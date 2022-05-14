How many trophies has David Beckham won in his career?

David Beckham was part of the famous Class of '92 of Manchester United that won the FA Youth Cup in 1992. For his impressive performances in the youth side, he was promoted to the senior squad and made his professional debut on September 23, 1992, against Brighton in a League Cup match.

In 1996, he won his first trophy with the senior team as the Red Devils won the Premier League. In the 1998-99 season, Alex Ferguson led them to a historic treble and Beckham played a key role in the season. United had to win the final match of the league against Tottenham. The London club took an early lead but Beckham equalised with a 12-yard curler that pierced the top-left corner of the goal. United went on to win the match 2-1 and Beckham was again in the thick of things.

The Scottish manager deployed him in central midfield against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League final as both Roy Keane and Paul Scholes were suspended. He did a decent job and more importantly, took the corners that United converted to win the match.

Getty Images

The 2001-02 season was his most successful campaign in the Premier League. Although he made less than 30 appearances (28), due to a metatarsal injury in his left foot, he scored 11 goals and provided two assists. However, the next season was his last in England as he moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2003, after things went sour between him and Ferguson.

In nine seasons in England, he won the league six times, the FA Cup and FA Charity Shield twice. He also won the UEFA Champions League and Intercontinental Cup once.

Although Beckham was a part of the famed Galacticos era at Madrid, he won just two trophies in the Spanish capital; one La Liga and another Spanish Super Cup. In 2007, he moved to LA Galaxy and bagged two MLS Cups and and as many Supporters' Shield.

In the twilight of his career, he joined PSG and helped the French side to win Ligue 1.

How many trophies has David Beckham won in his club career so far?

Overall, Beckham has won 19 trophies in his club career.

Article continues below

Season/Year Competition Club/National Team 1995-96 Premier League Manchester United 1995-96 FA Cup Manchester United 1996 FA Charity Shield Manchester United 1996-97 Premier League Manchester United 1997 FA Charity Shield Manchester United 1998-99 Premier League Manchester United 1998-99 FA Cup Manchester United 1998-99 UEFA Champions League Manchester United 1999 Intercontinental Cup Manchester United 1999-2000 Premier League Manchester United 2000-01 Premier League Manchester United 2002-03 Premier League Manchester United 2003 Spanish Super Cup Real Madrid 2006-07 La Liga Real Madrid 2010 Supporters' Shield La Galaxy 2011 MLS Cup La Galaxy 2011 Supporters' Shield La Galaxy 2012 MLS Cup La Galaxy 2012-13 Ligue 1 PSG

How many international trophies has David Beckham won?

Beckham did not win any trophy with England. In 115 appearances for England, he scored 17 goals.