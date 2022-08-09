How to watch 2022 Durand Cup in India: Tickets, fixtures, TV channel & stream

GOAL tells you how to catch the live action of 131st edition of the Durand Cup in India

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup will kick-start on August 16, 2022, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and the final will be held on September 18 at the same venue. It is the oldest football competition in Asia which was started in 1888.

20 teams will participate in the upcoming edition of the competition (11 ISL teams, five I-League teams and four teams from the Indian Armed Forces). Some ISL teams might send their B teams for this tournament.

FC Goa are the defending champions of the Durand Cup.

How to watch the Durand Cup 2022 in India?

The Sports18 network has the rights to show Durand Cup 2022 matches in India.

Matches will be available for live streaming on Voot and JioTV.

TV Channel (English) Live Streaming Sports18 1 SD & HD Voot/JioTV

Where is the Durand Cup 2022 being held?

The Durand Cup 2022 will be held in five venues across three states. Salt Lake Stadium, Naihati Stadium, Kishore Bharati Stadium (West Bengal), Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal, Manipur) and Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati, Assam) are the designated venues.

Which teams are participating in the Durand Cup 2022?

Team Representation ATK Mohun Bagan Indian Super League Bengaluru Indian Super League Chennaiyin Indian Super League East Bengal Indian Super League FC Goa Indian Super League Hyderabad Indian Super League Jamshedpur Indian Super League Kerala Blasters Indian Super League Mumbai City Indian Super League NorthEast United Indian Super League Odisha Indian Super League Mohammedan I-League NEROCA I-League Rajasthan United I-League Sudeva Delhi I-League Army Green Indian Armed Forces Army Red Indian Armed Forces Indian Air Force Indian Armed Forces Indian Navy Indian Armed Forces

Durand Cup 2022: Fixtures & Results

Durand Cup Media

Date Fixture Group Time (IST) Venue Aug 16 Mohammedan vs FC Goa A 7pm Salt Lake Stadium Aug 17 Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru A 2:30pm Kishore Bharati Stadium Aug 17 NorthEast United vs Odisha D 5:30pm Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Aug 18 Mumbai City vs Indian Navy B 3pm Salt Lake Stadium Aug 18 NEROCA vs TRAU C 6pm Khuman Lampak Stadium Aug 19 FC Goa vs Indian Air Force A 3pm Kishore Bharati Stadium Aug 19 Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters D 6pm Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Aug 20 Chennaiyin vs Army Red C 3pm Khuman Lampak Stadium Aug 20 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United B 6pm Salt Lake Stadium Aug 21 NorthEast United vs Army Green D 3pm Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Aug 21 Mohammedan vs Jamshedpur A 6pm Kishore Bharati Stadium Aug 22 TRAU vs Hyderabad C 3pm Khuman Lampak Stadium Aug 22 East Bengal vs Indian Navy B 6pm Salt Lake Stadium Aug 23 Odisha vs Kerala Blasters D 3pm Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Aug 23 Bengaluru vs Indian Air Force A 6pm Kishore Bharati Stadium Aug 24 Army Red vs NEROCA C 3pm Khuman Lampak Stadium Aug 24 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City B 6pm Salt Lake Stadium Aug 25 Army Green vs Sudeva Delhi D 3pm Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Aug 25 East Bengal vs Rajasthan United B 6pm Kishore Bharati Stadium Aug 26 Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin C 3pm Khuman Lampak Stadium Aug 26 Jamshedpur vs FC Goa A 6pm Salt Lake Stadium Aug 27 Mohammedan vs Indian Air Force A 3pm Kishore Bharati Stadium Aug 27 NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters D 6pm Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Aug 28 TRAU vs Army Red C 3pm Khuman Lampak Stadium Aug 28 East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan B 6pm Salt Lake Stadium Aug 29 Mumbai City vs Rajasthan United B 3pm Kishore Bharati Stadium Aug 29 Odisha vs Sudeva Delhi D 6pm Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Aug 30 Hyderabad vs NEROCA C 3pm Khuman Lampak Stadium Aug 30 Bengaluru vs FC Goa A 6pm Salt Lake Stadium Aug 31 Kerala Blasters vs Army Green D 3pm Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Aug 31 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy B 3pm Kishore Bharati Stadium Sep 1 TRAU vs Chennaiyin C 3pm Khuman Lampak Stadium Sep 1 Jamshedpur vs Indian Air Force A 6pm Kishore Bharati Stadium Sep 2 NorthEast United vs Sudeva Delhi D 3pm Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Sep 2 Mohammedan vs Bengaluru A 6pm Kishore Bharati Stadium Sep 3 Army Red vs Hyderabad C 3pm Khuman Lampak Stadium Sep 3 East Bengal vs Mumbai City B 6pm Kishore Bharati Stadium Sep 4 Army Green vs Odisha D 6pm Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Sep 5 Rajasthan United vs Indian Navy B 3pm Kishore Bharati Stadium Sep 5 NEROCA vs Chennaiyin C 6pm Khuman Lampak Stadium

Durand Cup 2022: Fixtures, scores, results & tables

2022 Durand Cup tickets, prices & how to buy?

Tickets for the 2022 Durand Cup can be bought on BookMyShow.com. Fans will need to pick their confirmed ticket/s from the box office of the stadium.

You can see the 2022 Durand Cup ticket prices below.