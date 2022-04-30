How many World Cups have Brazil won? Documenting their performances over the years!

Brazil are the most decorated team in the history of the FIFA World Cup. They are the only nation to have participated in every edition of the tournament by qualifying directly without the need for play-offs.

They have qualified for the Qatar World Cup after coming out on top in the CONMEBOL qualifiers with 45 points from 17 matches. The Selecao have been placed in Group G along with Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon.

How many FIFA World Cups have Brazil won?

The Selecao have won the World Cup five times in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002 respectively. The Jules Rimet trophy, which was another name for the World Cup until 1970, was given permanently to them after having won the tournament thrice.

When did Brazil make their FIFA World Cup debut?

Brazil made their World Cup debut back in 1930. There was no qualification round for this edition of the World Cup. Every country affiliated with FIFA was invited to compete and given a deadline of 28 February 1930 to confirm their participation. Brazil had no qualms in participating in the World Cup as it was being hosted in Uruguay. However, they failed to advance to the knockout stage after coming second to Yugoslavia.

Brazil's 1958 FIFA World Cup triumph

All eyes were on a 17-year-old teenager called Pele as Brazil embarked on their journey to conquer the world. However, the forward could not feature in their first two games as he was nursing a knee injury. He returned in the third match against USSR and provided an assist. Brazil were not only unbeaten in the group stages but also did not concede a single goal.

In the quarterfinal, they went up against Wales and this time Pele was the difference-maker. He scored the solitary goal of the match to fire Brazil to the semifinals. In the last four, the yellow and green brigade went up against France. Pele scored a hat-trick becoming the youngest player in the World Cup history to do so. Brazil thrashed France 5-2 and romped to the final.

In the final, Pele scored a brace against Sweden to beat them 5-2. At just 17 years, 249 days, he became the youngest player to win the FIFA World Cup. His second goal had individual brilliance written all over it and Swedish player Sigvard Parling would later comment; "When Pelé scored the fifth goal in that final, I have to be honest and say I felt like applauding".

With this Brazil became the first South American nation to win the World Cup in Europe.

Brazil's 1962 FIFA World Cup Win

Brazil entered the tournament as outright favourites with Pele as the best player in the world. His goal against Chile in the first match where he dribbled past four defenders remains one of the classic goals ever scored in a World Cup. But an untimely injury in the second match against Czechoslovakia knocked him out of the tournament.

With Pele not available, Amarildo, Vava and Garrincha took up the mantle. The former scored a brace against Spain in the final group stage match to propel Brazil into the knockouts as the group-toppers. In the quarterfinal against England, it was a one-man show as Garrincha ran havoc. The British defence could not contain the forward and he went on to score two goals in a 3-1 win.

In the semifinal encounter against Chile, Garrincha and Vava scored two goals apiece to win the match 4-2. In the final, they met Czechoslovakia. The Brazilian fans were stunned when Josef Masopust scored the opener in the 15th minute. However, Amarildo made the opposition keeper, Viliam Schrojf, pay for his error within two minutes and brought back Brazil on level terms. Zito and Vava added to the scoreline in the second half as the Canarinhos successfully defended their title.

Brazil's 1970 FIFA World Cup win

Not many know that Pele had to be called back into the national team in 1969 so that he could play a part in the 1970 World Cup qualifying matches. He scored six goals in six matches in the qualifiers and ensured Brazil's ticket to Mexico.

In the very first match against the Czechs, they won 4-1 courtesy of goals from Rivelino, Pele, and Jairzinho. As the tournament progressed Pele became a defender's nightmare. Against Romania in the final group stage match, he scored a brace which included a swerving 20-yard freekick. Powered by Pele's brilliance, the Selecao were unbeaten in the group stage and scored eight goals in three matches.

Peru and Uruguay could not challenge Brazil's dominance in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively and they eased into the final where they met European heavyweights Italy. But the Azzurri surrendered without even putting up a fight as Pele's brilliance reached the crescendo.

His first goal came from a header after he skipped his marker Tarcisio Burgnich. It was Brazil's 100th World Cup goal and his celebration with Jairzinho has gone down as one of the most iconic moments in the World Cup history. He then provided two assists for the third and fourth goals to propel Brazil to the Jules Rimet trophy.

Brazil's 1994 FIFA World Cup win

If Pele stole the thunder of the 1970 World Cup, it was Romario who rose to the occasion in 1994. The forward scored in every group game and ensured Brazil qualified for the knockouts as the undefeated group champions.

Bebeto was another player who stood out for Brazil. His skills and tricks coupled with clinical finishing made him a blue-eyed boy of the fans. Both Romario and Bebeto found the net in a hard-fought 3-2 win in the quarterfinals against Netherlands. They clashed against Sweden in the last four and it was once again Romario who made the difference with a stunning strike in the 80th minute.

In the final against Italy, the two sides could not be separated after 120 minutes of football. Romario once again converted from the spot and put Brazil ahead. However, Roberto Baggio missed his opportunity which fired Brazil to their fourth World Championship.

Brazil's 2002 FIFA World Cup win

Brazil were once again the overwhelming favourites to win the World Cup. But there were doubts about Ronaldo Nazario's form as he had ruptured his cruciate ligament in his right knee in 2000 and had missed the entire qualification campaign. However, in the very first match, he opened his account as he scored in a 2-1 win over Turkey. As the tournament progressed, his form improved as he finished the group stages with four goals and an assist.

Brazil continued to enjoy Ronaldo's rich vein of form in the knockouts as well. He scored against Belgium in the Round of 16 and propelled them to the quarterfinals. Although he failed to score in the last eight against England, Brazil had enough firepower to overcome the British challenge with Rivaldo and Ronaldinho getting on the scoresheet.

However, in the semifinals, it was business as usual for Ronaldo as he scored the winner against Turkey. In the final, Ronaldo played one of the best games of his career as he scored a brace against Germany. Oliver Kahn made an unexpected error and the striker put him to the sword.

Brazil became the only team since Argentina in 1986 to win the trophy without needing to win a penalty shoot-out in the knockouts. They also became the first team to win every match at a World Cup since 1970 and set a new record for the highest aggregate goal difference (+14) for a World Cup winner.

Brazil's record in FIFA World Cups

Year Finish Played Won Draw Lost GF GA 1930 Group Stage 2 1 0 1 5 2 1934 First Round 1 0 0 1 1 3 1938 Third Place 5 3 1 1 14 11 1950 Runners-Up 6 4 1 1 22 6 1954 Quarterfinals 3 1 1 1 8 5 1958 Champions 6 5 1 0 16 4 1962 Champions 6 5 1 0 14 5 1966 Group Stage 3 1 0 2 4 6 1970 Champions 6 6 0 0 19 7 1974 Fourth Place 7 3 2 2 6 4 1978 Third Place 7 4 3 0 10 3 1982 Second group stage 5 4 0 1 15 6 1986 Quarterfinals 5 4 1 0 10 1 1990 Round of 16 4 3 0 1 4 2 1994 Champions 7 5 2 0 11 3 1998 Runners-Up 7 4 1 2 14 10 2002 Champions 7 7 0 0 18 4 2006 Quarterfinals 5 4 0 1 10 2 2010 Quarterfinals 5 3 1 1 9 4 2014 Fourth Place 7 3 2 2 11 14 2018 Quarterfinals 5 3 1 1 8 3 Total Five Titles 109 73 18 18 229 105

Notable Records of Brazil in FIFA World Cup

Record Statistic Debut Match Brazil 1-2 Yugoslavia (July 14, 1930) Biggest Win Brazil 7-1 Sweden (July 9, 1950) Biggest Defeat Brazil 1-7 Germany 4-0 (July 8, 2014)

All Brazil's World Cup Winning Managers

Year Manager Captain Goalscorer(s) in Final 1958 Vicente Feola Bellini Vavá (2), Pelé (2), Zagallo 1962 Aymoré Moreira Mauro Ramos Amarildo, Zito, Vavá 1970 Mário Zagallo Carlos Alberto Pelé, Gérson, Jairzinho, Carlos Alberto 1994 Carlos Alberto Parreira Dunga N/A 2002 Luiz Felipe Scolari Cafu Ronaldo (2)

Top Goalscorers of Brazil in FIFA World Cups