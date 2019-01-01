How South African fans reacted to Percy Tau's injury in Club Brugge win

The Belgian club is dominating their local league but PSL fans will only be concerned with the fitness of one of their favourite players

beat Gent 4-0 in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A fixture, where South African forward Percy Tau was substituted four minutes before the end of the first half.

Tau was forced off due to an injury, raising concerns throughout his home country. Bafana Bafana fans are wondering if he will be fit to face Mali in the upcoming Nelson Mandela Challenge next Sunday.

Fans even noted they had no reason to follow the rest of the game after Tau left the pitch, and this was one of their many jokes on social media. There were SA fans demanding photographs of Tau at the end of the match.

We can enjoy the South African humour below and also hope Tau will recover soon. No update has been provided on Tau's condition yet.

Before the game Club Brugge's social media administration were trying their best to impress South African fans, replacing Tau's head with that of a lion in a promotional video.

Tau is popularly known as the 'Lion of Judah', and South African fans flooded the Tweet with replies, making several offers for the admin.

You can enjoy those Tweets at the bottom of our collection.

South African international Percy Tau had to be substituted on the 39th minute due to injury as Brugge thrashed Gent 4-0 today .



Tau played had a big contribution on the second goal for Brugge its unfortunate he had to be stretched off, speedy recovery Lion. pic.twitter.com/LtCww9t2zF — Just Prince⚽⚽ (@PrinceSobayeni) October 6, 2019

No Percy Tau in the picture, no like from me pic.twitter.com/3JCp5HKwYa — Iam_Brighton🇿🇦 (@Iam_Brighton_Ta) October 6, 2019

percy tau being injured means he might miss the bafana game 😭😭 — uMogorosi. (@_Tshediso_) October 6, 2019

This season for @ClubBrugge:



🇸🇳Krepin Diatta ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️

🇳🇬Emmanuel Dennis ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️

🇿🇦Percy Tau ⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️



African Excellence. — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) October 6, 2019

They have injured our Percy Tau.Speedy recovery @percymuzitau22 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WTc6qduMXT — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) October 6, 2019

Guys Percy Tau is injured 😭😭😭 — De Rossi (@De_Rossified) October 6, 2019

Percy Tau struggling with injury. He was chopped by a defender as he was trying to set up subsequent scorer Diatta. Unfortunately, it the end of Percy Tau's afternoon after just 40 minutes. He's being subbed. And, that also marks the end of me watching this match. 2-0 Brugges. — Pro Philani Ndlela (@prophilani) October 6, 2019

Raise your hand if you want admin to get South African 🇿🇦 citizenship pic.twitter.com/jvTRxBHuYD — Siya 🇿🇦 (@siyayende_SA) October 4, 2019

Admin you deserve a a House somewhere in somweto with maximum security. Your new name is Thapelo Sithole 😔☺️ pic.twitter.com/Ab4MQVObce — kgoshi Sekhukhune✊ (@Sydwellnkadi) October 4, 2019

Somebody Raise this admin salary — Menzie 👨🏾 (@Vintage_Que) October 4, 2019

Admin you one of us now🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/2LjhOZhUmU — Bandile Mzimela (@Barh_Mzimela) October 4, 2019