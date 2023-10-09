How to buy AFC Asian Cup 2023 tickets? Match tickets go on sale on October 10

Here's how you can buy match tickets for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar.

After successfully hosting the 2022 World Cup, Qatar are now gearing up to host Asian football's flagship competition, the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Qatar will be hosting the tournament for the third time in history after 1988 and 2011.

The tickets for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2023 will go on sale starting October 10 as confirmed by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the marketing and communications executive director of the LOC, Hassan Rabeea Al Kuwari said, "The launch of ticket sales marks an important milestone for us, as Qatar gets ready to welcome fans from around the world once again. We anticipate that there will be tremendous interest in the tournament, which will see the best players from across Asia compete for glory."

Article continues below

LOC Asian Cup Qatar

How to buy AFC Asian Cup 2023 match tickets?

Fans across the world can book match tickets for any of the 51 games via the official ticketing website here. Hayya is not a mandatory prerequisite to enter stadiums during the tournament. The prices of group stage match tickets start at $6.87.

All tickets for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be digital. They can be presented as mobile tickets from any mobile device. Fans will also be able to download their tickets to their digital wallets so that they don’t need Internet connectivity at the stadium.

The seamless and paper-free experience reaffirms Qatar’s commitment to delivering a sustainable tournament. Fans who wish to resell their tickets will be able to do so through the tournament’s official ticket resale platform.

When do AFC Asian Cup tickets go on sale?

The match tickets for AFC Asian Cup 2023 go on sale on October 10, 2023.

When and where will the AFC Asian Cup 2023 held?

2022 World Cup hosts Qatar are all set to organise the upcoming edition of the AFC Asian Cup. The tournament will be held between January 12 to February 10.

Nine stadiums across Qatar will host 51 matches in the tournament. The iconic Lusail Stadium where the 2022 World Cup final took place, will host the opening and the final match of the tournament.

AFC media

What else can fans expect during the AFC Asian Cup 2023?

Other than enjoying football matches during the AFC Asian Cup, fans across the globe can experience several cultural and entertainment activities that have been planned for the tournament.

LOC Asian Cup Qatar

On fan experiences, Chief of Marketing and Promotion Sector at Qatar Tourism, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi said, "Qatar’s exemplary hospitality, smooth operations and exceptional cultural and leisure attractions were felt by millions of football fans during the FIFA World Cup 2022. In 2024, we look forward to welcoming many more fans and inviting them to experience the country’s expanded hospitality landscape presented by Qatar Tourism, from new hotel openings to recently established entertainment attractions.

"Qatar Tourism will support its valued stakeholders in creating an exciting atmosphere throughout the tournament by hosting several high-profile events that cater to diverse tastes and interests. Entering Qatar is simpler than ever with 95 countries granted visa on arrival or with the unified visa process presented by the Hayya platform."