A

6pm

Kishore Bharati Stadium

Aug 24

Army Red vs NEROCA

C

3pm

Khuman Lampak Stadium

Aug 24

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City

B

6pm

Salt Lake Stadium

Aug 25

Army Green vs Sudeva Delhi

D

3pm

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Aug 25

East Bengal vs Rajasthan United

B

6pm

Kishore Bharati Stadium

Aug 26

Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin

C

3pm

Khuman Lampak Stadium

Aug 26

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa

A

6pm

Salt Lake Stadium

Aug 27

Mohammedan vs Indian Air Force

A

3pm

Kishore Bharati Stadium

Aug 27

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters

D

6pm

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Aug 28

TRAU vs Army Red

C

3pm

Khuman Lampak Stadium

Aug 28

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan

B

6pm

Salt Lake Stadium

Aug 29

Mumbai City vs Rajasthan United

B

3pm

Kishore Bharati Stadium

Aug 29

Odisha vs Sudeva Delhi

D

6pm

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Aug 30

Hyderabad vs NEROCA

C

3pm

Khuman Lampak Stadium

Aug 30

Bengaluru vs FC Goa

A

6pm

Salt Lake Stadium

Aug 31

Kerala Blasters vs Army Green

D

3pm

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Aug 31

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy

B

3pm

Kishore Bharati Stadium

Sep 1

TRAU vs Chennaiyin

C

3pm

Khuman Lampak Stadium

Sep 1

Jamshedpur vs Indian Air Force

A

6pm

Kishore Bharati Stadium

Sep 2

NorthEast United vs Sudeva Delhi

D

3pm

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Sep 2

Mohammedan vs Bengaluru

A

6pm

Kishore Bharati Stadium

Sep 3

Army Red vs Hyderabad

C

3pm

Khuman Lampak Stadium

Sep 3

East Bengal vs Mumbai City

B

6pm

Kishore Bharati Stadium

Sep 4

Army Green vs Odisha

D

6pm

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Sep 5

Rajasthan United vs Indian Navy

B

3pm

Kishore Bharati Stadium

Sep 5

NEROCA vs Chennaiyin

C

6pm

Khuman Lampak Stadium

Durand Cup 2022: Fixtures, scores, results & tables

2022 Durand Cup tickets, prices & how to buy?

Tickets for the 2022 Durand Cup can be bought on BookMyShow.com. Fans will need to pick their confirmed ticket/s from the box office of the stadium.

You can see the 2022 Durand Cup ticket prices below.

Stadium

Groups

Price

Salt Lake Stadium

A & B

₹50, ₹100, ₹200

Kishore Bharati Stadium

A & B

₹50

Khuman Lampak Stadium

C

₹50, ₹100

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

D

₹50, ₹100