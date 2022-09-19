How many goals has Romelu Lukaku scored for Belgium? The Red Devils star's full World Cup, Euro and international friendly record

Romelu Lukaku is the greatest goalscorer Belgium have ever had.
The striker made his national team debut in 2010 against Croatia and his first international goals came as part of a brace against Russia in a friendly that very same year.
Since then, Lukaku has consistently been among the goals for his country as their golden generation has - unsuccessfully - chased silverware.
How many goals has the Inter star scored for Belgium, though, and in which competitions did he net the most often?
Let's have a look at the prolific attacker's record at international level.
Romelu Lukaku's total Belgium goals
Competition
Games
Goals
World Cup
10
5
Euros
10
6
World Cup qualification
16
18
Euros qualification
16
7
UEFA Nations League
9
10
International friendlies
41
22
102
68
How many goals has Lukaku scored at the World Cup?
Edition
Games
Goals
2014 World Cup
4
1
2018 World Cup
6
4
2022 World Cup
TBC
TBC
10
5
Lukaku's European Championships record
Edition
Games
Goals
Euro 2016
5
2
Euro 2020
5
4
10
6
World Cup qualification goals
Edition
Goals
2014 World Cup qualifiers
2
2018 World Cup qualifiers
11
2022 World Cup qualifiers
5
18
Lukaku's friendly goals for Belgium
Games
Goals
41
22
Lukaku's favourite opponents
Team
Goals
Russia
5
Scotland
4
Estonia
4
Iceland
4
Gibraltar
3
Luxembourg
3
Croatia
3
Republic of Ireland
2
Cyprus
2
Mexico
2
Costa Rica
2
Panama
2
Tunisia
2
Switzerland
2
San Marino
2
Denmark
2
Greece
2
*Data accurate as of September 19