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Tijjani ReijndersGetty

Translated by

How much do AC Milan earn from Reijnders’ departure to Manchester City? The figures

AC Milan

How much do AC Milan earn from Tijani Reijnders' move from Manchester City to Al Qadsiah for €60 million? The Dutchman was sold for a fixed fee of €54.9 million and generated a capital gain of €41.9 million in the 2024/25 financial year.

THE BONUSES - Furlani's management agreed a bonus structure based on both team and individual targets:

- €5m: City qualifying for the 2026/27 Champions League
- €2m: Winning the 2025/26 Champions League
- €1m: Winning the Premier League
- €1m: Premier League Player of the Year award
- €2m: Winning the Ballon d'Or
- €3m: Linked to staying at City beyond 2030 (€1 million per year)

HOW MUCH AC MILAN EARN - The contract between the two clubs included a specific clause: if Manchester City sold Reijnders on a permanent deal before 2030, AC Milan would immediately be entitled to the full €14 million in bonuses, whether or not the sporting targets on the pitch had been met. So if the deal with Al Qadsiah for around €60 million goes through and the player accepts the transfer, AC Milan's 2026/27 accounts would immediately record the remaining €14 million under "other income from player management".

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