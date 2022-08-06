How to resell Qatar World Cup tickets on FIFA resale platform?

GOAL tells you everything you need to know to resell your World Cup ticket

Have a World Cup ticket? But can't attend the marquee event in Qatar? Well, now you can sell your tickets online through FIFA's official ticket resale platform.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on November 21 and the countdown has already begun for the flagship competition. 32 teams have qualified and the draw has been finalised for the World Cup and the fans are clamouring for tickets.

Two rounds of ticket sales have already been completed and the third and final window is open currently. FIFA have stated that they have already sold 1.8 million tickets already.

If you were one of the lucky ones to get a match ticket and for one reason or the other, you won't be able to make it to Qatar, here's an optionf or you to sell your tickets.

How and where to resell the 2022 FIFA World Cup tickets?

FIFA have announced that fans who have purchased World Cup tickets online may submit those for resale on the FIFA official ticket resale platform.

They have to log in to their FIFA ticket account and select the option “Tickets to resale” on the side menu.

It provides an opportunity to obtain a refund of a portion of the price they paid for any such ticket that they no longer wish to use.

When will the resale window close?

The Resale Platform will be open till 9:00 am GMT (14:30 IST), August 16, 2022.

What are the key points to note?

Fans may submit any number of tickets to the resale platform while keeping one or more tickets for their own use.

Ticket prices on the resale platform may be lower than or greater than the price paid for the ticket by the original ticket purchaser.

Whilst a ticket is listed on the resale platform, it cannot be used by the original ticket purchaser.

Conditional supporter tickets are not eligible for resale on the resale platform until such time as the relevant team has qualified for a specific round of the competition and the ticket for the relevant match has been formally issued by FIFA Ticketing to the original ticket purchaser.

Do you have to pay a resale fee?

FIFA Ticketing will charge a resale fee each to the original ticket purchaser and the resale ticket purchaser only if the tickets are successfully sold.

For each Ticket sold on the resale platform, the fee shall equal the greater of either two Qatari Riyals (2 QAR) or five per cent (5%) of the ticket face value paid.

What is the refund process after successfully reselling a ticket?

If a ticket is successfully resold on the resale platform a refund will be processed within thirty (30) working days following the end of the resale window.

Which are the top 10 countries from which fans have applied for World Cup tickets?

India are among the top ten buyers country-wise. The top 10 countries who have bought the most number of tickets are Qatar, Canada, England, France, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the UAE and the USA.

The ticket applications were opened on January 19, 2022. A huge chunk of Indian fans had applied for the tickets in phase 1 and phase 2.

Despite India not participating in the World Cup, the enthusiasm among the fans has been exceptional. Football is the second most popular sport in India after cricket and the 2018 World Cup in Russia had also seen India rank inside the top 10 among countries from where most fans purchased tickets.

Individual match tickets and tickets for the opening and final matches in particular – were the most popular tickets on offer, but fans also bought team-specific tickets and four-stadium tickets in numbers.