How much do AC Milan earn from Tijani Reijnders' move from Manchester City to Al Qadsiah for €60 million? The Dutchman was sold for a fixed fee of €54.9 million and generated a capital gain of €41.9 million in the 2024/25 financial year.



THE BONUSES - Furlani's management agreed a bonus structure based on both team and individual targets:



- €5m: City qualifying for the 2026/27 Champions League

- €2m: Winning the 2025/26 Champions League

- €1m: Winning the Premier League

- €1m: Premier League Player of the Year award

- €2m: Winning the Ballon d'Or

- €3m: Linked to staying at City beyond 2030 (€1 million per year)



HOW MUCH AC MILAN EARN - The contract between the two clubs included a specific clause: if Manchester City sold Reijnders on a permanent deal before 2030, AC Milan would immediately be entitled to the full €14 million in bonuses, whether or not the sporting targets on the pitch had been met. So if the deal with Al Qadsiah for around €60 million goes through and the player accepts the transfer, AC Milan's 2026/27 accounts would immediately record the remaining €14 million under "other income from player management".