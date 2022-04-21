How many matches has Eden Hazard missed in his Chelsea and Real Madrid career with injuries?
When Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard in the summer of 2019, he was expected to slot into the left wing which was clamouring for fresh blood after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. He had a stellar career at Chelsea and had a decent injury record as he missed just 20 games in seven seasons during his stay at the southwest London club.
However, his life in Madrid has been far from easy. The Belgian forward has had to spend more time in rehabs and clinics than on the pitch as he sustained 14 injuries since he joined the club and has played an average of just over 20 games per season since his €115m move.
Hazard played 22 matches under Zinedine Zidane in his debut season for Real Madrid which accounted for just 43 per cent of Real Madrid's total matches. In the next campaign, he appeared in 21 games and just 22 in this season under Carlo Ancelotti. He has been unavailable for more than 550 days since he signed for Los Blancos and has missed 69 matches.
Hazard is expected to be out for the rest of the season as he has undergone surgery a few days back to remove the osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula at the Saints La Zarzuela University Hospital in Madrid under the supervision of Dr. Jose Palacios and Madrid's own medical team. This plate was inserted in 2020, to help him recover from a challenge by Thomas Meunier in a UEFA Champions League encounter against PSG.
But even when he was fit, Ancelotti preferred Vinicius Jr. ahead of him on the left flank and has struggled to seal a spot in the starting XI. He has made just 65 appearances till now for Real Madrid and has been involved in just sixteen goals (six goals and 10 assists) in 3318 minutes. Out of the 65 appearances, he has started in 40 of them.
Eden Hazards's injury history at Real Madrid
Season
Injury
Dates
Days
Games Missed
2019-20
Hamstring injury
Aug 16 - Sep10, 2019
25
3
2019-20
Bruised ankle
Nov 27 - Feb 10, 2020
75
16
2019-20
Fissure in the tibula
Feb 23 - May 9, 2020
76
3
2019-20
Knock
Jun 29 - Jul 9, 2020
10
2
2020-21
Knock
Sep 1 - Sep 28, 2020
27
2
2020-21
Muscle injury
Sep 30 - Oct 27, 2020
27
6
2020-21
Corona Virus
Nov 7 - Nov 20, 2020
13
1
2020-21
Muscle injury
Nov 28 - Dec 28, 2020
30
8
2020-21
Muscle injury
Feb 3 - Mar 12, 2021
37
7
2020-21
Muscle injury
Mar 15 - Apr 22, 2021
38
8
2020-21
Knock
May 21 - May 23, 2021
2
1
2021-22
Hamstring injury
Jun 28 -Aug 12 2021
45
2021-22
Muscle injury
Oct 8 - Oct 22, 2021
14
1
2021-22
Abdominal influenza
Nov 19 - Nov 30, 2021
11
1
2021-22
Fissure of the tibula
Mar 25 - present
26
5