How have the Indian men's national team performed in 2021?

It has been a mixed bag of results for Igor Stimac's men in 2021. They have played 12 matches in this calendar year and won and drew on five occasions each, and lost twice. Both the losses have come against significantly high-ranked sides in Qatar (48) and UAE (69). While it was one-way traffic against UAE as the Blue Tigers were blown away 6-0, the defeat to Qatar was by a narrow margin of 1-0. Meanwhile, their biggest margin of victory came against Nepal in the SAFF Championship final to win the title for the eighth time since its inception.

The Indian team has played well in patches under the tutelage of Igor Stimac. The 6-0 drubbing to UAE was one of the worst performances of the year. But the team showed character to come back strongly in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers where they beat Bangladesh and drew with Afghanistan to finish in third place and qualify directly for the third round of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023.

But their form dipped during the two friendlies against Nepal. They clearly struggled against the Gorkhalis despite being technically and qualitatively superior to the 168th-ranked nation. Their form continued to elude them in the initial stages of the SAFF Championship as they could muster only draws against much-lower ranked sides like Bangladesh (186) and Sri Lanka (204). However, they regained their mojo when in the final stretch of the tournament and went on to win three successive games to clinch the championship.

Let us take a look at all the results of 2021.

Date Competition Fixture Score March 25 Friendly Oman vs India 1-1 March 29 Friendly UAE vs India 6-0 June 3 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers India vs Qatar 0-1 June 7 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Bangladesh vs India 0-2 June 15 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers India vs Afghanistan 1-1 September 2 Friendly Nepal vs India 1-1 September 5 Friendly Nepal vs India 1-2 October 4 SAFF Championship Bangladesh vs India 1-1 October 7 SAFF Championship India vs Sri Lanka 0-0 October 10 SAFF Championship Nepal vs India 0-1 October 13 SAFF Championship India vs Maldives 3-1 October 16 SAFF Championship India vs Nepal 3-0

Who are the top goalscorers for the Indian team in 2021?

Name Goals Sunil Chhetri 8 Manvir Singh 2 Suresh Wangjam, Sahal Samad, Farukh Choudhary, Anirudh Thapa 1

How many goals have India scored in 2021?

India have scored 15 goals in 2021.

How many goals have India conceded in 2021?

India have conceded 13 goals in this calendar year.

India's performance at a glance