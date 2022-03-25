How have the host countries performed in FIFA World Cup?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to be hosted in Qatar. To date, 17 countries have hosted the marquee event since its first edition in 1930.

Currently, the host country is decided by votes at the FIFA Congress with the help of a ballot system.

Only Mexico, Italy, France, Germany, and Brazil have hosted the World Cup twice. Mexico City's Estadio Azteca is the only venue ever to have hosted two FIFA World Cup finals (Maracana did host the final in 2014 and the de fact final in 1950 but that was technically the final match of the group stage and not classified as the final).

Only once have the World Cup had more than one host when Japan and South Korea jointly organised it in 2002. However, in 2026, United States, Canada, and Mexico will jointly host the World Cup. With that, Mexico would become the first country to host three men's World Cups.

Not many times a host has gone on to win the World Cup. Only six out of 21 times since 1930 that the organising nation has won the cup; Uruguay in 1930, Italy in 1934, England in 1966, West Germany in 1974, Argentina in 1978, and France in 1998.

Let us now take a look at how the host nation(s) have performed in World Cups.

Year Nation Performance 1930 Uruguay Winners 1934 Italy WInners 1938 France Quarter-Final 1950 Brazil Runners-Up 1954 Switzerland Quarter-Final 1958 Sweden Runners-Up 1962 Chile Third Place 1966 England Winners 1970 Mexico Quarter-Final 1974 West Germany Winners 1978 Argentina Winners 1982 Spain Group Stage 1986 Mexico Quarter-Final 1990 Italy Third-Place 1994 United States Round of 16 1998 France Winners 2002 South Korea

Japan Fourth Place

Round of 16 2006 Germany Third Place 2010 South Africa Group Stage 2014 Brazil Fourth Place 2018 Russia Quarter-Final