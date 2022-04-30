How old is Lionel Messi - A timeline of his career so far

Soham Mukherjee
Getty

Messi has won the most number of Ballon d'Ors in the history of football

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player to play the game of football. With a record seven Ballon d'Or awards to his name, he has sealed his position as an all-time legend. He spent most of his career with Barcelona where he won 35 trophies, which includes ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues. Messi also holds the record for most goals (474) and assists (192) in La Liga.

How old is Leo Messi?

Leo Messi was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. He is currently 34 years old.

When did Lionel Messi start playing football?

Messi started playing football with his elder brothers Maximiliano and Emanuel Biancucchi, both of whom became professional footballers. At just four, he joined a local club called Grandoli, where he was coached by his father.

At the age of six, he joined Newell's Old Boys and stayed there for six years. It is believed that he scored over 500 goals in those six years which earned him the nickname "The Machine of '87".

Editors' Picks

When did Messi join Barcelona?

The Messi family had relatives in Catalonia and through them, they sought to arrange a trial for young Leo. In December 2000, the talks materialised and first-team director Charly Rexach offered him a contract. In February 2001, the entire family relocated to Barcelona as Messi joined La Masia, the youth academy of the club.

When did Messi make his senior team debut?

At 17 years, three months, and 22 days, Messi made his senior team debut in a LaLiga game against Espanyol on October 16, 2004. Not only was that his professional debut, he also became the youngest player to represent Barcelona in an official competition.

When did Messi score his first professional goal?

At 17 years, 10 months, eight days, he scored his first professional goal against Albacete which made him the youngest-ever scorer for the club.

Timeline: Major events in Lionel Messi's career

Event

Date

Age

International debut

August 17, 2005

18 years, 1 month, 25 days

UEFA Champions League debut

December 7, 2004

17 years, 5 months, 14 days

UEFA Champions League Win

May 17, 2005

17 years, 10 months, 24 days

UEFA Champions League debut goal

November 2, 2005

18 years, 4 months, 10 days

Debut International goal

March 1, 2006

18 years, 8 months, 6 days

First hat-trick (vs Real Madrid)

March 10, 2007

19 years, 8 months, 15 days

First Treble win

May 27, 2009

21 years, 11 months, 4 days

First Ballon d'Or

November 30, 2009

 22 years, 5 months, 7 days

First sextuple

December 19, 2009

22 years, 5 months, 26 days

First European Golden Boot

September 30, 2010

23 years, 3 months, 7 days 

All-time top scorer of Barcelona in League

March 20, 2012

24 years, 8 months, 26 days

Highest-ever goals in a single La Liga season

May 25, 2012

24 years, 11 months, 2 days

Most goals in a single season

May 25, 2012

24 years, 11 months, 2 days

All-time top scorer of Barcelona in all competitions

March 16, 2014

26 years, 8 months, 21 days

All-time top scorer in El Clasico

March 23, 2014

26 years, 8 months, 28 days

All-time top scorer in La Liga

November 22, 2014

27 years, 4 months, 30 days

Most hat-tricks in Spanish football

March 8, 2015

27 years, 8 months, 13 days

Second Treble

June 6, 2015

27 years, 11 months, 14 days

500th appearance for Barcelona

December 30, 2015

28 years, 6 months, 7 days

500th senior career goal

April 17, 2016

28 years, 9 months, 25 days

100th Champions League goal

March 14, 2018

30 years, 8 months, 19 days 

Sixth golden shoe

May 19, 2019

31 years, 10 months, 26 days

Most goals for a single club (644)

December 23, 2020

33 years, 6 months 

First red card

January 17, 2021

33 years, 6 months, 25 days

Most trophies for a single club (35)

April 17, 2021

33 years, 9 months, 25 days

Most appearances for Argentina

June 21, 2021

 33 years, 11 months, 29 days

First International trophy

July 10, 2021

34 years, 17 days

Leaves Barcelona

August 5, 2021

34 years, 1 month, 13 days

PSG debut

August 29, 2021

34 years, 2 months, 6 days

Seventh Ballon d'Or

November 29, 2021

34 years, 5 months, 6 days

First Ligue 1 Championship

April 23, 2022

34 years, 10 months

Article continues below