How have India performed in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers?

Soham Mukherjee
India have played 59 Asian Cup Qualifying fixtures so far. Take a look at the details.

India first participated in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in 1960. Since then the Blue Tigers have played 59 matches in the qualifiers so far. Out of them, they have won 18, drawn 11, and have lost 30.

Their biggest win came against Laos when they defeated the Million Elephants 6-1. Whereas, their biggest loss (6-0) was inflicted by Japan away from home in 2006.

India are yet to qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. They have been placed alongside Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers final round draw held virtually in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Among the six groups, the group winners and five best second-placed teams are set to join hosts China PR among the other qualified teams. 11 teams will be looking to book their tickets to China from the third round. 12 teams have already qualified for the tournament.

Let us now take a look at all the results of the Indian team in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Igor Stimac India
1960 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Date

Fixture

Venue

December 7, 1959

India 1-0 Pakistan

Kochi, India

December 8, 1959

India 1-3 Israel

Kochi, India

December 11, 1959

India 3-1 Iran

Kochi, India

December 13, 1959

India 0-1 Pakistan

Kochi, India

December 16, 1959

India 1-2 Israel

Kochi, India

December 18, 2019

India 1-2 Iran

Kochi, India

1964 AFC Asian Cup qualification

India qualified for the 1964 Asian Cup without playing any qualifiers because all other teams withdrew from the competition.

1968 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Date

Fixture

Venue

November 12, 1967

Burma 2-0 India

Rangoon, Myanmar

November 15, 1967

Pakistan 1-1 India

Rangoon, Myanmar

November 18, 1967

Cambodia 3-1 India

Rangoon, Myanmar

1972, 1976 & 1980 AFC Asian Cup qualification

India withdrew from participating in the Asian Cup qualifiers in three consecutive editions.

1984 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Date

Fixture

Venue

October 12, 1984

India 4-0 North Yemen

Kolkata, India

October 14, 1984

India 2-1 Malaysia

Kolkata, India

October 17, 1984

India 2-0 Pakistan

Kolkata, India

October 19, 1984

India 0-1 South Korea

Kolkata, India

1988 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Date

Fixture

Venue

February 6, 1988

Bangladesh 0-0 India

Abu Dhabi, UAE

February 9, 1988

India 0-1 Thailand

Abu Dhabi, UAE

February 13, 1988

UAE 3-0 India

Abu Dhabi, UAE

February 16, 1988

China PR 1-0 India

Abu Dhabi, UAE

1992 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Date

Fixture

Venue

May 9, 1992

India 2-0 Pakistan

Kolkata, India

May 15, 1992

India 0-3 Iran

Kolkata, India

1996 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Date

Fixture

Venue

March 4, 1996

Indonesia 7-1 India

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

March 6, 1996

Malaysia 5-2 India

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2000 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Date

Fixture

Venue

November 20, 1999

UAE 3-1 India

Abu Dhabi, UAE

November 24, 1999

India 2-3 Uzbekistan

Abu Dhabi, UAEAbu Dhabi, UAE

November 26, 1999

Sri Lanka 1-3 India

Abu Dhabi, UAE

November 28, 1999

India 2-2 Bangladesh

Abu Dhabi, UAE

2004 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Preliminary Round

Date

Fixture

Venue

March 30, 2003

North Korea 2-0 India

Pyongyang, North Korea

March 30, 2003

India 1-1 North Korea

Margao, India

2007 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Date

Fixture

Venue

February 22, 2006

Japan 6-0 India

Yokohama, Japan

March 1, 2006

India 0-3 Yemen

New Delhi, India

August 16, 2006

India 0-3 Saudi Arabia

Kolkata, India

September 6, 2006

Saudi Arabia 7-1 India

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

October 11, 2006

India 0-3 Japan

Bengaluru, India

November 15, 2006

Yemen 2-1 India

Sanaa, India

2011 AFC Asian Cup qualification

India did not take part in the qualifiers as the Blue Tigers had already ensured a final beth by winning the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup.

2015 AFC Asian Cup qualification

India did not take part in the 2015 Asian Cup qualifiers and instead participated in the 2014 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifying stage. However, they crashed out in the qualifiers of the Challenge Cup and could not even make it to the finals.

2019 AFC Asian Cup qualification

First Round

Date

Fixture

Venue

March 12, 2015

India 2-0 Nepal

Guwahati, India

March 17, 2015

Nepal 0-0 India

Kathmandu, Nepal

Second Round

Date

Fixture

Venue

June 11, 2015

India 1-2 Oman

Bengaluru, India

June 16, 2015

Guam 2-1 India

Dededo, Guam

September 8, 2015

India 0-3 Iran

Bengaluru, India

October 8, 2015

Turkmenistan 2-1 India

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

October 13, 2015

Oman 3-0 India

Muscat, Oman

November 12, 2015

India 1-0 Guam

Bengaluru, India

March 24, 2016

Iran 4-0 India

Tehran, Iran

March 29, 2016

India 1-2 Turkmenistan

Kochi, India

Play-Off Round

Date

Fixture

Venue

June 2, 2016

Laos 0-1 India

Vientiane, India

June 7, 2016

India 6-1 Laos

Guwahati, India

Third Round

Date

Fixture

Venue

March 28, 2017

Myanmar 0-1 India

Yangon, Myanmar

June 13, 2017

India 1-0 Kyrgyzstan

Bengaluru, India

September 5, 2017

Macau 0-2 India

Taipa, Macau

October 11, 2017

India 4-1 Macau

Bengaluru, India

November 14, 2017

India 2-2 Myanmar

Margoa, India

March 27, 2018

Kyrgyzstan 2-1 India

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Second Round

Date

Fixture

Venue

September 5, 2019India 1-2 OmanGuwahati, India
September 10, 2019Qatar 0-0 IndiaDoha, Qatar
October 15, 2019India 1-1 BangladeshKolkata, India
November 14, 2019Afghanistan 1-1 IndiaDushanbe, Tajikistan
November 19, 2019Oman 1-0 IndiaMuscat, India
June 3, 2021

India 0-1 Qatar

Doha, Qatar

June 7, 2021

Bangladesh 0-2 India

Doha, Qatar

June 15, 2021

India 1-1 Afghanistan

Doha, Qatar

Third Round

Date

Fixture

Venue

June 8, 2022

India vs Cambodia

Kolkata, India

June 11, 2022

Afghanistan vs India

Kolkata, India

June 14, 2022

India vs Hong Kong

Kolkata, India

