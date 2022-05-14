How many trophies has David Beckham won in his career?

Beckham's most successful stint was with Manchester United where he went on to win the treble...

David Beckham was part of the famous Class of '92 of Manchester United that won the FA Youth Cup in 1992. For his impressive performances in the youth side, he was promoted to the senior squad and made his professional debut on September 23, 1992, against Brighton in a League Cup match.

In 1996, he won his first trophy with the senior team as the Red Devils won the Premier League. In the 1998-99 season, Alex Ferguson led them to a historic treble and Beckham played a key role in the season. United had to win the final match of the league against Tottenham. The London club took an early lead but Beckham equalised with a 12-yard curler that pierced the top-left corner of the goal. United went on to win the match 2-1 and Beckham was again in the thick of things.

The Scottish manager deployed him in central midfield against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League final as both Roy Keane and Paul Scholes were suspended. He did a decent job and more importantly, took the corners that United converted to win the match.

The 2001-02 season was his most successful campaign in the Premier League. Although he made less than 30 appearances (28), due to a metatarsal injury in his left foot, he scored 11 goals and provided two assists. However, the next season was his last in England as he moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2003, after things went sour between him and Ferguson.

In nine seasons in England, he won the league six times, the FA Cup and FA Charity Shield twice. He also won the UEFA Champions League and Intercontinental Cup once.

Although Beckham was a part of the famed Galacticos era at Madrid, he won just two trophies in the Spanish capital; one La Liga and another Spanish Super Cup. In 2007, he moved to LA Galaxy and bagged two MLS Cups and and as many Supporters' Shield.

In the twilight of his career, he joined PSG and helped the French side to win Ligue 1.

Overall, Beckham has won 19 trophies in his club career.

Season/Year

Competition

Club/National Team

1995-96

Premier League

Manchester United

1995-96

FA Cup

Manchester United

1996

FA Charity Shield

Manchester United

1996-97

Premier League

Manchester United

1997

FA Charity Shield

Manchester United

1998-99

Premier League

Manchester United

1998-99

FA Cup

Manchester United

1998-99

UEFA Champions League

Manchester United

1999

Intercontinental Cup

Manchester United

1999-2000

Premier League

Manchester United

2000-01

Premier League

Manchester United

2002-03

Premier League

Manchester United

2003

Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid

2006-07

La Liga

Real Madrid

2010

Supporters' Shield

La Galaxy

2011

MLS Cup

La Galaxy

2011

Supporters' Shield

La Galaxy

2012

MLS Cup

La Galaxy

2012-13

Ligue 1

PSG

How many international trophies has David Beckham won?

Beckham did not win any trophy with England. In 115 appearances for England, he scored 17 goals.