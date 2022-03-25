How have the host countries performed in FIFA World Cup?
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to be hosted in Qatar. To date, 17 countries have hosted the marquee event since its first edition in 1930.
Currently, the host country is decided by votes at the FIFA Congress with the help of a ballot system.
Only Mexico, Italy, France, Germany, and Brazil have hosted the World Cup twice. Mexico City's Estadio Azteca is the only venue ever to have hosted two FIFA World Cup finals (Maracana did host the final in 2014 and the de fact final in 1950 but that was technically the final match of the group stage and not classified as the final).
Editors' Picks
Only once have the World Cup had more than one host when Japan and South Korea jointly organised it in 2002. However, in 2026, United States, Canada, and Mexico will jointly host the World Cup. With that, Mexico would become the first country to host three men's World Cups.
Not many times a host has gone on to win the World Cup. Only six out of 21 times since 1930 that the organising nation has won the cup; Uruguay in 1930, Italy in 1934, England in 1966, West Germany in 1974, Argentina in 1978, and France in 1998.
Let us now take a look at how the host nation(s) have performed in World Cups.
Year
Nation
Performance
1930
Uruguay
Winners
1934
Italy
WInners
1938
France
Quarter-Final
1950
Brazil
Runners-Up
1954
Switzerland
Quarter-Final
1958
Sweden
Runners-Up
1962
Chile
Third Place
1966
England
Winners
1970
Mexico
Quarter-Final
1974
West Germany
Winners
1978
Argentina
Winners
1982
Spain
Group Stage
1986
Mexico
Quarter-Final
1990
Italy
Third-Place
1994
United States
Round of 16
1998
France
Winners
2002
South Korea
Fourth Place
2006
Germany
Third Place
2010
South Africa
Group Stage
2014
Brazil
Fourth Place
2018
Russia
Quarter-Final