How many matches has Eden Hazard missed in his Chelsea and Real Madrid career with injuries?

When Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard in the summer of 2019, he was expected to slot into the left wing which was clamouring for fresh blood after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. He had a stellar career at Chelsea and had a decent injury record as he missed just 20 games in seven seasons during his stay at the southwest London club.

However, his life in Madrid has been far from easy. The Belgian forward has had to spend more time in rehabs and clinics than on the pitch as he sustained 14 injuries since he joined the club and has played an average of just over 20 games per season since his €115m move.

Hazard played 22 matches under Zinedine Zidane in his debut season for Real Madrid which accounted for just 43 per cent of Real Madrid's total matches. In the next campaign, he appeared in 21 games and just 22 in this season under Carlo Ancelotti. He has been unavailable for more than 550 days since he signed for Los Blancos and has missed 69 matches.

Hazard is expected to be out for the rest of the season as he has undergone surgery a few days back to remove the osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula at the Saints La Zarzuela University Hospital in Madrid under the supervision of Dr. Jose Palacios and Madrid's own medical team. This plate was inserted in 2020, to help him recover from a challenge by Thomas Meunier in a UEFA Champions League encounter against PSG.

But even when he was fit, Ancelotti preferred Vinicius Jr. ahead of him on the left flank and has struggled to seal a spot in the starting XI. He has made just 65 appearances till now for Real Madrid and has been involved in just sixteen goals (six goals and 10 assists) in 3318 minutes. Out of the 65 appearances, he has started in 40 of them.

Eden Hazards's injury history at Real Madrid

Season Injury Dates Days Games Missed 2019-20 Hamstring injury Aug 16 - Sep10, 2019 25 3 2019-20 Bruised ankle Nov 27 - Feb 10, 2020 75 16 2019-20 Fissure in the tibula Feb 23 - May 9, 2020 76 3 2019-20 Knock Jun 29 - Jul 9, 2020 10 2 2020-21 Knock Sep 1 - Sep 28, 2020 27 2 2020-21 Muscle injury Sep 30 - Oct 27, 2020 27 6 2020-21 Corona Virus Nov 7 - Nov 20, 2020 13 1 2020-21 Muscle injury Nov 28 - Dec 28, 2020 30 8 2020-21 Muscle injury Feb 3 - Mar 12, 2021 37 7 2020-21 Muscle injury Mar 15 - Apr 22, 2021 38 8 2020-21 Knock May 21 - May 23, 2021 2 1 2021-22 Hamstring injury Jun 28 -Aug 12 2021 45 2021-22 Muscle injury Oct 8 - Oct 22, 2021 14 1 2021-22 Abdominal influenza Nov 19 - Nov 30, 2021 11 1 2021-22 Fissure of the tibula Mar 25 - present 26 5