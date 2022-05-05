How many trophies have Cristiano Ronaldo won in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers to have graced the game. Starting his journey from Sporting CP in Portugal, the striker has shone in every club he has played for in his illustrious career so far. His first senior trophy was the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira, which is played between the winners of the Portuguese League (Primeira Liga) and the Portuguese Cup (Taça de Portugal).

On joining Manchester United in 2003, the forward started to add one trophy after another. The 2003-04 FA Cup was the first silverware that he won on British soil. In the final, the Red Devils defeated Milwall and it was the man himself who opened the scoring. He went on to win nine trophies with Sir Alex Ferguson before departing for Real Madrid in 2009.

In the nine years he spent with Real Madrid, he won a lot of silverware. However, his first season ended trophyless at the Santiago Bernabeu. In the 2011 Copa del Rey final, he scored the winner in the 103rd minute to win his first silverware with Los Blancos. His final match for Real Madrid was the UEFA Champions League final in Kyiv, where Real Madrid went on to win their 13th title after beating Liverpool. Overall, Ronaldo won 15 trophies during his stint in Spain.

In the summer of 2018, Ronaldo joined Juventus. He went on to win consecutive Serie A titles with the Old Lady and scored more than 100 goals. He won five trophies during his three-year stay at the club.

At the beginning of the 2021-22 season, he returned to England to rejoin Manchester United. Although Ronaldo continues to deliver the goods, he is yet to win a silverware in his second stint at Manchester United.

How many trophies has Cristiano Ronaldo won in his club career so far?

Overall, Ronaldo has won 30 trophies in his club career.

Season/Year Competition Club/National Team 2002 Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira Sporting CP 2003-04 FA Cup Manchester United 2005-06 Football League Cup Manchester United 2006-07 Premier League Manchester United 2007 FA Community Shield Manchester United 2007-08 Premier League Manchester United 2007-08 UEFA Champions League Manchester United 2008 FIFA Club World Cup Manchester United 2008-09 Premier League Manchester United 2008-09 Football League Cup Manchester United 2010-11 Copa del Rey Real Madrid 2011-12 La Liga Real Madrid 2012 Supercopa de España Real Madrid 2013-14 Copa del Rey Real Madrid 2013-14 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid 2014 UEFA Super Cup Real Madrid 2014 FIFA Club World Cup Real Madrid 2015-16 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid 2016 FIFA Club World Cup Real Madrid 2016-17 La Liga Real Madrid 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid 2017 UEFA Super Cup Real Madrid 2017 Supercopa de España Real Madrid 2017 FIFA Club World Cup Real Madrid 2017-18 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid 2018 Supercoppa Italiana Juventus 2018-19 Serie A Juventus 2019-20 Serie A Juventus 2020 Supercoppa Italiana Juventus 2020-21 Coppa Italia Juventus

How many international trophies has Cristiano Ronaldo won?

Ronaldo won his first trophy with Portugal in 2016 when the Navigators lifted the Euro Cup. His second silverware came a couple of years later in the form of the UEFA Nations League.