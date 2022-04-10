How Mane and Salah inspired Liverpool against Manchester City

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah accentuated their importance to Liverpool in Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw versus Manchester City.

Although the Reds made a false start at the Etihad Stadium, they ensured that the thriller ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

While birthday boy Mane was on target - his 13th strike of the 2021-22 campaign, Salah was the architect.

With the game just five minutes old, Kevin De Bruyne fired the hosts ahead while Trent Alexander-Arnold set up Diogo Jota for the leveller eight minutes later.

Nine minutes before the half time break, the Citizen took the lead through Gabriel Jesus thanks to Joao Cancelo’s last pass.

Mane ensured that the thriller ended all square with his fine strike just 46 seconds into the second half, which saw him a record only achieved by former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney.

Interestingly, the Senegal international’s effort came from his only shot at goal while making one key pass, winning one aerial ball with 41 touches to his credit.

He was fouled thrice, caught offside once while making 26 passes with a passing accuracy of 84.6 percent. Defensively, he contributed just one tackle and one interception.

After playing for 84 minutes, he was replaced by Brazil international Roberto Firmino.

For Egypt’s Salah, statistics showed that he put up an incredible display against the reigning English kings.

Although he could only muster just one shot, he made three key passes, 46 touches and a passing accuracy of 87 percent.

In addition, he made three top tackles and committed one foul but he was dispossessed on three occasions.

He was a thorn in the flesh of City defenders - little wonder he played all 90 minutes alongside former Cameroon international Joel Matip.

Even with the result, Liverpool remain second on the log having garnered 73 points from 31 matches.

The Africans are expected to be in action when Jurgen Klopp’s men take on Manchester United on April 19 in their next league fixture.

Prior to that potential cracker, they would help the club see off Benfica and Manchester City in the Champions League and FA Cup, respectively.