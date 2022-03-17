How have top-10 ranked countries performed in the World Cup over the years?

The FIFA World Ranking for men's national teams were introduced in December 1992. To date, only eight teams have held the number one position. They are Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany. Italy, Netherlands and Spain.

Out of these eight nations, barring Italy, all of them have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that will be held in Qatar from November 21. However, the Azzurri are currently ranked sixth in the world. Meanwhile, Portugal who are in the eighth-place are also yet to qualify and co-incidentally their fates are intertwined with that of Italy, as only one of them will have the ticket to Qatar.

Since the ranking system came into being, there have been seven instances of teams that have failed to qualify for the World Cup despite being ranked in the top 10. Interestingly, the number one team have never gone on to win the coveted trophy. Also, there have been instances where the numero uno nation have been eliminated in the group stages; France in 1998, Spain in 2014, and Germany in 2018.

On the contrary, there are two instances when a country went on to win the World Cup despite not being in the top 10. For example, France in 1998 were ranked 18th before the tournament whereas, Italy were in the 13th spot in 2006 before the event kicked off.

Let us now take a look at how the top 10 ranked teams have performed in the World Cup.

1994

FIFA Ranking Publication Date: June 14, 1994

FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 18, 1994

Rank Country FIFA Rating Points Performance in World Cup 1 Germany 60 Quarterfinals (Lost to Bulgaria 2-1) 2 Netherlands 59 Quarterfinals (Lost to Brazil 2-3) 3 Brazil 59 Winners (Beat Italy 3-2 in penalties) 4 Italy 57 Runners-Up (Lost to Brazil in penalties 3-2) 5 Spain 56 Quarterfinals (Lost to Italy 2-1) 6 Norway 56 Eliminated in Group Stage 7 Romania 55 Quarterfinals (Lost to Sweden in penalties 5-4) 8 Argentina 55 Round of 16 (Lost to Romania 3-2) 9 Denmark 55 Did not qualify 10 Sweden 55 Third (Beat Bulgaria 4-0 in third place play-off)

1998

FIFA Ranking Publication Date: May 20, 1998

FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 10, 1998

Rank Country FIFA Rating Points Performance in World Cup 1 Brazil 72 Runners-Up (Lost to France 0-3) 2 Germany 65 Quarterfinals (Lost to Croatia 0-3) 3 Czech Republic 65 Did not qualify 4 Mexico 61 Round of 16 (Lost to Germany 2-1) 5 England 60 Round of 16 (Lost to Argentina 4-3 in penalties) 6 Argentina 60 Quarter-finals (Lost to Netherlands 2-1) 7 Norway 60 Round of 16 (Lost to Italy 1-0) 8 Yugoslavia 59 Round of 16 (Lost to Netherlands 2-1) 9 Chile 59 Round of 16 (Lost to Brazil 4-1) 10 Colombia 58 Eliminated in Group Stage

2002

FIFA Ranking Publication Date: May 15, 2002

FIFA World Cup Start Date: May 31, 2002

Rank Country FIFA Rating Points Performance in World Cup 1 France 802 Eliminated in Group Stage 2 Brazil 784 Winners (Beat Germany 2-0 in final) 3 Argentina 784 Eliminated in Group Stage 4 Colombia 728 Did not qualify 5 Portugal 726 Eliminated in Group Stage 6 Italy 717 Round of 16 (Lost to South Korea 2-1) 7 Mexico 716 Round of 16 (Lost to United States 2-0) 8 Spain 713 Quarterfinals (Lost to South Korea in penalties 3-5) 9 Netherlands 703 Did not qualify 10 Yugoslavia 702 Did not qualify

2006

FIFA Ranking Publication Date: May 17, 2006

FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 9, 2006

Rank Country FIFA Rating Points Performance in World Cup 1 Brazil 827 Quarterfinals (Lost to France 0-1) 2 Czech Republic 772 Eliminated in Group Stage 3 Netherlands 768 Round of 16 (Lost to Portugal 1-0) 4 Mexico 758 Round of 16 (Lost to Argentina 2-1) 5 United States 756 Eliminated in Group Stage 6 Spain 756 Round of 16 (Lost to France 1-3) 7 Portugal 750 Fourth (Lost to Germany 3-1 in third place playoff) 8 France 749 Runners-Up (Lost to Italy in penalties 5-3) 9 Argentina 746 Quarterfinals (Lost to Germany in penalties 4-2) 10 England 741 Quarterfinals (Lost to Portugal in penalties 3-1)

2010

FIFA Ranking Publication Date: May 26, 2010

FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 11, 2010

Rank Country FIFA Rating Points Performance in World Cup 1 Brazil 1611 Quarterfinals ( Lost to Netherlands 2-1) 2 Spain 1565 Winners (Beat Netherlands 0-1) 3 Portugal 1249 Round of 16 (Lost to Spain 1-0) 4 Netherlands 1231 Runners-Up (Lost to Spain 0-1) 5 Italy 1184 Eliminated in Group Stage 6 Germany 1082 Third (Beat Uruguay 3-2 in third place playoff) 7 Argentina 1076 Quarterfinals (Lost to Germany 4-0) 8 England 1068 Round of 16 (Lost to Germany 4-1) 9 France 1044 Eliminated in Group Stage 10 Croatia 1041 Did not qualify

2014

FIFA Ranking Publication Date: June 5, 2014

FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 12, 2014

Rank Country FIFA Rating Points Performance in World Cup 1 Spain 1485 Eliminated in Group Stage 2 Germany 1300 Winners (Beat Argentina 1-0) 3 Brazil 1242 Fourth (Lost to Netherlands 0-3 in the third-place playoff) 4 Portugal 1189 Eliminated in Group Stage 5 Argentina 1175 Runners-Up (Lost to Germany 1-0) 6 Switzerland 1149 Round of 16 (Lost to Argentina 1-0) 7 Uruguay 1147 Round of 16 (Lost to Colombia 2-0) 8 Colombia 1137 Quarter-finals (Lost to Brazil 2-1) 9 Italy 1104 Eliminated in Group Stage 10 England 1090 Eliminated in Group Stage

2018

FIFA Ranking Publication Date: June 7, 2014

FIFA World Cup Start Date: June 14, 2018