How Salah, Wanyama and African stars celebrated Eid al-Adha

The continent's stars joined Muslims to mark the Islamic festival on Friday

's Mohamed Salah, midfielder Victor Wanyama, 's Odion Ighalo and Bursaspor star Shehu Abdullahi are among the African players who took to social media to celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha is second of the two annual Islamic festivals after Eid al-Fitr, and it commemorates the willingness of the prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son out of obedience to Allah.

It takes place in the last month of the Muslim lunar calendar with family and friends praying together at mosques before feasting.

Even though coronavirus pandemic impacted this year's celebration across the world, the football personalities joined their supporters on social media to pray and celebrate the holiday.

"Happy Eid, everyone. Happy new year," Salah tweeted.

عيد أضحى سعيد على الجميع. وكل عام وأنتم بخير❤️ — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) July 31, 2020

Eidkoum Mubarak taqaballah Mina Wa Minkoum 🙌🏾🙏🏾❤️ #grateful https://t.co/8qpbDPQ8VQ — Bakary Sako (@sakobakary26) July 31, 2020

Mabrouk aid taqaballah mina wa minkoum Incha’ALLAH 🙏🏽❤️



Bonne fête de l’Aïd El Kebir, qu’ALLAH renforce votre foi, vous apporte la bonne santé, la prospérité et la paix #aidmoubarak #aidelkebir pic.twitter.com/15ExSIE7cK — ghoulam faouzi (@GhoulamFaouzi) July 31, 2020

Wishing all my Muslim friends in , and globally a wonderful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.



May our prayers and sacrifices be acceptable now and always.



Please, let's 'Calm Down' as we celebrate today and follow all the #COVID19 safety protocols.



Allah Bless!!! — Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) July 31, 2020

Bonne fête de l'Aid.

Eid Mubarak to everyone. pic.twitter.com/2GqPExuFKV — Moussa Djenepo (@MoussaDjenepo2) July 31, 2020

To all Muslims around the world 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/qTxazBLYrM — Amine Harit (@Amine_000) July 31, 2020

3id ad7a moubarak à toutes et à tous, yt3ad 3lina b sa7a w lahna In cha’Allah pic.twitter.com/ezZXjm46XM — Y. Ait Bennasser (@YAitbennasser) July 31, 2020

Happy #EidulAdha to everyone celebrating. — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) July 31, 2020

Happy EID AL-ADHA to all my Muslim families❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2rYiPqA4gF — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) July 31, 2020