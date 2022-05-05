How many trophies have Cristiano Ronaldo won in his career?

Soham Mukherjee

The Portuguese forward has won the most number of trophies during his stint at Real Madrid...

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers to have graced the game. Starting his journey from Sporting CP in Portugal, the striker has shone in every club he has played for in his illustrious career so far. His first senior trophy was the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira, which is played between the winners of the Portuguese League (Primeira Liga) and the Portuguese Cup (Taça de Portugal).

On joining Manchester United in 2003, the forward started to add one trophy after another. The 2003-04 FA Cup was the first silverware that he won on British soil. In the final, the Red Devils defeated Milwall and it was the man himself who opened the scoring. He went on to win nine trophies with Sir Alex Ferguson before departing for Real Madrid in 2009.

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Champions League
Getty Images

In the nine years he spent with Real Madrid, he won a lot of silverware. However, his first season ended trophyless at the Santiago Bernabeu. In the 2011 Copa del Rey final, he scored the winner in the 103rd minute to win his first silverware with Los Blancos. His final match for Real Madrid was the UEFA Champions League final in Kyiv, where Real Madrid went on to win their 13th title after beating Liverpool. Overall, Ronaldo won 15 trophies during his stint in Spain.

In the summer of 2018, Ronaldo joined Juventus. He went on to win consecutive Serie A titles with the Old Lady and scored more than 100 goals. He won five trophies during his three-year stay at the club.

At the beginning of the 2021-22 season, he returned to England to rejoin Manchester United. Although Ronaldo continues to deliver the goods, he is yet to win a silverware in his second stint at Manchester United.

How many trophies has Cristiano Ronaldo won in his club career so far?

Overall, Ronaldo has won 30 trophies in his club career.

Season/Year

Competition

Club/National Team

2002

Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira

Sporting CP

2003-04

FA Cup

Manchester United

2005-06

Football League Cup

Manchester United

2006-07

Premier League

Manchester United

2007

FA Community Shield

Manchester United

2007-08

Premier League

Manchester United

2007-08

UEFA Champions League

Manchester United

2008

FIFA Club World Cup

Manchester United

2008-09

Premier League

Manchester United

2008-09

Football League Cup

Manchester United

2010-11

Copa del Rey

Real Madrid

2011-12

La Liga

Real Madrid

2012

Supercopa de España

Real Madrid

2013-14

Copa del Rey

Real Madrid

2013-14

UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid

2014

UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid

2014

FIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid

2015-16

UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid

2016

FIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid

2016-17

La Liga

Real Madrid

2016-17

UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid

2017

UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid

2017

Supercopa de España

Real Madrid

2017

FIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid

2017-18

UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid

2018

Supercoppa Italiana

Juventus

2018-19

Serie A

Juventus

2019-20

Serie A

Juventus

2020

Supercoppa Italiana

Juventus

2020-21

Coppa Italia

Juventus

How many international trophies has Cristiano Ronaldo won?

Ronaldo won his first trophy with Portugal in 2016 when the Navigators lifted the Euro Cup. His second silverware came a couple of years later in the form of the UEFA Nations League.

Year

Competition

2016

UEFA European Championship

2018-19

UEFA Nations League