How have top-10 ranked countries performed in the World Cup over the years?

Soham Mukherjee
The number one ranked team has never gone on to to win the World Cup...

The FIFA World Ranking for men's national teams were introduced in December 1992. To date, only eight teams have held the number one position. They are Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany. Italy, Netherlands and Spain.

Out of these eight nations, barring Italy, all of them have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that will be held in Qatar from November 21. However, the Azzurri are currently ranked sixth in the world. Meanwhile, Portugal who are in the eighth-place are also yet to qualify and co-incidentally their fates are intertwined with that of Italy, as only one of them will have the ticket to Qatar.

Since the ranking system came into being, there have been seven instances of teams that have failed to qualify for the World Cup despite being ranked in the top 10. Interestingly, the number one team have never gone on to win the coveted trophy. Also, there have been instances where the numero uno nation have been eliminated in the group stages; France in 1998, Spain in 2014, and Germany in 2018.

On the contrary, there are two instances when a country went on to win the World Cup despite not being in the top 10. For example, France in 1998 were ranked 18th before the tournament whereas, Italy were in the 13th spot in 2006 before the event kicked off.

Let us now take a look at how the top 10 ranked teams have performed in the World Cup.

1994

FIFA Ranking Publication Date: June 14, 1994
FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 18, 1994

Rank

Country

FIFA Rating Points

Performance in World Cup

1

Germany

60

Quarterfinals (Lost to Bulgaria 2-1)

2

Netherlands

59

Quarterfinals (Lost to Brazil 2-3)

3

Brazil

59

Winners (Beat Italy 3-2 in penalties)

4

Italy

57

Runners-Up (Lost to Brazil in penalties 3-2)

5

Spain

56

Quarterfinals (Lost to Italy 2-1)

6

Norway

56

Eliminated in Group Stage

7

Romania

55

Quarterfinals (Lost to Sweden in penalties 5-4)

8

Argentina

55

Round of 16 (Lost to Romania 3-2)

9

Denmark

55

Did not qualify

10

Sweden

55

Third (Beat Bulgaria 4-0 in third place play-off)

1998

FIFA Ranking Publication Date: May 20, 1998
FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 10, 1998

Rank

Country

FIFA Rating Points

Performance in World Cup

1

Brazil

72

Runners-Up (Lost to France 0-3)

2

Germany

65

Quarterfinals (Lost to Croatia 0-3)

3

Czech Republic

65

Did not qualify

4

Mexico

61

Round of 16 (Lost to Germany 2-1)

5

England

60

Round of 16 (Lost to Argentina 4-3 in penalties)

6

Argentina

60

Quarter-finals (Lost to Netherlands 2-1)

7

Norway

60

Round of 16 (Lost to Italy 1-0)

8

Yugoslavia

59

Round of 16 (Lost to Netherlands 2-1)

9

Chile

59

Round of 16 (Lost to Brazil 4-1)

10

Colombia

58

Eliminated in Group Stage

2002

FIFA Ranking Publication Date: May 15, 2002
FIFA World Cup Start Date: May 31, 2002

Rank

Country

FIFA Rating Points

Performance in World Cup

1

France

802

Eliminated in Group Stage

2

Brazil

784

Winners (Beat Germany 2-0 in final)

3

Argentina

784

Eliminated in Group Stage

4

Colombia

728

Did not qualify

5

Portugal

726

Eliminated in Group Stage

6

Italy

717

Round of 16 (Lost to South Korea 2-1)

7

Mexico

716

Round of 16 (Lost to United States 2-0)

8

Spain

713

Quarterfinals (Lost to South Korea in penalties 3-5)

9

Netherlands

703

Did not qualify

10

Yugoslavia

702

Did not qualify

2006

FIFA Ranking Publication Date: May 17, 2006
FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 9, 2006

Rank

Country

FIFA Rating Points

Performance in World Cup

1

Brazil

827

Quarterfinals (Lost to France 0-1)

2

Czech Republic

772

Eliminated in Group Stage

3

Netherlands

768

Round of 16 (Lost to Portugal 1-0)

4

Mexico

758

Round of 16 (Lost to Argentina 2-1)

5

United States

756

Eliminated in Group Stage

6

Spain

756

Round of 16 (Lost to France 1-3)

7

Portugal

750

Fourth (Lost to Germany 3-1 in third place playoff)

8

France

749

Runners-Up (Lost to Italy in penalties 5-3)

9

Argentina

746

Quarterfinals (Lost to Germany in penalties 4-2)

10

England

741

Quarterfinals (Lost to Portugal in penalties 3-1)

2010

FIFA Ranking Publication Date: May 26, 2010
FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 11, 2010

Rank

Country

FIFA Rating Points

Performance in World Cup

1

Brazil

1611

Quarterfinals ( Lost to Netherlands 2-1)

2

Spain

1565

Winners (Beat Netherlands 0-1)

3

Portugal

1249

Round of 16 (Lost to Spain 1-0)

4

Netherlands

1231

Runners-Up (Lost to Spain 0-1)

5

Italy

1184

Eliminated in Group Stage

6

Germany

1082

Third (Beat Uruguay 3-2 in third place playoff)

7

Argentina

1076

Quarterfinals (Lost to Germany 4-0)

8

England

1068

Round of 16 (Lost to Germany 4-1)

9

France

1044

Eliminated in Group Stage

10

Croatia

1041

Did not qualify

2014

FIFA Ranking Publication Date: June 5, 2014
FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 12, 2014

Rank

Country

FIFA Rating Points

Performance in World Cup

1

Spain

1485

Eliminated in Group Stage

2

Germany

1300

Winners (Beat Argentina 1-0)

3

Brazil

1242

Fourth (Lost to Netherlands 0-3 in the third-place playoff)

4

Portugal

1189

Eliminated in Group Stage

5

Argentina

1175

Runners-Up (Lost to Germany 1-0)

6

Switzerland

1149

Round of 16 (Lost to Argentina 1-0)

7

Uruguay

1147

Round of 16 (Lost to Colombia 2-0)

8

Colombia

1137

Quarter-finals (Lost to Brazil 2-1)

9

Italy

1104

Eliminated in Group Stage

10

England

1090

Eliminated in Group Stage

2018

FIFA Ranking Publication Date: June 7, 2014
FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 14, 2018

Rank

Country

FIFA Rating Points

Performance in World Cup

1

Germany

1558

Eliminated in Group Stage

2

Brazil

1431

Quarterfinals (Lost to Belgium 2-1)

3

Belgium

1298

Third (Beat England 2-0 in the third-place playoff)

4

Portugal

1274

Round of 16 (Lost to Uruguay 2-1)

5

Argentina

1241

Round of 16 (Lost to France 4-3)

6

Switzerland

1199

Round of 16 (Lost to Sweden 1-0)

7

France

1198

WInners (Beat Croatia 4-2)

8

Poland

1183

Eliminated in Group Stage

9

Chile

1135

Did not qualify