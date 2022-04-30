How old is Lionel Messi - A timeline of his career so far

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player to play the game of football. With a record seven Ballon d'Or awards to his name, he has sealed his position as an all-time legend. He spent most of his career with Barcelona where he won 35 trophies, which includes ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues. Messi also holds the record for most goals (474) and assists (192) in La Liga.

How old is Leo Messi?

Leo Messi was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. He is currently 34 years old.

When did Lionel Messi start playing football?

Messi started playing football with his elder brothers Maximiliano and Emanuel Biancucchi, both of whom became professional footballers. At just four, he joined a local club called Grandoli, where he was coached by his father.

At the age of six, he joined Newell's Old Boys and stayed there for six years. It is believed that he scored over 500 goals in those six years which earned him the nickname "The Machine of '87".

When did Messi join Barcelona?

The Messi family had relatives in Catalonia and through them, they sought to arrange a trial for young Leo. In December 2000, the talks materialised and first-team director Charly Rexach offered him a contract. In February 2001, the entire family relocated to Barcelona as Messi joined La Masia, the youth academy of the club.

When did Messi make his senior team debut?

At 17 years, three months, and 22 days, Messi made his senior team debut in a LaLiga game against Espanyol on October 16, 2004. Not only was that his professional debut, he also became the youngest player to represent Barcelona in an official competition.

When did Messi score his first professional goal?

At 17 years, 10 months, eight days, he scored his first professional goal against Albacete which made him the youngest-ever scorer for the club.

Timeline: Major events in Lionel Messi's career

Event Date Age International debut August 17, 2005 18 years, 1 month, 25 days UEFA Champions League debut December 7, 2004 17 years, 5 months, 14 days UEFA Champions League Win May 17, 2005 17 years, 10 months, 24 days UEFA Champions League debut goal November 2, 2005 18 years, 4 months, 10 days Debut International goal March 1, 2006 18 years, 8 months, 6 days First hat-trick (vs Real Madrid) March 10, 2007 19 years, 8 months, 15 days First Treble win May 27, 2009 21 years, 11 months, 4 days First Ballon d'Or November 30, 2009 22 years, 5 months, 7 days First sextuple December 19, 2009 22 years, 5 months, 26 days First European Golden Boot September 30, 2010 23 years, 3 months, 7 days All-time top scorer of Barcelona in League March 20, 2012 24 years, 8 months, 26 days Highest-ever goals in a single La Liga season May 25, 2012 24 years, 11 months, 2 days Most goals in a single season May 25, 2012 24 years, 11 months, 2 days All-time top scorer of Barcelona in all competitions March 16, 2014 26 years, 8 months, 21 days All-time top scorer in El Clasico March 23, 2014 26 years, 8 months, 28 days All-time top scorer in La Liga November 22, 2014 27 years, 4 months, 30 days Most hat-tricks in Spanish football March 8, 2015 27 years, 8 months, 13 days Second Treble June 6, 2015 27 years, 11 months, 14 days 500th appearance for Barcelona December 30, 2015 28 years, 6 months, 7 days 500th senior career goal April 17, 2016 28 years, 9 months, 25 days 100th Champions League goal March 14, 2018 30 years, 8 months, 19 days Sixth golden shoe May 19, 2019 31 years, 10 months, 26 days Most goals for a single club (644) December 23, 2020 33 years, 6 months First red card January 17, 2021 33 years, 6 months, 25 days Most trophies for a single club (35) April 17, 2021 33 years, 9 months, 25 days Most appearances for Argentina June 21, 2021 33 years, 11 months, 29 days First International trophy July 10, 2021 34 years, 17 days Leaves Barcelona August 5, 2021 34 years, 1 month, 13 days PSG debut August 29, 2021 34 years, 2 months, 6 days Seventh Ballon d'Or November 29, 2021 34 years, 5 months, 6 days First Ligue 1 Championship April 23, 2022 34 years, 10 months