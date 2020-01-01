How Perak FA overcame the tragic deaths of three players to capture the 1957 Malaysia Cup

In August 1957, three Perak players died in a tragic accident. But just two months later, the team would lift that year's Malaya Cup.

The , Malaysia's post-season tournament, one of Asia's longest-running domestic football competitions, have produced numerous stories and legends since it was first contested in 1921 as the Malaya Cup.

For the first few decades, way before the establishment of professional football and a nationwide league competition in the country that was then known as Malaya, the best players would be called up by the state they were based in to compete in the cup, first in the qualifying (group) stage, then in the knockout stage, and then in the final match.

and Singapore were back then the two powerhouses of Malayan football, dominating the cup almost every year, save for the handful of times the trophy was won by other states.

More teams

Malaysia Cup trophy now. Photo by Zulhilmi Zainal

But in 1957, coincidentally the year of Malaya's independence, or 'Merdeka', from Great Britain, one of the finest Malaysian football stories emerged from the competition, involving an unlikely team, , who had to overcome tragedy, before performing several giant-slaying feats to lift the trophy.

Background

Perak, like other Malaysian state teams at the time, featured amateur footballers who worked a day job and play club football in the state league. Up until then, the Silver state were only one of the three teams who have succeeded in occasionally breaking the dominance of Selangor and Singapore (the other two being Negeri Sembilan and Pulau Pinang) in the annual cup. But prior to 1957, their earlier two cup wins had happened decades earlier, in 1926 and 1931. Their most recent final match appearance, in the 1951 edition, had ended in a 6-0 whipping at the hands of the Lions. A news report on the new Perak Amateur Football Association (PAFA) committee meeting in February 1957 mentioned the team's decline, while expressing skepticism towards the association's manifesto.

Around the same time, a schism was brewing in Malayan football; the Singaporean FA's refusal to become a Malayan FA (FAM) affiliate resulted in the former's ejection from the competition that year, as well as a delay in the start of the year's Malaya Cup. (Singapore would be readmitted into the competition the following year. Politically, Singapore would only join Malaya and form Malaysia in 1963 along with North Borneo and Sarawak, before separating for good just two years later.)

Tragedy

Almost from the get-go, Perak's season went wrong, despite their 4-3 opening match win away to Perlis in Kangar on August 2.

Just hours after scoring a dramatic, injury-time free kick winner against the Northern Lions, the 30-year old Perak captain Lee Sai Chong would cause his side's misforture.

While travelling home from the Northern Zone game (it was unusual for teams to travel to matches in a bus at the time) along with four teammates and one supporter, Sai Chong would drive his car into the back of a lorry that was stopped by the roadside, at around 10.15 pm on the 66th mile of the Ipoh-Pulau Pinang road, somewhere in Bagan Serai.

In the immediate aftermath of the accident, Yip Wan Thong, 25, and the sole fan in the car, Wan Tai Thong, 20, would lose their lives, while Sai Chong, who worked as a customs officer, would be hospitalised with serious injuries, along with Ahmad Daniel, 20 (who scored against Perlis) and Chan Peng Lung, 25 and Ng Phooi Wah, 24.

Phooi Wah would pass away at the hospital days later.

The following Monday, the PAFA council met and agreed to withdraw from the tournament, although they still had to play their home match against Pulau Pinang.

On August 17, at the the Chinese Assembly ground in Ipoh, the Panthers downed the hosts 1-0 in a lacklustre encounter. Two days later, Peng Lung died at the Taiping Hospital, never recovering from his injuries.

Altogether, four lost their lives in the accident, three of them Perak players.

Comeback

Any team would be forgiven for not having the stomach to continue competing after such a tragedy. But for some reason, the FAM was highly understanding towards Perak and showed leniency. On September 11, it was announced that Perak would be allowed to play their remaining two group matches, away to and Federal Combined Services, at later dates.

By that time, favourites Pulau Pinang have completed all four of their group matches as the Northern zone group leaders (three wins and one defeat for six points, at a time when a win was only awarded with two points in the standings), which meant that the boys who were still mourning their teammates' demise needed to win both of their remaining group matches in order to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Playing away to Kedah, one major change was made; the team would travel together on a hired bus instead of in separate private motorcars. On top of the new travelling arrangement, all 20 of Perak players and officials would be insured for $10,000 each for the trip.

Their young guns started to shine in this must-win encounter. Defender and new skipper Chan Tuck Choy, only 24, was reported to have played a major role in helping Lee Ee Eow's charges keep a clean sheet. At the other end, 21-year old Cheong Weng Leong and 18-year old schoolboy Ramadas Rao bagged a goal each to secure a 2-0 win against the hosts.

The following Sunday, they completed their unlikely comeback with a 4-1 trouncing of the Federal Combined Services team in , an army team composed of British servicemen. This time, Weng Leong bagged a hat-trick while 20-year old Wong Kong Leong netted his first goal of the campaign.

With three wins and one defeat, Perak equalled group leaders Pulau Pinang's six-point tally, which necessitated a cup replay between the two; a format quirk of the time. The match would be their first major hurdle; the Panthers were back-to-back champions in 1953 and 1954, and had been the winners the previous time the two met in August. A fixture from the previous year had been a more ominous indication; the island side thrashed Perak 10-0.

But on September 28, "Perak make Penang look like novices in replay" The Straits Times published. Described as "playing better soccer throughout", Ee Eow's boys trounced the favourites 3-1 at the City Stadium. In-form Kong Leong opened the scoring with a cheeky lob six minutes in, and they were undaunted when the hosts levelled from the spot just before halftime. Just after the interval, Kong Leong doubled his tally and restored their lead, with 22-year old Loh Kam Fook extending their lead just two minutes later. The 3-1 scoreline remained until the final whistle, with the stunned home side reportedly resorting to unsportsmanlike conduct which drew derision from their own officials and fans later on.

The first Tiger to roam abroad: Malaysia's first professional and export 'Johnny' Wong Kong Leonghttps://t.co/IOgy95jgmf — Goal Asia (@Goal_Asia_) July 22, 2020

The win secured them a single-legged semi-final spot against East zone winners Kelantan, and although there were initially concerns that they have only won matches away from home, on October 6 the young side easily dispatched the visitors 6-1 in Ipoh, this time Kong Leong with the hat-trick, Ramadas with the brace and Kam Fook with the solitary goal. Perak, the team that had earlier suffered the loss of five players were in the final.

Favourites vs Underdogs

As expected, cup favourites and defending champions Selangor qualified for the final match, setting up a David vs Goliath encounter against Perak.

Although the youthful underdogs have captured the hearts of football fans in the country with their miracle run, almost all of sports commentators at the time predicted that the Red Giants, featuring Malaya internationals such as Sexton Lourdes, Edwin Dutton and Ghani Minhat, would be too strong for them.

Ghani Minhat (left)

Furthermore, the match would be held at the newly-finished Merdeka Stadium in the city of Kuala Lumpur (the city was still the capital of the state of Selangor at the time, and not yet a federal territory). The star-studded side even had to be forced to stop training at the stadium in the run-up to the final, in order to stop them from gaining an unfair advantage.

Coincidentally, just some weeks earlier, the stadium played host to Malaya's independence announcement, 31 August 1957 the day the country first stood as an independent and sovereign nation. The 1957 Malaya Cup final was the first time the final match was held at the now historic venue, as well as the first in the newly-independent country.

Perak too were at a disadvantage in terms of travelling, having to depart from Ipoh on the morning of the match itself (PAFA did not see the need to arrive a day earlier).

The scars of the tragedy was torn open again, when just three days before the final, their former skipper Lee Sai Chong was charged with causing his teammates' deaths in the earlier accident, at the Bagan Serai magistrate court. He reportedly had hung up his boots after the crash.

But once again, it was the young side who played as if they were the experienced outfit. Legendary sports writer Norman Siebel produced a fantastic, thorough account of the match, which was attended by a crowd of 17,000, including Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra (who was also the FAM president) and the country's first ever Ruler, Tuanku Abdul Rahman Tuanku Muhammad.

Perak were the first to settle down in the match, and it soon paid dividends. In the 22nd minute, Kong Leong distributed the ball to Ramadas, who then went on to slot it into the net between Sexton's legs. The favourites struggled to come back into the game, and in the 34th minute the 18-year old bagged his and his team's second following a mistake by the custodian. The underdogs left the favourites stunned at halftime.

But after the interval, Selangor proved their quality, to equalise within 18 minutes. Goalkeeper Foong Kam Choy's error first allowed Naranayasamy to pull one back. Ghani then looked to have equalised minutes later, only to be flagged for offside. But the man who would be the country's 'Raja Bola' (Football King) would make himself a nuisance later, forcing a foul in the box that was penalised by the referee and then converted by Govindarajoo.

Article continues below

Such was Perak's determination, that they did not falter even after having seen their lead evaporate. In the 66th minute, Ramadas turned provider after beating two defenders, to set up Kong Leong who smashed home the winner from ten yards. The defending champions would find no reply this time around, and against all odds and obstacles, Perak lifted their third Malaya Cup title, in a match described by Norman at the time as the "greatest ever final".

When they returned to Ipoh the following day, this time in a train, a crowd of 2,000 welcomed them home, including the state royalty and politicians. The team was then paraded through the town in a procession, the trophy carried aloft before it was placed for safekeeping at the Sultan of Perak's palace in Kuala Kangsar. It was a momentous occassion, and a triumphant ending to a campaign that just two months earlier had begun in the darkest possible way.

This article was written thanks to historical sources from Singaporean newspapers of the era such as The Straits Times and Berita Harian.