How many trophies have Cristiano Ronaldo won in his career?
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers to have graced the game. Starting his journey from Sporting CP in Portugal, the striker has shone in every club he has played for in his illustrious career so far. His first senior trophy was the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira, which is played between the winners of the Portuguese League (Primeira Liga) and the Portuguese Cup (Taça de Portugal).
On joining Manchester United in 2003, the forward started to add one trophy after another. The 2003-04 FA Cup was the first silverware that he won on British soil. In the final, the Red Devils defeated Milwall and it was the man himself who opened the scoring. He went on to win nine trophies with Sir Alex Ferguson before departing for Real Madrid in 2009.
In the nine years he spent with Real Madrid, he won a lot of silverware. However, his first season ended trophyless at the Santiago Bernabeu. In the 2011 Copa del Rey final, he scored the winner in the 103rd minute to win his first silverware with Los Blancos. His final match for Real Madrid was the UEFA Champions League final in Kyiv, where Real Madrid went on to win their 13th title after beating Liverpool. Overall, Ronaldo won 15 trophies during his stint in Spain.
In the summer of 2018, Ronaldo joined Juventus. He went on to win consecutive Serie A titles with the Old Lady and scored more than 100 goals. He won five trophies during his three-year stay at the club.
At the beginning of the 2021-22 season, he returned to England to rejoin Manchester United. Although Ronaldo continues to deliver the goods, he is yet to win a silverware in his second stint at Manchester United.
How many trophies has Cristiano Ronaldo won in his club career so far?
Overall, Ronaldo has won 30 trophies in his club career.
Season/Year
Competition
Club/National Team
2002
Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira
Sporting CP
2003-04
FA Cup
Manchester United
2005-06
Football League Cup
Manchester United
2006-07
Premier League
Manchester United
2007
FA Community Shield
Manchester United
2007-08
Premier League
Manchester United
2007-08
UEFA Champions League
Manchester United
2008
FIFA Club World Cup
Manchester United
2008-09
Premier League
Manchester United
2008-09
Football League Cup
Manchester United
2010-11
Copa del Rey
Real Madrid
2011-12
La Liga
Real Madrid
2012
Supercopa de España
Real Madrid
2013-14
Copa del Rey
Real Madrid
2013-14
UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid
2014
UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid
2014
FIFA Club World Cup
Real Madrid
2015-16
UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid
2016
FIFA Club World Cup
Real Madrid
2016-17
La Liga
Real Madrid
2016-17
UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid
2017
UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid
2017
Supercopa de España
Real Madrid
2017
FIFA Club World Cup
Real Madrid
2017-18
UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid
2018
Supercoppa Italiana
Juventus
2018-19
Serie A
Juventus
2019-20
Serie A
Juventus
2020
Supercoppa Italiana
Juventus
2020-21
Coppa Italia
Juventus
How many international trophies has Cristiano Ronaldo won?
Ronaldo won his first trophy with Portugal in 2016 when the Navigators lifted the Euro Cup. His second silverware came a couple of years later in the form of the UEFA Nations League.
Year
Competition
2016
UEFA European Championship
2018-19
UEFA Nations League