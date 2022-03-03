How have India performed in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers?
India first participated in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in 1960. Since then the Blue Tigers have played 59 matches in the qualifiers so far. Out of them, they have won 18, drawn 11, and have lost 30.
Their biggest win came against Laos when they defeated the Million Elephants 6-1. Whereas, their biggest loss (6-0) was inflicted by Japan away from home in 2006.
India are yet to qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. They have been placed alongside Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers final round draw held virtually in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Editors' Picks
- From sprints with Rapinoe to playing Champions League: Ayers' path from NWSL to Sweden 'dream'
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- ISL 2021-22: Participating teams, fixtures table, top scorers, stadium and all you need to know
- 'The WWE champion tweeted me!' - Why Arsenal play wrestling music at the Emirates Stadium
Among the six groups, the group winners and five best second-placed teams are set to join hosts China PR among the other qualified teams. 11 teams will be looking to book their tickets to China from the third round. 12 teams have already qualified for the tournament.
Let us now take a look at all the results of the Indian team in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.
1960 AFC Asian Cup qualification
Date
Fixture
Venue
December 7, 1959
India 1-0 Pakistan
Kochi, India
December 8, 1959
India 1-3 Israel
Kochi, India
December 11, 1959
India 3-1 Iran
Kochi, India
December 13, 1959
India 0-1 Pakistan
Kochi, India
December 16, 1959
India 1-2 Israel
Kochi, India
December 18, 2019
India 1-2 Iran
Kochi, India
1964 AFC Asian Cup qualification
India qualified for the 1964 Asian Cup without playing any qualifiers because all other teams withdrew from the competition.
1968 AFC Asian Cup qualification
Date
Fixture
Venue
November 12, 1967
Burma 2-0 India
Rangoon, Myanmar
November 15, 1967
Pakistan 1-1 India
Rangoon, Myanmar
November 18, 1967
Cambodia 3-1 India
Rangoon, Myanmar
1972, 1976 & 1980 AFC Asian Cup qualification
India withdrew from participating in the Asian Cup qualifiers in three consecutive editions.
1984 AFC Asian Cup qualification
Date
Fixture
Venue
October 12, 1984
India 4-0 North Yemen
Kolkata, India
October 14, 1984
India 2-1 Malaysia
Kolkata, India
October 17, 1984
India 2-0 Pakistan
Kolkata, India
October 19, 1984
India 0-1 South Korea
Kolkata, India
1988 AFC Asian Cup qualification
Date
Fixture
Venue
February 6, 1988
Bangladesh 0-0 India
Abu Dhabi, UAE
February 9, 1988
India 0-1 Thailand
Abu Dhabi, UAE
February 13, 1988
UAE 3-0 India
Abu Dhabi, UAE
February 16, 1988
China PR 1-0 India
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1992 AFC Asian Cup qualification
Date
Fixture
Venue
May 9, 1992
India 2-0 Pakistan
Kolkata, India
May 15, 1992
India 0-3 Iran
Kolkata, India
1996 AFC Asian Cup qualification
Date
Fixture
Venue
March 4, 1996
Indonesia 7-1 India
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
March 6, 1996
Malaysia 5-2 India
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2000 AFC Asian Cup qualification
Date
Fixture
Venue
November 20, 1999
UAE 3-1 India
Abu Dhabi, UAE
November 24, 1999
India 2-3 Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi, UAEAbu Dhabi, UAE
November 26, 1999
Sri Lanka 1-3 India
Abu Dhabi, UAE
November 28, 1999
India 2-2 Bangladesh
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2004 AFC Asian Cup qualification
Preliminary Round
Date
Fixture
Venue
March 30, 2003
North Korea 2-0 India
Pyongyang, North Korea
March 30, 2003
India 1-1 North Korea
Margao, India
2007 AFC Asian Cup qualification
Date
Fixture
Venue
February 22, 2006
Japan 6-0 India
Yokohama, Japan
March 1, 2006
India 0-3 Yemen
New Delhi, India
August 16, 2006
India 0-3 Saudi Arabia
Kolkata, India
September 6, 2006
Saudi Arabia 7-1 India
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
October 11, 2006
India 0-3 Japan
Bengaluru, India
November 15, 2006
Yemen 2-1 India
Sanaa, India
2011 AFC Asian Cup qualification
India did not take part in the qualifiers as the Blue Tigers had already ensured a final beth by winning the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup.
2015 AFC Asian Cup qualification
India did not take part in the 2015 Asian Cup qualifiers and instead participated in the 2014 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifying stage. However, they crashed out in the qualifiers of the Challenge Cup and could not even make it to the finals.
2019 AFC Asian Cup qualification
First Round
Date
Fixture
Venue
March 12, 2015
India 2-0 Nepal
Guwahati, India
March 17, 2015
Nepal 0-0 India
Kathmandu, Nepal
Second Round
Date
Fixture
Venue
June 11, 2015
India 1-2 Oman
Bengaluru, India
June 16, 2015
Guam 2-1 India
Dededo, Guam
September 8, 2015
India 0-3 Iran
Bengaluru, India
October 8, 2015
Turkmenistan 2-1 India
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
October 13, 2015
Oman 3-0 India
Muscat, Oman
November 12, 2015
India 1-0 Guam
Bengaluru, India
March 24, 2016
Iran 4-0 India
Tehran, Iran
March 29, 2016
India 1-2 Turkmenistan
Kochi, India
Play-Off Round
Date
Fixture
Venue
June 2, 2016
Laos 0-1 India
Vientiane, India
June 7, 2016
India 6-1 Laos
Guwahati, India
Third Round
Date
Fixture
Venue
March 28, 2017
Myanmar 0-1 India
Yangon, Myanmar
June 13, 2017
India 1-0 Kyrgyzstan
Bengaluru, India
September 5, 2017
Macau 0-2 India
Taipa, Macau
October 11, 2017
India 4-1 Macau
Bengaluru, India
November 14, 2017
India 2-2 Myanmar
Margoa, India
March 27, 2018
Kyrgyzstan 2-1 India
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification
Second Round
Date
Fixture
Venue
|September 5, 2019
|India 1-2 Oman
|Guwahati, India
|September 10, 2019
|Qatar 0-0 India
|Doha, Qatar
|October 15, 2019
|India 1-1 Bangladesh
|Kolkata, India
|November 14, 2019
|Afghanistan 1-1 India
|Dushanbe, Tajikistan
|November 19, 2019
|Oman 1-0 India
|Muscat, India
|June 3, 2021
India 0-1 Qatar
Doha, Qatar
June 7, 2021
Bangladesh 0-2 India
Doha, Qatar
June 15, 2021
India 1-1 Afghanistan
Doha, Qatar
Third Round
Date
Fixture
Venue
June 8, 2022
India vs Cambodia
Kolkata, India
June 11, 2022
Afghanistan vs India
Kolkata, India
June 14, 2022
India vs Hong Kong
Kolkata, India