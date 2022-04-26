How have Real Madrid fared in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid are set to travel to England to take on Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. The Los Blancos find themselves in familiar territory as this will be the 31st time that they have reached the last four of the premier continental competition.

After beating Chelsea in the quarterfinals, they face another English team in Manchester City. The first time they faced a Premier League side was in the 1999-00 season when they met Manchester United in the quarterfinal. Los Blancos were held to a goalless draw in the first leg but won the second one 3-2.

They have played Manchester City six times in the competition and the record is balanced between the two teams as each of them has won, drawn, and lost twice each. However, in the past two meetings, City have won on both occasions.

Overall, Real Madrid have won 16 out of their 30 semifinal ties.

Real Madrid's performance in the UEFA Champions League semifinals