How have India performed in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers?

India first participated in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in 1960. Since then the Blue Tigers have played 59 matches in the qualifiers so far. Out of them, they have won 18, drawn 11, and have lost 30.

Their biggest win came against Laos when they defeated the Million Elephants 6-1. Whereas, their biggest loss (6-0) was inflicted by Japan away from home in 2006.

India are yet to qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. They have been placed alongside Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers final round draw held virtually in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Among the six groups, the group winners and five best second-placed teams are set to join hosts China PR among the other qualified teams. 11 teams will be looking to book their tickets to China from the third round. 12 teams have already qualified for the tournament.

Let us now take a look at all the results of the Indian team in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

1960 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Date Fixture Venue December 7, 1959 India 1-0 Pakistan Kochi, India December 8, 1959 India 1-3 Israel Kochi, India December 11, 1959 India 3-1 Iran Kochi, India December 13, 1959 India 0-1 Pakistan Kochi, India December 16, 1959 India 1-2 Israel Kochi, India December 18, 2019 India 1-2 Iran Kochi, India

1964 AFC Asian Cup qualification

India qualified for the 1964 Asian Cup without playing any qualifiers because all other teams withdrew from the competition.

1968 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Date Fixture Venue November 12, 1967 Burma 2-0 India Rangoon, Myanmar November 15, 1967 Pakistan 1-1 India Rangoon, Myanmar November 18, 1967 Cambodia 3-1 India Rangoon, Myanmar

1972, 1976 & 1980 AFC Asian Cup qualification

India withdrew from participating in the Asian Cup qualifiers in three consecutive editions.

1984 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Date Fixture Venue October 12, 1984 India 4-0 North Yemen Kolkata, India October 14, 1984 India 2-1 Malaysia Kolkata, India October 17, 1984 India 2-0 Pakistan Kolkata, India October 19, 1984 India 0-1 South Korea Kolkata, India

1988 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Date Fixture Venue February 6, 1988 Bangladesh 0-0 India Abu Dhabi, UAE February 9, 1988 India 0-1 Thailand Abu Dhabi, UAE February 13, 1988 UAE 3-0 India Abu Dhabi, UAE February 16, 1988 China PR 1-0 India Abu Dhabi, UAE

1992 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Date Fixture Venue May 9, 1992 India 2-0 Pakistan Kolkata, India May 15, 1992 India 0-3 Iran Kolkata, India

1996 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Date Fixture Venue March 4, 1996 Indonesia 7-1 India Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 6, 1996 Malaysia 5-2 India Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2000 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Date Fixture Venue November 20, 1999 UAE 3-1 India Abu Dhabi, UAE November 24, 1999 India 2-3 Uzbekistan Abu Dhabi, UAEAbu Dhabi, UAE November 26, 1999 Sri Lanka 1-3 India Abu Dhabi, UAE November 28, 1999 India 2-2 Bangladesh Abu Dhabi, UAE

2004 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Preliminary Round

Date Fixture Venue March 30, 2003 North Korea 2-0 India Pyongyang, North Korea March 30, 2003 India 1-1 North Korea Margao, India

2007 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Date Fixture Venue February 22, 2006 Japan 6-0 India Yokohama, Japan March 1, 2006 India 0-3 Yemen New Delhi, India August 16, 2006 India 0-3 Saudi Arabia Kolkata, India September 6, 2006 Saudi Arabia 7-1 India Jeddah, Saudi Arabia October 11, 2006 India 0-3 Japan Bengaluru, India November 15, 2006 Yemen 2-1 India Sanaa, India

2011 AFC Asian Cup qualification

India did not take part in the qualifiers as the Blue Tigers had already ensured a final beth by winning the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup.

2015 AFC Asian Cup qualification

India did not take part in the 2015 Asian Cup qualifiers and instead participated in the 2014 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifying stage. However, they crashed out in the qualifiers of the Challenge Cup and could not even make it to the finals.

2019 AFC Asian Cup qualification

First Round

Date Fixture Venue March 12, 2015 India 2-0 Nepal Guwahati, India March 17, 2015 Nepal 0-0 India Kathmandu, Nepal

Second Round

Date Fixture Venue June 11, 2015 India 1-2 Oman Bengaluru, India June 16, 2015 Guam 2-1 India Dededo, Guam September 8, 2015 India 0-3 Iran Bengaluru, India October 8, 2015 Turkmenistan 2-1 India Ashgabat, Turkmenistan October 13, 2015 Oman 3-0 India Muscat, Oman November 12, 2015 India 1-0 Guam Bengaluru, India March 24, 2016 Iran 4-0 India Tehran, Iran March 29, 2016 India 1-2 Turkmenistan Kochi, India

Play-Off Round

Date Fixture Venue June 2, 2016 Laos 0-1 India Vientiane, India June 7, 2016 India 6-1 Laos Guwahati, India

Third Round

Date Fixture Venue March 28, 2017 Myanmar 0-1 India Yangon, Myanmar June 13, 2017 India 1-0 Kyrgyzstan Bengaluru, India September 5, 2017 Macau 0-2 India Taipa, Macau October 11, 2017 India 4-1 Macau Bengaluru, India November 14, 2017 India 2-2 Myanmar Margoa, India March 27, 2018 Kyrgyzstan 2-1 India Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification

Second Round

Date Fixture Venue September 5, 2019 India 1-2 Oman Guwahati, India September 10, 2019 Qatar 0-0 India Doha, Qatar October 15, 2019 India 1-1 Bangladesh Kolkata, India November 14, 2019 Afghanistan 1-1 India Dushanbe, Tajikistan November 19, 2019 Oman 1-0 India Muscat, India June 3, 2021 India 0-1 Qatar Doha, Qatar June 7, 2021 Bangladesh 0-2 India Doha, Qatar June 15, 2021 India 1-1 Afghanistan Doha, Qatar

Third Round

Date Fixture Venue June 8, 2022 India vs Cambodia Kolkata, India June 11, 2022 Afghanistan vs India Kolkata, India June 14, 2022 India vs Hong Kong Kolkata, India