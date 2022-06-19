How have India performed in Kerala?

GOAL takes a look at all the results of the Indian team in Kerala...

After a successful 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign, Igor Stimac has already started to plan for the next international window.

According to the FIFA calendar, the next window will be from September 19-27 when a team can play a maximum of two friendly matches. This is a crucial period as after this there are no international breaks till March 2023. In between the ninth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is expected to be completed.

So the Croatian manager wants to make the most of the September 2022 window, as after that he would get to train his troops after an almost six-month gap. He has also expressed his desire to hold the next national camp in Kochi, Kerala.

What did Igor Stimac say?

Stimac was overwhelmed by the reception that his team received in Kolkata during the three Asian Cup qualifying fixtures that were held at the Salt Lake Stadium. He was so pleased that after the post-match press conference on Tuesday he raised his arms and confessed, "Love you Kolkata."

Just like Kolkata, Kochi is also one of the footballing hotbeds of the country. In fact, his first taste of Indian domestic football came at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi when he was in attendance for the ISL 2019-20 season opener between Kerala Blasters and ATK. It was a housefull crowd and Stimac enjoyed every bit of the experience in the coastal state.

" I heard a lot about passion (of Kerala fans). I heard it in Doha when Manjappada was behind us throughout the 90 minutes (during the match against Qatar) and they were fantastic. This time, they were amazing here," he had stated back then.

But India are still to play an international match in Kerala since he took charge in 2019. So Stimac wants to at play a couple of matches in Kochi so that he can soak in the rich footballing heritage of the state.

"I want the next national team camp & games been hosted in Kerala in September. Time to spread football from(in) south of India as well & feel the love & passion of fans from south too. Kolkata is special for me & will see you again soon. Kerala let’s rally together to show what we can. JaiHind," the manager shared in Twitter.

How have India fared in Kerala?

Competition Match Result Venue 1960 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers India 1-0 Pakistan W Maharaja College Stadium, Kochi. 1960 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers India 1-3 Israel L Maharaja College Stadium, Kochi. 1960 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers India 3-1 Iran W Maharaja College Stadium, Kochi. 1960 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers India 0-1 Pakistan L Maharaja College Stadium, Kochi. 1960 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers India 1-2 Israel L Maharaja College Stadium, Kochi. 1960 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers India 1-2 Iran L Maharaja College Stadium, Kochi. 1985 Nehru Cup Morocco 1-0 India L Maharaja College Stadium, Kochi. 1985 Nehru Cup India 0-1 South Korea L Maharaja College Stadium, Kochi. 1985 Nehru Cup India 2-3 Algeria B L Maharaja College Stadium, Kochi. 1986 Nehru Cup India 0-0 China D Greenfield International Stadium, Trivandrum. 1986 Nehru Cup India 0-1 Peru L Greenfield International Stadium, Trivandrum 1986 Nehru Cup India 0-6 Soviet Union B L Greenfield International Stadium, Trivandrum 1986 Nehru Cup India 0-2 South Korea Univ. XI L Greenfield International Stadium, Trivandrum 1986 Nehru Cup India 0-5 East Germany Olympic L Greenfield International Stadium, Trivandrum 1991 Nehru Cup India 1-2 Hungary L Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Trivandrum 1991 Nehru Cup India 0-3 Romania B L Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Trivandrum 1991 Nehru Cup India 1-0 Zambia W Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Trivandrum 1991 Nehru Cup India 0-1 China L Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Trivandrum 1991 Nehru Cup India 1-3 Soviet Union L Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Trivandrum 1997 Nehru Cup India 0-1 Iraq L Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 1997 Nehru Cup India 0-0 China D Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 1997 Nehru Cup India 2-2 Uzbekistan D Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 1997 Nehru Cup India 2-2 Ghana D Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 1997 Nehru Cup India 2-2 Iraq (2-4 p) L Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi Millennium Super Soccer Cup India 0-3 Iceland L Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi Millennium Super Soccer Cup India 0-3 Uruguay B L Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi FIFA World Cup Qualifier India 1-5 Oman L Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi Friendly India 2-4 Palestine L Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi FIFA World Cup Qualifier India 1-2 Turkmenistan L Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi SAFF Championship India 2-0 Sri Lanka W Trivandrum International Stadium, Trivandrum SAFF Championship India 4-1 Nepal W Trivandrum International Stadium, Trivandrum SAFF Championship India 3-2 Maldives W Trivandrum International Stadium, Trivandrum SAFF Championship India 2-1 Afghanistan W Trivandrum International Stadium, Trivandrum

India have played 33 matches so far in Kerala. They have won seven, lost 22, and drawn four. Their first match was against Pakistan at the Maharaja College Ground in Kochi, which they won by a 1-0 margin.

Although they have lost 22 times in Kerala, the last time they played in the state they won a silverware as they defeated Afghanistan 2-1 in the SAFF Championship final.