How have top-10 ranked countries performed in the World Cup over the years?
The FIFA World Ranking for men's national teams were introduced in December 1992. To date, only eight teams have held the number one position. They are Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany. Italy, Netherlands and Spain.
Out of these eight nations, barring Italy, all of them have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that will be held in Qatar from November 21. However, the Azzurri are currently ranked sixth in the world. Meanwhile, Portugal who are in the eighth-place are also yet to qualify and co-incidentally their fates are intertwined with that of Italy, as only one of them will have the ticket to Qatar.
Since the ranking system came into being, there have been seven instances of teams that have failed to qualify for the World Cup despite being ranked in the top 10. Interestingly, the number one team have never gone on to win the coveted trophy. Also, there have been instances where the numero uno nation have been eliminated in the group stages; France in 1998, Spain in 2014, and Germany in 2018.
On the contrary, there are two instances when a country went on to win the World Cup despite not being in the top 10. For example, France in 1998 were ranked 18th before the tournament whereas, Italy were in the 13th spot in 2006 before the event kicked off.
Let us now take a look at how the top 10 ranked teams have performed in the World Cup.
1994
FIFA Ranking Publication Date: June 14, 1994
FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 18, 1994
Rank
Country
FIFA Rating Points
Performance in World Cup
1
Germany
60
Quarterfinals (Lost to Bulgaria 2-1)
2
Netherlands
59
Quarterfinals (Lost to Brazil 2-3)
3
Brazil
59
Winners (Beat Italy 3-2 in penalties)
4
Italy
57
Runners-Up (Lost to Brazil in penalties 3-2)
5
Spain
56
Quarterfinals (Lost to Italy 2-1)
6
Norway
56
Eliminated in Group Stage
7
Romania
55
Quarterfinals (Lost to Sweden in penalties 5-4)
8
Argentina
55
Round of 16 (Lost to Romania 3-2)
9
Denmark
55
Did not qualify
10
Sweden
55
Third (Beat Bulgaria 4-0 in third place play-off)
1998
FIFA Ranking Publication Date: May 20, 1998
FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 10, 1998
Rank
Country
FIFA Rating Points
Performance in World Cup
1
Brazil
72
Runners-Up (Lost to France 0-3)
2
Germany
65
Quarterfinals (Lost to Croatia 0-3)
3
Czech Republic
65
Did not qualify
4
Mexico
61
Round of 16 (Lost to Germany 2-1)
5
England
60
Round of 16 (Lost to Argentina 4-3 in penalties)
6
Argentina
60
Quarter-finals (Lost to Netherlands 2-1)
7
Norway
60
Round of 16 (Lost to Italy 1-0)
8
Yugoslavia
59
Round of 16 (Lost to Netherlands 2-1)
9
Chile
59
Round of 16 (Lost to Brazil 4-1)
10
Colombia
58
Eliminated in Group Stage
2002
FIFA Ranking Publication Date: May 15, 2002
FIFA World Cup Start Date: May 31, 2002
Rank
Country
FIFA Rating Points
Performance in World Cup
1
France
802
Eliminated in Group Stage
2
Brazil
784
Winners (Beat Germany 2-0 in final)
3
Argentina
784
Eliminated in Group Stage
4
Colombia
728
Did not qualify
5
Portugal
726
Eliminated in Group Stage
6
Italy
717
Round of 16 (Lost to South Korea 2-1)
7
Mexico
716
Round of 16 (Lost to United States 2-0)
8
Spain
713
Quarterfinals (Lost to South Korea in penalties 3-5)
9
Netherlands
703
Did not qualify
10
Yugoslavia
702
Did not qualify
2006
FIFA Ranking Publication Date: May 17, 2006
FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 9, 2006
Rank
Country
FIFA Rating Points
Performance in World Cup
1
Brazil
827
Quarterfinals (Lost to France 0-1)
2
Czech Republic
772
Eliminated in Group Stage
3
Netherlands
768
Round of 16 (Lost to Portugal 1-0)
4
Mexico
758
Round of 16 (Lost to Argentina 2-1)
5
United States
756
Eliminated in Group Stage
6
Spain
756
Round of 16 (Lost to France 1-3)
7
Portugal
750
Fourth (Lost to Germany 3-1 in third place playoff)
8
France
749
Runners-Up (Lost to Italy in penalties 5-3)
9
Argentina
746
Quarterfinals (Lost to Germany in penalties 4-2)
10
England
741
Quarterfinals (Lost to Portugal in penalties 3-1)
2010
FIFA Ranking Publication Date: May 26, 2010
FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 11, 2010
Rank
Country
FIFA Rating Points
Performance in World Cup
1
Brazil
1611
Quarterfinals ( Lost to Netherlands 2-1)
2
Spain
1565
Winners (Beat Netherlands 0-1)
3
Portugal
1249
Round of 16 (Lost to Spain 1-0)
4
Netherlands
1231
Runners-Up (Lost to Spain 0-1)
5
Italy
1184
Eliminated in Group Stage
6
Germany
1082
Third (Beat Uruguay 3-2 in third place playoff)
7
Argentina
1076
Quarterfinals (Lost to Germany 4-0)
8
England
1068
Round of 16 (Lost to Germany 4-1)
9
France
1044
Eliminated in Group Stage
10
Croatia
1041
Did not qualify
2014
FIFA Ranking Publication Date: June 5, 2014
FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 12, 2014
Rank
Country
FIFA Rating Points
Performance in World Cup
1
Spain
1485
Eliminated in Group Stage
2
Germany
1300
Winners (Beat Argentina 1-0)
3
Brazil
1242
Fourth (Lost to Netherlands 0-3 in the third-place playoff)
4
Portugal
1189
Eliminated in Group Stage
5
Argentina
1175
Runners-Up (Lost to Germany 1-0)
6
Switzerland
1149
Round of 16 (Lost to Argentina 1-0)
7
Uruguay
1147
Round of 16 (Lost to Colombia 2-0)
8
Colombia
1137
Quarter-finals (Lost to Brazil 2-1)
9
Italy
1104
Eliminated in Group Stage
10
England
1090
Eliminated in Group Stage
2018
FIFA Ranking Publication Date: June 7, 2014
FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 14, 2018
Rank
Country
FIFA Rating Points
Performance in World Cup
1
Germany
1558
Eliminated in Group Stage
2
Brazil
1431
Quarterfinals (Lost to Belgium 2-1)
3
Belgium
1298
Third (Beat England 2-0 in the third-place playoff)
4
Portugal
1274
Round of 16 (Lost to Uruguay 2-1)
5
Argentina
1241
Round of 16 (Lost to France 4-3)
6
Switzerland
1199
Round of 16 (Lost to Sweden 1-0)
7
France
1198
WInners (Beat Croatia 4-2)
8
Poland
1183
Eliminated in Group Stage
9
Chile
1135
Did not qualify