How have Real Madrid fared in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League?

This will be the 31st time that Real Madrid will be appearing in the UEFA Champions League semifinals...

Real Madrid are set to travel to England to take on Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. The Los Blancos find themselves in familiar territory as this will be the 31st time that they have reached the last four of the premier continental competition.

After beating Chelsea in the quarterfinals, they face another English team in Manchester City. The first time they faced a Premier League side was in the 1999-00 season when they met Manchester United in the quarterfinal. Los Blancos were held to a goalless draw in the first leg but won the second one 3-2.

They have played Manchester City six times in the competition and the record is balanced between the two teams as each of them has won, drawn, and lost twice each. However, in the past two meetings, City have won on both occasions.

Overall, Real Madrid have won 16 out of their 30 semifinal ties.

Real Madrid's performance in the UEFA Champions League semifinals

Year

Opposition

Score

1955-56

AC Milan

Won
4-2 (H)
1-2 (A)

1956-57

Manchester United

Won
3-1 (H)
2-2 (A)

1957-58

Vasas

Won
2-1 (H)
0-2 (A)

1958-59

Atletico Madrid

Won
2-1 (H)
0-1 (A)
2-1 (N)

1959-60

Barcelona

Won
3-1 (H)
3-1 (A)

1961-62

Standard Liege

Won
4-0 (H)
2-0 (A)

1963-64

FC Zurich

Won
2-1 (A)
6-0 (H)

1965-66

Inter Milan

Won
1-0 (H)
1-1 (A)

1967-68

Manchester United

Lost
1-0 (A)
3-3 (H)

1972-73

Ajax

Lost
2-1 (A)
0-1 (H)

1975-76

Bayern Munich

Lost
1-1 (H)
2-0 (A)

1979-80

Hamburger SV

Lost
2-0 (H)
5-1 (A)

1980-81

Inter Milan

Won
2-0 (H)
1-0 (A)

1986-87

Bayern Munich

Lost
4-1 (A)
1-0 (H)

1987-88

PSV Eindhoven

Lost
1-1 (H)
0-0 (A)

1988-89

AC Milan

Lost
1-1 (H)
5-0 (A)

1997-98

Borussia Dortmund

Won
2-0 (H)
0-0 (A)

1999-00

Bayern Munich

Won
2-0 (H)
2-1 (A)

2000-01

Bayern Munich

Lost
0-1 (H)
2-1 (A)

2001-02

Barcelona

Won
0-2 (A)
1-1 (H)

2002-03

Juventus

Lost
2-1 (H)
3-1 (A)

2010-11

Barcelona

Lost
0-2 (H)
1-1 A)

2011-12

Bayern Munich

Lost
1-2 (A)
2-1 (H)
1-3 in pen

2012-13

Borussia Dortmund

Lost
1-4 (A)
2-0 (H)

2013-14

Bayern Munich

Won
1-0 (H)
4-0 (A)

2014-15

Juventus

Lost
1-2 (A)
1-1 (H)

2015-16

Manchester City

Won
0-0 (A)
1-0 (H)

2016-17

Atletico Madrid

Won
3-0 (H)
2-1 (A)

2017-18

Bayern Munich

Won
2-1 (H)
2-2 (A)

2020-21

Chelsea

Lost
1-1 (H)
2-0 (A)

2021-22

Manchester City