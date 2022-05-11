How many trophies has Zinedine Zidane won as player and manager?

Soham Mukherjee

Zidane has won both the Euro Cup and the World Cup with France...

Zinedine Zidane was one of the most brilliant midfielders in the modern era. Born in Marseille, Zidane took to playing football at the age of just five. He idolised former Marseille players Blaž Slišković, Enzo Francescoli and Jean-Pierre Papin while he grew up.

His first trophy as a player came in 1995 for Bordeaux when he won the UEFA Intertoto Cup. However, he won most of the silverware during his stay at Juventus and Real Madrid. After joining the Turin-based club in 1996, he won the Serie A, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Intercontinental Cup. Whereas, his final trophy as a player came in 2003 when he won the Spanish Super Cup with Real Madrid.

His volleyed goal in the 2002 UEFA Champions League final in Glasgow against Bayer Leverkusen is vintage and that strike helped Madrid clinch their ninth European title as well.

How many trophies has Zinedine Zidane won in his club career?

Overall, Zidane has won 13 trophies in his club career.

Season/Year

Competition

Club/National Team

1995

UEFA Intertoto Cup

Bordeaux

1996-97

Serie A

Juventus

1996

UEFA Super Cup

Juventus

1996

Intercontinental Cup

Juventus

1997

Supercoppa Italiana

Juventus

1997-98

Serie-A

Juventus

1999

UEFA Intertoto Cup

Juventus

2001

Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid

2001-02

UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid

2002

UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid

2002

Intercontinental Cup

Real Madrid

2002-03

La Liga

Real Madrid

2003

Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid

How many international trophies has Zinedine Zidane won?

Zidane has won one World Cup and one European Championship with France.

Year

Competition

1998

FIFA World Cup

2000

UEFA European Championship

How many trophies has Zinedine Zidane won as a manager?

In November 2010, Zidane was roped in by Real Madrid as a special adviser to the first team on the request of Jose Mourinho. In July 2011, he assumed the role of a sporting director at the club. After two years, he left that position and started honing his managerial skills under Carlo Ancelotti as his assistant.

Finally, in January 2016, he was appointed as the first-team coach following the dismissal of Rafael Benitez. It was an extremely successful stint as he won nine trophies including three successive UEFA Champions League titles.

After the three-peat in 2018, he left the club only to return in March 2019 to revive a sinking Madrid side. Although he won the La Liga in the second season, he could not repeat his success at the continental level. Hence, he once again left at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Overall, Zidane has won 11 trophies as a manager.

Year

Competition

2016

UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Champions League.

2016-17

La Liga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Spanish Super Cup.

2017-18

UEFA Champions League

2019-20

La Liga, Spanish Super Cup