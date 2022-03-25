How have the host countries performed in FIFA World Cup?

Soham Mukherjee
Getty Images

The reigning Asian champions Qatar will host 2022 FIFA World Cup...

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to be hosted in Qatar. To date, 17 countries have hosted the marquee event since its first edition in 1930.

Currently, the host country is decided by votes at the FIFA Congress with the help of a ballot system.

Only Mexico, Italy, France, Germany, and Brazil have hosted the World Cup twice. Mexico City's Estadio Azteca is the only venue ever to have hosted two FIFA World Cup finals (Maracana did host the final in 2014 and the de fact final in 1950 but that was technically the final match of the group stage and not classified as the final).

Only once have the World Cup had more than one host when Japan and South Korea jointly organised it in 2002. However, in 2026, United States, Canada, and Mexico will jointly host the World Cup. With that, Mexico would become the first country to host three men's World Cups.

Not many times a host has gone on to win the World Cup. Only six out of 21 times since 1930 that the organising nation has won the cup; Uruguay in 1930, Italy in 1934, England in 1966, West Germany in 1974, Argentina in 1978, and France in 1998.

Let us now take a look at how the host nation(s) have performed in World Cups.

Engleska England 1966

Year

Nation

Performance

1930

Uruguay

Winners

1934

Italy

WInners

1938

France

Quarter-Final

1950

Brazil

Runners-Up

1954

Switzerland

Quarter-Final

1958

Sweden

Runners-Up

1962

Chile

Third Place

1966

England

Winners

1970

Mexico

Quarter-Final

1974

West Germany

Winners

1978

Argentina

Winners

1982

Spain

Group Stage

1986

Mexico

Quarter-Final

1990

Italy

Third-Place

1994

United States

Round of 16

1998

France

Winners

2002

South Korea
Japan

Fourth Place
Round of 16

2006

Germany

Third Place

2010

South Africa

Group Stage

2014

Brazil

Fourth Place

2018

Russia

Quarter-Final

