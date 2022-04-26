Los Blancos on the verge of conquering Spain - How many League titles have Real Madrid won?

Real Madrid are on the brink of another La Liga win as they currently sit comfortably on the top of the league table with 78 points from 33 games. In their last match against Osasuna, the Los Blancos came out with flying colours winning the tie 3-1.

They currently have a 15-point lead over second-placed Barcelona. Whereas their city rivals in Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are 17 and 15 points apart from the league leaders respectively.

FC Barcelona have lost their last two home games in the league which has further eased the task of Carlo Ancelotti's men. Now they just need one point to wrap up the league title. They could very well do that in front of their home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu when they host Espanyol on April 30.

When did Real Madrid win their first league title?

The Spanish top-division league was organised for the first time in 1929. In that season, Madrid lost out the league title to FC Barcelona by just two points. They had to wait three years to win their first league title in 1931-32. Manuel Olivares was the top scorer for the Whites with 11 goals in 18 matches.

How many league titles have Real Madrid won?

Real Madrid have won 34 league titles so far. However, they could very well win the 35th on April 30 if they do not lose to Espanyol. They have the most La Liga titles, followed by FC Barcelona with 26. Whereas, their city rivals in Atletico Madrid have 11 to their name.

List: Real Madrid's La Liga wins

Year P W D L F A +/- PTS 1931-32* 18 10 8 0 37 15 +22 28 1932-33 18 13 2 3 49 17 +32 28 1953-54 30 17 6 7 72 41 +31 40 1954-55 30 20 6 4 80 31 +49 46 1956-57 30 20 4 6 74 35 +39 44 1957-58 30 20 5 5 71 26 +45 45 1960-61 30 24 4 2 89 25 +64 52 1961-62 30 19 5 6 58 24 +34 43 1962-63 30 23 3 4 83 33 +50 49 1963-64 30 22 2 6 61 23 +38 46 1964-65 30 21 5 4 64 18 +46 47 1966-67 30 19 9 2 58 22 +36 47 1967-68 30 16 10 4 55 26 +29 42 1968-69 30 18 11 1 46 21 +25 47 1971-72 34 19 9 6 51 27 +24 47 1974-75 34 20 10 4 66 34 +32 50 1975-76 34 20 8 6 54 26 +28 48 1977-78 34 22 3 9 77 40 +37 47 1978-79 34 16 15 3 61 36 +25 47 1979-80 34 22 9 3 70 33 +37 53 1985-86 34 26 4 4 83 33 +50 56 1986-87 34 20 10 4 61 29 +32 50 1987-88 38 28 6 4 95 26 +69 62 1988-89 38 25 12 1 91 37 +54 62 1989-90 38 26 10 2 107 38 +69 62 1994-95 38 23 9 6 76 29 +47 55 1996-97 42 27 11 4 85 36 +49 92 2000-01 38 24 8 6 81 40 +41 80 2002-03 38 22 12 4 86 42 +44 78 2006-07 38 23 7 8 66 40 +26 76 2007-08 38 27 4 7 84 36 +48 85 2011-12 38 32 4 2 121 32 +89 100 2016-17 38 29 6 3 106 41 +65 93 2019-20 38 26 9 3 70 25 +45 87

Real Madrid became unbeaten champions in 1931-32