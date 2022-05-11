How many trophies has Zinedine Zidane won as player and manager?

Zinedine Zidane was one of the most brilliant midfielders in the modern era. Born in Marseille, Zidane took to playing football at the age of just five. He idolised former Marseille players Blaž Slišković, Enzo Francescoli and Jean-Pierre Papin while he grew up.

His first trophy as a player came in 1995 for Bordeaux when he won the UEFA Intertoto Cup. However, he won most of the silverware during his stay at Juventus and Real Madrid. After joining the Turin-based club in 1996, he won the Serie A, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Intercontinental Cup. Whereas, his final trophy as a player came in 2003 when he won the Spanish Super Cup with Real Madrid.

His volleyed goal in the 2002 UEFA Champions League final in Glasgow against Bayer Leverkusen is vintage and that strike helped Madrid clinch their ninth European title as well.

How many trophies has Zinedine Zidane won in his club career?

Overall, Zidane has won 13 trophies in his club career.

Season/Year Competition Club/National Team 1995 UEFA Intertoto Cup Bordeaux 1996-97 Serie A Juventus 1996 UEFA Super Cup Juventus 1996 Intercontinental Cup Juventus 1997 Supercoppa Italiana Juventus 1997-98 Serie-A Juventus 1999 UEFA Intertoto Cup Juventus 2001 Spanish Super Cup Real Madrid 2001-02 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid 2002 UEFA Super Cup Real Madrid 2002 Intercontinental Cup Real Madrid 2002-03 La Liga Real Madrid 2003 Spanish Super Cup Real Madrid

How many international trophies has Zinedine Zidane won?

Zidane has won one World Cup and one European Championship with France.

Year Competition 1998 FIFA World Cup 2000 UEFA European Championship

How many trophies has Zinedine Zidane won as a manager?

In November 2010, Zidane was roped in by Real Madrid as a special adviser to the first team on the request of Jose Mourinho. In July 2011, he assumed the role of a sporting director at the club. After two years, he left that position and started honing his managerial skills under Carlo Ancelotti as his assistant.

Finally, in January 2016, he was appointed as the first-team coach following the dismissal of Rafael Benitez. It was an extremely successful stint as he won nine trophies including three successive UEFA Champions League titles.

After the three-peat in 2018, he left the club only to return in March 2019 to revive a sinking Madrid side. Although he won the La Liga in the second season, he could not repeat his success at the continental level. Hence, he once again left at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Overall, Zidane has won 11 trophies as a manager.

