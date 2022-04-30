How old is Lionel Messi - A timeline of his career so far
Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player to play the game of football. With a record seven Ballon d'Or awards to his name, he has sealed his position as an all-time legend. He spent most of his career with Barcelona where he won 35 trophies, which includes ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues. Messi also holds the record for most goals (474) and assists (192) in La Liga.
How old is Leo Messi?
Leo Messi was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. He is currently 34 years old.
When did Lionel Messi start playing football?
Messi started playing football with his elder brothers Maximiliano and Emanuel Biancucchi, both of whom became professional footballers. At just four, he joined a local club called Grandoli, where he was coached by his father.
At the age of six, he joined Newell's Old Boys and stayed there for six years. It is believed that he scored over 500 goals in those six years which earned him the nickname "The Machine of '87".
When did Messi join Barcelona?
The Messi family had relatives in Catalonia and through them, they sought to arrange a trial for young Leo. In December 2000, the talks materialised and first-team director Charly Rexach offered him a contract. In February 2001, the entire family relocated to Barcelona as Messi joined La Masia, the youth academy of the club.
When did Messi make his senior team debut?
At 17 years, three months, and 22 days, Messi made his senior team debut in a LaLiga game against Espanyol on October 16, 2004. Not only was that his professional debut, he also became the youngest player to represent Barcelona in an official competition.
When did Messi score his first professional goal?
At 17 years, 10 months, eight days, he scored his first professional goal against Albacete which made him the youngest-ever scorer for the club.
Timeline: Major events in Lionel Messi's career
Event
Date
Age
International debut
August 17, 2005
|18 years, 1 month, 25 days
UEFA Champions League debut
December 7, 2004
|17 years, 5 months, 14 days
UEFA Champions League Win
May 17, 2005
|17 years, 10 months, 24 days
UEFA Champions League debut goal
November 2, 2005
|18 years, 4 months, 10 days
Debut International goal
March 1, 2006
|18 years, 8 months, 6 days
First hat-trick (vs Real Madrid)
March 10, 2007
|19 years, 8 months, 15 days
First Treble win
May 27, 2009
|21 years, 11 months, 4 days
First Ballon d'Or
November 30, 2009
|22 years, 5 months, 7 days
First sextuple
December 19, 2009
|22 years, 5 months, 26 days
First European Golden Boot
September 30, 2010
|23 years, 3 months, 7 days
All-time top scorer of Barcelona in League
March 20, 2012
|24 years, 8 months, 26 days
Highest-ever goals in a single La Liga season
May 25, 2012
|24 years, 11 months, 2 days
Most goals in a single season
May 25, 2012
|24 years, 11 months, 2 days
All-time top scorer of Barcelona in all competitions
March 16, 2014
|26 years, 8 months, 21 days
All-time top scorer in El Clasico
March 23, 2014
|26 years, 8 months, 28 days
All-time top scorer in La Liga
November 22, 2014
|27 years, 4 months, 30 days
Most hat-tricks in Spanish football
March 8, 2015
|27 years, 8 months, 13 days
Second Treble
June 6, 2015
|27 years, 11 months, 14 days
500th appearance for Barcelona
December 30, 2015
|28 years, 6 months, 7 days
500th senior career goal
April 17, 2016
|28 years, 9 months, 25 days
100th Champions League goal
March 14, 2018
|30 years, 8 months, 19 days
Sixth golden shoe
May 19, 2019
|31 years, 10 months, 26 days
Most goals for a single club (644)
December 23, 2020
|33 years, 6 months
First red card
January 17, 2021
|33 years, 6 months, 25 days
Most trophies for a single club (35)
April 17, 2021
|33 years, 9 months, 25 days
Most appearances for Argentina
June 21, 2021
|33 years, 11 months, 29 days
First International trophy
July 10, 2021
|34 years, 17 days
Leaves Barcelona
August 5, 2021
|34 years, 1 month, 13 days
PSG debut
August 29, 2021
|34 years, 2 months, 6 days
Seventh Ballon d'Or
November 29, 2021
|34 years, 5 months, 6 days
First Ligue 1 Championship
April 23, 2022
|34 years, 10 months