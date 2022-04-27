Liverpool boast a rich history in European football. They competed at the continental stage for 21 consecutive seasons since 1964 until the 1985 European Cup final, when the Heysel Stadium disaster took place, which saw the club get banned from Europe for six seasons.

The Champions League final of 2005 will forever be remembered as one of the all-time great games in the history of the tournament. It was a special memory for Liverpool as the Reds managed to win their fifth European Cup in the unlikeliest of circumstances. In a remarkable turnaround, the Reds came roaring back into the game in the second half, scoring three times in the space of six minutes.

So, how many times have they actually won the competition? Goal brings you the full list of titles and more.

How many European Cups & Champions League have Liverpool won?

Liverpool have won the Champions League (known as European Cup before 1992) on six occasions, making them one of the most successful teams in the competition's history.

Their first-ever European Cup triumph came in the 1976-77 season when they beat Borussia Monchengladbach of Germany at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. They followed it up by defending the title successfully in the 1977-78 season when they got the better of Club Brugge of Belgium at the Wembley Stadium in England.

With Kenny Dalglish and the likes powering them forward and manager Bob Paisley guiding them, Liverpool became a force to reckon with in the late 70s and early 80s. They once again won the European Cup in 1981, beating Real Madrid in the final. With this win Liverpool became the first English club to win three European Cups and Paisley the fist manager ever to win it thrice.

In 1984, they beat Roma to win their fourth European Cup despite playing at the back yard of their opposition. Dalglish and Ian Rush were simply brilliant and Roma defenders had their hands full for the entire match.

They had to wait for 21 years to win their fifth European crown as they won the next in the famous Istanbul final against AC Milan in 2005. AC Milan had roared into a 3-0 lead at hallf-time and Liverpool looked down and out. But Steven Gerrard started the comeback early in the second half before Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso scored two quick fire goals to make it 3-3. In the tiebreakers, Jerzy Dudek became the hero as he stopped Andriy Shevchenko's shot from going in.

Their sixth Champions League title came in 2019 under Jurgen Klopp's guidance when they beat Tottenham 2-0 courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

Title Year Final Manager 1 1976-77 Liverpool 3-1 Borussia M'Gladbach Bob Paisley 2 1977-78 Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge Bob Paisley 3 1980-81 Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid Bob Paisley 4 1983-84 Liverpool 1-1 Roma (Won 4-2 on penalties) Bob Paisley 5 2004-05 AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool (2-3 on penalties) Rafael Benitez 6 2018-19 Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Were Liverpool allowed to keep the Champions League trophy?

Liverpool have a genuine version of the Champions League trophy thanks to an old rule that was in place which allowed teams to keep the silverware if they won it five times in total or three times in a row.

They were handed over the trophy when they won the 2005 final against AC Milan. However, the rule was scrapped in 2009 onwards and nowadays clubs are rewarded with a replica trophy, with UEFA keeping the original.