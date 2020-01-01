How Ighalo, Ndidi, Troost-Ekong and other Super Eagles stars celebrated Father’s Day

A number of Nigeria internationals took to social media to join fathers across the world to celebrate the day

striker Odion Ighalo, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and defender William Troost-Ekong led other Super Eagles players to celebrate Father’s Day.

June 21 is a day set aside to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds across the world and the internationals were not left out of the celebrations.

Some other former Super Eagles players like Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama took to social media to mark the day with their family members.

“Thanks a lot to my awesome wife Promise Vincent, you and your wonderful babies make me a very happy father. Promise Vincent and your household, God bless all the fathers out there. We rock guys,” Enyeama posted on Instagram with a short video with his children.