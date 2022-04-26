How have Real Madrid fared in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League?
Real Madrid are set to travel to England to take on Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. The Los Blancos find themselves in familiar territory as this will be the 31st time that they have reached the last four of the premier continental competition.
After beating Chelsea in the quarterfinals, they face another English team in Manchester City. The first time they faced a Premier League side was in the 1999-00 season when they met Manchester United in the quarterfinal. Los Blancos were held to a goalless draw in the first leg but won the second one 3-2.
They have played Manchester City six times in the competition and the record is balanced between the two teams as each of them has won, drawn, and lost twice each. However, in the past two meetings, City have won on both occasions.
Editors' Picks
- From dreamland to a horror trilogy: Xavi's Barcelona honeymoon is well and truly over
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- Ballon d'Or 2022 Power Rankings: Salah, Mane and De Bruyne climb as Premier League title race hots up
- USWNT star Macario continues to justify the hype with Women's Champions League match-winning display for Lyon
Overall, Real Madrid have won 16 out of their 30 semifinal ties.
Real Madrid's performance in the UEFA Champions League semifinals
Year
Opposition
Score
1955-56
AC Milan
Won
1956-57
Manchester United
Won
1957-58
Vasas
Won
1958-59
Atletico Madrid
Won
1959-60
Barcelona
Won
1961-62
Standard Liege
Won
1963-64
FC Zurich
Won
1965-66
Inter Milan
Won
1967-68
Manchester United
Lost
1972-73
Ajax
Lost
1975-76
Bayern Munich
Lost
1979-80
Hamburger SV
Lost
1980-81
Inter Milan
Won
1986-87
Bayern Munich
Lost
1987-88
PSV Eindhoven
Lost
1988-89
AC Milan
Lost
1997-98
Borussia Dortmund
Won
1999-00
Bayern Munich
Won
2000-01
Bayern Munich
Lost
2001-02
Barcelona
Won
2002-03
Juventus
Lost
2010-11
Barcelona
Lost
2011-12
Bayern Munich
Lost
2012-13
Borussia Dortmund
Lost
2013-14
Bayern Munich
Won
2014-15
Juventus
Lost
2015-16
Manchester City
Won
2016-17
Atletico Madrid
Won
2017-18
Bayern Munich
Won
2020-21
Chelsea
Lost
2021-22
Manchester City