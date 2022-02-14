How have PSG performed in UEFA Champions League over the years?

PSG will kick-off the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 stage on February 15, when they take on Spanish giants Real Madrid in a marquee fixture at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

The star-studded French outfit, however, are yet to win the UCL title and the board members have kept no stone unturned to win the continental competition by making some big-money signings in Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. They also lured Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona at the beginning of the season to fulfil their long-cherished dream.

How have they performed in Europe's elite club competition?

They made their debut in this elite competition back in 1986-87, then known as European Cup, but crashed out of the group stages without winning a single match. They had to wait for eight years for their next appearance in the 1994-95 season. It was a much-improved performance as they reached the semi-finals where they were beaten comprehensively by AC Milan with a 3-0 aggregate score.

PSG's best performance in the Champions League came a couple of years back under Thomas Tuchel when they reached the final. However, they lost the title to Bayern Munich courtesy of a solitary goal by Kingsley Coman.

The Red and Blues have faced Real Madrid seven times in this competition. They have won twice, lost thrice, and have drawn on two other occasions. In 2015-16, when the two European giants clashed, Madrid emerged victorious with a 5-2 aggregate. But it could go any way this season. Going by form graph, PSG have looked slightly sharper than their Spanish opponents in recent games. Mauricio Pochettino's men have won their last two games whereas Madrid head into this fixture at the back of a goalless draw against Villareal.

But that is no indication as to how the game will pan out in what is a huge fixture for both sides.

PSG's record in the UEFA Champions League

Year Played Won Draw Lost Round 1994-95 12 9 1 2 Semi-Finals 1997-98 8 5 0 3 Group Stages 2000-01 12 4 3 5 Second Group Stage 2004-05 6 1 2 3 Group Stage 2012-13 10 6 3 1 Quarter-Finals 2013-14 10 7 1 2 Quarter-Finals 2014-15 10 4 3 3 Quarter-Finals 2015-16 10 6 2 2 Quarter-Finals 2016-17 8 4 3 1 Round of 16 2017-18 8 5 0 3 Round of 16 2018-19 8 4 2 2 Round of 16 2019-20 10 8 1 1 Runners-Up 2020-21 12 6 1 5 Semi-Finals 2021-22* 6 3 2 1

(*In Progress)