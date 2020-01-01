How to become a professional coach in India?

There are nearly 5000 football coaches in who are registered with the All Football Federation (AIFF).

Aspiring coaches can apply for a total of six licences which can be done under the umbrella of the Indian FA. The six categories include AIFF ‘E’ certificate, AIFF ‘D’ certificate, AIFF ‘C’ certificate, AFC ‘B’ Diploma, AFC ‘A’ Diploma and finally AFC ‘Pro’ diploma license.

India currently have 14 AFC ‘Pro’ diploma license holding coaches. interim coach Clifford Miranda became the latest addition to the list who recently got his AFC ‘Pro’ license from Uzbekistan.

Have you ever wondered what it takes to become a football coach in India? Well, a person needs to have some experience of playing the game at a proper level like in any of the divisions of a state league in India. This is the basic pre-requisite to apply for a coaching license under the AIFF. After every licensing course, the candidate must gain practical experience before he or she can apply for the next level of licensing.

In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide on how to become a football coach in India.

Stage 1

The very first coaching license an aspiring candidate must apply for is the AIFF ‘E’ certificate. This license is required to coach in the Golden Baby Leagues (Age group 6-12) and Futsal tournaments organised by the Federation.

Minimum Age: 18

Course Duration: 4 days

License: AIFF ‘E’

Assessment: Not required

Course fee: Depends on the state association.

Stage 2

Once a candidate gets the ‘E’ license, he is eligible to apply for the AIFF ‘D’ certificate. This license allows the candidate to coach in all school tournaments, youth leagues and state leagues. A person needs to gain experience of at least three months of coaching before applying for this license.

Minimum Age: 18

Course Duration: 6 days

License: AIFF ‘D’

Assessment: Two practical assessments, written exam, session planning and preparing logbooks.

Course fee: AIFF charges INR 3000 plus organisational costs to be paid to the host state/organisation

Stage 3

Before applying for the 'C' license certification, a candidate is advised to pursue coaching for at least six months. In this programme, the coaches are given training to develop their football techniques and skills. In this course, the candidates are educated in planning, organising and delivering training sessions for players. Once a candidate passes the ‘C’ license, he is eligible to manage youth teams and clubs that compete in the state leagues.

Minimum Age: 18

Course Duration: Two modules completed in a span of 12 days

License: AIFF ‘C’

Assessment: The candidates need to pass three practical and two theoretical examinations and they are also tested on the basis of their knowledge about the laws of the game.

Course fee: AIFF license fees is INR 12500 and organisational cost to be paid to the host state/organisation

Stage 4

After completion of the 'C' license, the coaches are advised to practice coaching for at least two years before pursuing the next level of certification. In the ‘B’ certification course, the coaches are given training to develop playing styles and preparing teams. Coaches are also given practical knowledge of coaching during actual training sessions and matches. Passing the ‘B’ license make coaches eligible to coach youth teams and state league clubs.

Minimum Age: 20

Course Duration: Three modules completed in a span of 19 days

License: AFC ‘B’ Diploma

Assessment: The candidates need to pass three practical, two theoretical examinations and dissertation. The coaches also need to complete off course assignments during a two-month break.

Course fee: AIFF license fees 15000 INR plus the organisational cost of the host/state organisation

Stage 5

The ‘A’ licensing is the second highest degree an Indian coach can pursue. Coaches are required to pursue senior coaching for at least a year before applying for this license. Here the candidates are given training to nurture tactical and technical abilities, leadership qualities. Once a coach clears this stage they are eligible to manage clubs, youth teams, state league clubs and can become head of youth development and assistant coaches of ISL clubs.

Minimum Age: 18

Course Duration: No fixed time

License: AFC ‘A’ Diploma

Assessment: The candidates need to appear in three practical, two theoretical examinations and one dissertation.

Course fee: AIFF license fees 25000 INR plus the organisational cost to be paid to the host state/organisation

Stage 6

The AFC ‘Pro’ licensing is the highest degree which Indian coaches can attain. Coaches need to manage clubs for a minimum of two years before they can apply for this license. Candidates are taught in the latest standards of professional clubs and national teams. An AFC ‘Pro’ license holding coach is eligible to manage ISL and I-League clubs.

Minimum Age: 18

Course Duration: Three modules completed in a span of 24 days

License: AFC ‘Pro’ Diploma

Course fee: AIFF license fees 50000 INR plus foreign module cost (depending on the host country) plus the organisational cost of the host state/organisation